  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tesla, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:26 2022-11-22 pm EST
169.38 USD   +0.90%
01:06pWhite House's Jha: Social media platform owners should consider role in COVID misinformation
RE
12:48pWall St gains as Best Buy calms fears of dull holiday season
RE
12:17pWorld shares rise, U.S. Treasury yields fall as markets await Fed minutes
RE
News 
Most relevantAll News

White House's Jha: Social media platform owners should consider role in COVID misinformation

11/22/2022 | 01:06pm EST
FILE PHOTO: White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Jha joins Press Secretary Jean-Pierre for the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Owners of social media platforms should consider their personal responsibility regarding health disinformation, and the public should choose reputable sources to trust, White House COVID-19 response coordinator Ashish Jha said on Tuesday.

"You can decide to trust America's physicians, or you can trust some random dude on Twitter. Those are your choices," Jha said at a White House press briefing.

"For journalists and for people who own platforms, what I would say is you should be thinking about what your personal responsibility is, and do you want to be a source of misinformation and disinformation? That's up to up to those individuals," he said.

Jha was answering a question on Twitter allowing politicians and others who spread COVID vaccine misinformation back onto the platform under the leadership of new owner Elon Musk.

(Reporting by Steve Holland; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)


© Reuters 2022
