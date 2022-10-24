Advanced search
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
04:50 2022-10-24 pm EDT
211.23 USD   -1.50%
White House says 'not true' that there is national security review of Elon Musk

10/24/2022 | 04:40pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Musk gestures at SpaceX Starbase in Brownsville, Texas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House on Monday said reports suggesting that the United States was discussing launching a national security review of some of Elon Musk's ventures were "not true."

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre declined to comment on the Biden administration's relationship with Musk or his business dealings with other countries.

Asked about a Bloomberg report last week that said Biden administration officials were discussing whether some of Musk's ventures should face national security reviews, Jean-Pierre said, "Those reportings are not true ... The national security review - that is not true," she told reporters.

(Reporting by Steve Holland and Andrea Shalal, Editing by Franklin Paul)


© Reuters 2022
