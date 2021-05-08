What Time Elon Musk Is Hosting 'SNL' and How to Watch -- Update

By Eleanore Park

Elon Musk, the leader of Tesla Inc. and SpaceX, will be hosting "Saturday Night Live."

Mr. Musk is one of the world's wealthiest people. He has built electric-vehicle maker Tesla into one of the largest U.S. companies and created a space enterprise that carries astronauts to and from the International Space Station.

He also has become well-known for his prolific tweets and passion for cryptocurrencies.

Here is what you need to know about Mr. Musk and the show.

What time is Elon Musk hosting 'SNL'?

"Saturday Night Live" will air live on NBC at 11:30 p.m. ET from 30 Rockefeller Plaza's studio 8H in New York.

How can I watch Saturday Night Live?

The program will air on NBC and its streaming platform Peacock. The episode will also be available to stream live on other platforms (depending on region) including Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV and AT&T TV.

NBC said Saturday that, for the first time, the show would be livestreamed internationally via YouTube in more than 100 countries, including Australia, Brazil and South Africa. Mr. Musk tweeted the link to watch the show outside the U.S.

"SNL" episodes are available to stream the next day on Hulu (generally by noon ET) as well as on Peacock. Clips will also be accessible on SNL's YouTube channel.

Who is Elon Musk?

Mr. Musk founded Space Exploration Technologies Corp., known as SpaceX, in 2002. He also has various other interests, including co-founding brain-computer startup Neuralink.

In March, Mr. Musk picked up a new job title: Technoking of Tesla. The move came after Tesla's $1.5 billion investment in bitcoin.

Mr. Musk, like other entrepreneurs, has promoted cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin and dogecoin. In April, Mr. Musk tweeted "Doge Barking at the Moon." His cryptic comments prompted Dogecoin's price and popularity to skyrocket.

So far this year, dogecoin -- a cryptocurrency that was set up as a joke and serves no purpose -- has rallied by more than 12,000%. Investors are closely following how dogecoin's price will react to Mr. Musk's appearance.

What do we know about the episode so far?

Mr. Musk will be joined by Miley Cyrus, who will be making her sixth official appearance as the musical guest. Earlier this week, the SNL host took to his Twitter account asking for sketch ideas, which have ranged from Dogecoin to "Baby Shark Tank."

Cast member Michael Che said earlier this week on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" that Mr. Musk's hosting role is "going to be interesting." Cast member and comedian Pete Davidson told Seth Meyers on Tuesday night, "I don't know why people are freaking out."

Write to Eleanore Park at Eleanore.Park@wsj.com

