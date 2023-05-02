White House says Toyota 'fully committed' to electrifying auto fleet

WASHINGTON, May 2 (Reuters) -
White House senior adviser John Podesta said Toyota Motor
Corp "had been the laggard" on producing electric
vehicles but is now "fully committed" after he met recently with
senior company officials at the Japanese automaker.
"I think they're going to stick with plug-in hybrids for a
while, maybe longer than some of the other companies but they're
fully now committed under their new leadership to
electrification," Podesta told Reuters reporters and editors in
a roundtable meeting on Tuesday.
He met with Toyota Research Institute CEO Gill Pratt and
Toyota North America chief administrative officer Christopher
Reynolds.
Last month, Toyota said it would introduce 10 new
battery-powered models and target sales of 1.5 million EVs a
year by 2026.
Toyota, including its Lexus luxury brand, now has just
three battery models on the market and last year sold fewer than
25,000 of them worldwide.
Investors and environmental groups
have criticized Toyota as slower to embrace battery-powered
cars than Tesla and others.
Toyota in August said it would boost its planned
investment in a planned North Carolina battery plant from $1.29
billion to $3.8 billion.
Last month, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency
proposed sweeping emissions cuts for new cars and trucks through
2032. EPA estimates 67% of new vehicle sales by then will be
EVs.
The Biden administration has repeatedly declined to
endorse setting a firm date to phase out gasoline-only vehicles
as California has done. "I don't think we think that's necessary
at this point," Podesta said Tuesday.
White House infrastructure adviser Mitch Landrieu and
Podesta met with Tesla CEO Elon Musk in January.
Landrieu said in the joint Reuters interview with Podesta the
administration had constructive conversations with Musk on EVs.
"They're a key player. They were the first ones out
there," Landrieu said. "They were very open and workable and
they've been a great partner."
Biden committed to building a U.S. network of 500,000 EV
charging stations by 2030 using $7.5 billion in infrastructure
funds.
"We got (Tesla)...
to open up their network
which took us much closer and much faster to the eventual
goal of building the spine of EV charging stations. We have
500,000 of them we have to push out. We need about 3 million
plus," Landrieu said.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by David Gregorio)