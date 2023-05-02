Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tesla, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:46:34 2023-05-02 pm EDT
159.20 USD   -1.63%
03:17pWhite House says Toyota 'fully committed' to electrifying auto fleet
RE
02:29pAs lithium miners gear up for first-quarter earnings, investors focus on tumbling prices
RE
12:06pMercedes taps F1 team to build efficient EVs
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

White House says Toyota 'fully committed' to electrifying auto fleet

05/02/2023 | 03:17pm EDT
WASHINGTON, May 2 (Reuters) -

White House senior adviser John Podesta said Toyota Motor Corp "had been the laggard" on producing electric vehicles but is now "fully committed" after he met recently with senior company officials at the Japanese automaker.

"I think they're going to stick with plug-in hybrids for a while, maybe longer than some of the other companies but they're fully now committed under their new leadership to electrification," Podesta told Reuters reporters and editors in a roundtable meeting on Tuesday.

He met with Toyota Research Institute CEO Gill Pratt and Toyota North America chief administrative officer Christopher Reynolds.

Last month, Toyota said it would introduce 10 new battery-powered models and target sales of 1.5 million EVs a year by 2026.

Toyota, including its Lexus luxury brand, now has just three battery models on the market and last year sold fewer than 25,000 of them worldwide.

Investors and environmental groups

have criticized Toyota as slower to embrace battery-powered cars than Tesla and others.

Toyota in August said it would boost its planned investment in a planned North Carolina battery plant from $1.29 billion to $3.8 billion.

Last month, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency proposed sweeping emissions cuts for new cars and trucks through 2032. EPA estimates 67% of new vehicle sales by then will be EVs.

The Biden administration has repeatedly declined to endorse setting a firm date to phase out gasoline-only vehicles as California has done. "I don't think we think that's necessary at this point," Podesta said Tuesday.

White House infrastructure adviser Mitch Landrieu and Podesta met with Tesla CEO Elon Musk in January. Landrieu said in the joint Reuters interview with Podesta the administration had constructive conversations with Musk on EVs.

"They're a key player. They were the first ones out there," Landrieu said. "They were very open and workable and they've been a great partner."

Biden committed to building a U.S. network of 500,000 EV charging stations by 2030 using $7.5 billion in infrastructure funds.

"We got (Tesla)...

to open up their network

which took us much closer and much faster to the eventual goal of building the spine of EV charging stations. We have 500,000 of them we have to push out. We need about 3 million plus," Landrieu said. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TESLA, INC. -1.29% 159.708 Delayed Quote.31.38%
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION -0.50% 7920 Delayed Quote.9.94%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION -0.51% 1864.5 Delayed Quote.3.39%
Analyst Recommendations on TESLA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 100 B - -
Net income 2023 10 768 M - -
Net cash 2023 23 132 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 52,5x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 513 B 513 B -
EV / Sales 2023 4,89x
EV / Sales 2024 3,69x
Nbr of Employees 127 855
Free-Float 83,4%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 37
Last Close Price 161,83 $
Average target price 186,63 $
Spread / Average Target 15,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Director
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin & Chief Financial Officer
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
James Rupert Murdoch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.31.38%512 921
LI AUTO INC.15.78%23 081
LUCID GROUP, INC.7.17%13 393
NIO INC.-19.90%13 040
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-31.36%11 883
XPENG INC.-0.40%8 522
