Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tesla, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/11 03:18:07 pm EDT
985.75 USD   -3.88%
03:04pSOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Largely Lower; Twitter, ContextLogic Trade Higher
MT
02:34pWall Street slides as jumping Treasury yields pummel growth stocks
RE
02:11pElon Musk Opens Door to Altering Twitter Stake After Avoiding Twitter Board
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Wall Street slides as jumping Treasury yields pummel growth stocks

04/11/2022 | 02:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window)

* U.S. yields hit 3-year highs

* Rate-sensitive growth stocks lead decline

* Nvidia falls on ratings downgrade

* Indexes down: Dow 0.65%, S&P 1.22%, Nasdaq 1.63%

NEW YORK, April 11 (Reuters) - Wall Street slid on Monday as investors began the holiday-shortened week with a flight to safety, as rising bond yields weighed on market-leading growth stocks ahead of crucial inflation data.

All three major U.S. stock indexes were red, with tech and tech-adjacent stocks pulling the Nasdaq down the most.

"Growth stocks are the most impacted by yield moves," said Oliver Pursche, senior vice president at Wealthspire Advisors, in New York, who added that they tend to "do very well in an economic slowdown."

"Value is clearly winning right now but that doesn’t it mean it will for the rest of the year," Pursche said.

The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield hovered near a three-year high ahead of key inflation data expected on Tuesday.

The U.S. Federal Reserve has vowed to aggressively tackle scorching inflation, and market participants largely expect a series of 50-basis-point interest rate hikes from the central bank in the coming months.

"The concern is that the Fed is going to induce a recession," Pursche said.

The Labor Department's CPI report expected on Tuesday for any sign the inflation wave has crested. Analysts expect the report will show an 8.5% year-on-year growth in consumer prices, the hottest reading since 1981.

Ongoing geopolitical strife also helped dampen investor risk appetite.

Ukraine said it expected Russia to launch a huge new offensive soon as the most serious conflict in Europe since the Balkan wars of the 1990s wore on, despite ongoing peace negotiations.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 225.11 points, or 0.65%, to 34,496.01, the S&P 500 lost 54.57 points, or 1.22%, to 4,433.71 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 222.84 points, or 1.63%, to 13,488.15.

Of the 11 major sectors in the S&P 500, all but industrials were in the red, with energy shares suffering the biggest percentage loss.

First-quarter earnings season bursts through the starting gate later this week, with big banks leading the way.

Analysts have curbed their first-quarter optimism. On aggregate, annual S&P 500 earnings growth is estimated to be 6.1%, down from 7.5% at the beginning of the year.

Twitter Inc advanced 2.4% after its biggest shareholder, Tesla Inc Chairman Elon Musk rejected the social media company's offer to join its board of directors.

As for Tesla, data showed sales of its electric vehicles plunged in China last month due to that country's efforts to curb COVID-19 outbreaks, sending its shares down 3.7%.

Media and streaming firm Warner Bros Discovery Inc, formed from the $43 billion merger of Discovery Inc and assets of AT&T Inc, oscillated in its first day of trading, and was last down 2.6%.

Nvidia Corp plunged 5.5% after Baird downgraded the chipmaker's stock to "neutral" from "outperform," citing order cancellations and potential demand slowdown.

Falling crude prices helped keep commercial air carriers aloft. The S&P 1500 Airline index rose 2.9%.

Chinese regulators approved its first gaming license since July of last year, boosting U.S.-listed shares of DouYu International Holdings, Huya, NetEase Inc and Bilibili by between 3% and 10%.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 2.11-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 2.01-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 34 new 52-week highs and nine new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 29 new highs and 284 new lows.

(Reporting by Stephen Culp; additional Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NVIDIA CORPORATION -4.35% 220.65 Delayed Quote.-21.39%
TESLA, INC. -3.50% 988.4299 Delayed Quote.-2.96%
All news about TESLA, INC.
03:04pSOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Largely Lower; Twitter, ContextLogic Trade Higher
MT
02:34pWall Street slides as jumping Treasury yields pummel growth stocks
RE
02:11pElon Musk Opens Door to Altering Twitter Stake After Avoiding Twitter Board
MT
02:01pTesla CEO Elon Musk won't join Twitter's board after all
AQ
12:39pJACK DORSEY : TIMELINE-Musk keeps up tweets torrent on Twitter transformation as largest s..
RE
10:47aNasdaq slides 1% as surging yields hit growth stocks
RE
10:39aTwitter's Largest Shareholder Elon Musk No Longer Joining its Board
MT
10:09aTesla Chief Elon Musk Decides Against Joining Twitter Board; Wedbush Warns of 'Game of ..
MT
09:29aGM develops continuity plan amid China's COVID-19 outbreak
RE
07:36aShopify announces 10-for-1 stock split, proposes founder share for CEO
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TESLA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 83 008 M - -
Net income 2022 11 021 M - -
Net cash 2022 19 263 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 115x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 060 B 1 060 B -
EV / Sales 2022 12,5x
EV / Sales 2023 9,63x
Nbr of Employees 99 290
Free-Float 81,6%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 35
Last Close Price 1 025,49 $
Average target price 966,95 $
Spread / Average Target -5,71%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Technoking of Tesla
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
James Rupert Murdoch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.-2.96%1 059 852
LUCID GROUP, INC.-43.05%35 826
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-62.58%34 941
NIO INC.-36.87%33 039
LI AUTO INC.-19.44%26 278
XPENG INC.-45.98%23 307