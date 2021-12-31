Wall Street slips in choppy trade, set to clock robust yearly gains

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
Dec 31 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes eased in
choppy trading on Friday, but headed for their best three year
run since 1999, driven by massive stimulus, vaccine rollouts,
and strong retail participation.
Ten of 11 major S&P sectors gained amid quiet trading, with
energy — the best performing sector of 2021 — leading
the charge higher.
The S&P 500 and Dow hit peaks this week, as optimism from
early data suggesting the Omicron variant was less virulent than
other strains outweighed worries from a record-high surge in
U.S. cases and warnings of disruptions ahead.
On New Year's Eve, thousands of flights within the United
States and internationally were delayed and hundreds were
canceled, but investors took heart from South Africa announcing
the Omicron wave had crested without a huge surge in deaths.
"The market is subdued. It is typical for the market to be
down a little bit on the last day of the year," said Thomas
Hayes, managing member at Great Hill Capital Llc in New York.
Aiding the broader upbeat sentiment was a string of positive
data this week, including a report that showed no impact yet of
the rampant jump in infections on the U.S. labor market,
although market action has been choppy in thin holiday trading.
Eight of the 11 major S&P sector were lower amid quiet
trading. Healthcare, real estate and consumer
staples were higher.
At 10:41 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average
was down 77.45 points, or 0.21%, at 36,320.63, the S&P 500
was down 8.17 points, or 0.17%, at 4,770.56, and the
Nasdaq Composite was down 33.74 points, or 0.21%, at
15,707.83.
The benchmark S&P 500 is set to exit the year 27% higher,
with energy sector's 47.4% jump outperforming all other
sector indexes. Real estate and technology
sectors, up 44% and 34% respectively over the past year, were
the next best performers.
The blue-chip Dow is set to rise 19%, while the
tech-laden Nasdaq is on pace to climb 22%.
As investors prepare to ring in the New Year, fourth-quarter
earnings, the pace of monetary policy tightening, and midterm
elections in the U.S. Congress will be key in determining the
path forward for stock markets.
"This 3%-5% pullback of this year will turn into 8%-10% mini
corrections in 2022 as the market starts to sniff out liquidity
withdrawals," Hayes added.
Among other individual companies, Xeris Biopharma Holdings
Inc jumped 19.3% after the company's drug Recorlev
received an approval for treating adult patients with Cushing's
syndrome, a rare hormonal disorder.
Tesla Inc is recalling more than 475,000 of its
Model 3 and Model S electric cars to address rearview camera and
trunk issues that increase the risk of crashing. It shares
however, edged marginally lower.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.08-to-1 ratio
on the NYSE and advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a
1.08-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.
The S&P index recorded 18 new 52-week highs and no new low,
while the Nasdaq recorded 25 new highs and 49 new lows.
