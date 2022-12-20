Wall Street up, regains ground after four-day sell off

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
BOJ policy shift knocks global sentiment
Tesla falls after brokerages cut PT
Energy stocks lead gains on crude support
Indexes up: Dow 0.57%, S&P 0.39%, Nasdaq 0.26%
Dec 20 (Reuters) -
U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday, regaining some ground after
four sessions of declines, as investors fretted about a wide
range of factors from holiday shopping and current-quarter
earnings to recession fears and the Bank of Japan's (BoJ)
surprise tweak of its monetary policy.
Fears of the impact of rising interest rates on the U.S.
economy have weighed heavily on markets after the Federal
Reserve struck a hawkish tone at its policy meeting last week.
Adding to those worries, the BOJ made a surprise tweak to
its bond yield control that allows long-term interest rates to
rise more, a move aimed at easing some of the costs of prolonged
monetary stimulus.
"People have gotten their heads handed to them all year
and they're not confident enough to want to step in," said Carol
Schleif, Deputy Chief Investment Officer, BMO family office in
Minneapolis, Minnesota.
"That's what leads to this push me pull you kind of market
where it's up a little down a little and it's really hard for
any segment of the investing public to want to get to want to
spin a narrative they would put a whole bunch of money behind."
Along with broader uncertainty around what the
fourth-quarter earnings season will look like, Schleif said
investors were concerned about winter holiday-shopping trends
this year.
"We came into it with some pretty reasonable expectations
but retailers are having to do massive sales," she said noting
that consumers were veering more towards "services and events -
vacation tickets and restaurant gift certificates and things
like that - as opposed to another sweater or another bag."
In fixed income U.S. Treasury prices fell following the
BOJ's shock move, with the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield
was rising to a three-week high of 3.69%.
Also on Tuesday data
showed
U.S. single-family homebuilding tumbled to a 2-1/2 year low
in November and permits for future construction plunged as
higher mortgage rates continued to depress housing market
activity.
By 2:17 p.m. ET (1917 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average
rose 187.98 points, or 0.57%, to 32,945.52, the S&P 500
gained 14.86 points, or 0.39%, to 3,832.52 and the Nasdaq
Composite added 27.24 points, or 0.26%, to 10,573.27.
Among the S&P 500's 11 major sectors, energy index
was leading gains, up 1.8%, as crude oil prices rose.
The materials and financials sectors
were the next biggest gainers with banks benefiting from a rise
in Treasury yields.
Consumer discretionary was the weakest sector,
down 0.5%.
General Mills Inc GIS.N> shares were down more than 4% after
quarterly sales at its high-margin pet business took a hit due
to some key retailers cutting back on inventory, overshadowing
an increase in its full-year earnings and sales forecast.
Tesla Inc shares were down almost 6% after at
least three brokerages
cut
the electric vehicle maker's target price on growing
concerns of demand weakness and risk from Chief Executive Elon
Musk's Twitter distraction.
Wells Fargo & Co slid more than 1% after U.S.
regulators fined the lender $3.7 billion, citing widespread
mismanagement of auto loans, mortgages and deposit accounts.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a
1.45-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.38-to-1 ratio favored advancers.
The S&P 500 posted 1 new 52-week highs and 14 new lows;
the Nasdaq Composite recorded 44 new highs and 331 new lows.
