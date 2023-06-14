Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tesla, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  07:59:38 2023-06-13 pm EDT
259.87 USD   +0.45%
03:17aWhy are other automakers chasing Tesla's 'Gigacasting'?
RE
01:25aChinese EV Makers' Shares Rise, Led by Tesla's Gains, Appetite for Tech
DJ
06/13News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Why are other automakers chasing Tesla's 'Gigacasting'?

06/14/2023 | 03:17am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Toyota logo is seen at a Toyota Society Motors showroom, in Karachi

June 14 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor said this week it will adopt a technology Tesla pioneered known as "Gigacasting" as part of a strategy by the Japanese automaker to improve the performance – and lower the cost – of future electric vehicles (EVs).

Toyota is not alone in following Tesla's breakthrough.

Here's a look at Gigacasting and how the innovation is forcing automakers to scramble to match Tesla:

WHAT IS GIGACASTING?

The Giga Press is an aluminium die-casting machine adopted by Tesla at its factories in the U.S., China and Germany. The house-sized machines are able to produce aluminium parts far bigger than anything used before in auto manufacturing.

The "giga" in the name is a nod to Tesla's convention of calling its plants "Gigafactories". Other automakers have taken to calling them "megapresses", which also can refer to smaller but still massive machines.

In operation, the press takes in a shot of molten aluminium of 80 kg (176 lb) or more into a mould where it is formed into a part, released and then quickly cooled.

Tesla has developed an aluminium alloy that also allows it to skip the heat treating traditionally used to increase the strength of the cast part.

WHAT'S THE PAYOFF?

Typically more than a hundred individually stamped metal parts have been welded together to make a car body.

Fewer parts, lower costs and a simplified production line have contributed to Tesla's industry-leading profitability, analysts have said.

For Tesla, the use of a single component in the rear of the Model Y - its best-selling model - allowed it to cut related costs by 40%, the company has said.

In the Model 3, by using a single piece from the front and rear of the vehicle, Tesla was able to remove 600 robots from assembly, Elon Musk has said.

It can also cut a vehicle's weight – an important consideration for EVs where the battery pack alone can weigh more than 700 kg. And it has the potential to reduce waste and greenhouse emissions from a plant.

Toyota said it expected that using aluminium die-casting would eliminate dozens of sheet metal parts from assembly and reduce waste.

WHO MAKES THESE MACHINES?

Tesla sources its presses from Italy-based IDRA, which has been a unit of China's LK Industries since 2008.

Competitors of IDRA and LK include Buhler Group in Europe, Ube and Shibaura Machine in Japan, and Yizumi and Haitian in China.

The global aluminium die-casting market was worth almost $73 billion last year and is projected to top $126 billion by 2032, showed an AlixPartners analysis.

WHO'S CHASING IT?

In addition to Toyota, General Motors, Hyundai Motor and affiliates of China's Geely – Volvo Cars, Polestar and Zeekr - are using the technology or planning for it.

Zeekr has started using massive aluminium die casts for a multi-purpose van it makes for sale in China and has said it will introduce the technology for other models.

Volvo said last year it would invest more than $900 million to upgrade its plant near Gothenburg, Sweden, to include megapress technology.

WHAT'S THE CATCH?

Cost is one.

Tesla records most of its sales with just two models: the Model 3 and Model Y. High sales volume on just two platforms make it easier to justify the investment in new production technology. Other EV startups also have that advantage.

For legacy automakers with more complicated product lineups and factory machinery that is already amortized, the decision to invest tens of millions of dollars in new casting technology can be a harder call, analysts have said.

Cars with body sections cast into single pieces could also be harder or more expensive to repair after an accident. That could add to the cost of operation for EVs.

Already insurance companies are writing off EVs with low mileage if they have damaged batteries because there is often no way to repair even slightly damaged battery packs. (Reporting by Kevin Krolicki; Editing by Christopher Cushing)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AB VOLVO -0.34% 217.35 Delayed Quote.15.66%
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY 2.67% 37.65 Delayed Quote.9.01%
HAITIAN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 4.50% 18.1 Delayed Quote.-17.13%
HYUNDAI CORPORATION -1.09% 19040 End-of-day quote.17.53%
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY 0.92% 198000 End-of-day quote.31.13%
POLESTAR AUTOMOTIVE HOLDING UK PLC 6.61% 3.71 Delayed Quote.-30.13%
S&P GSCI ALUMINUM INDEX 0.54% 141.976 Real-time Quote.-6.22%
SHIBAURA MACHINE CO.,LTD. 4.19% 4970 Delayed Quote.82.06%
TESLA, INC. 3.55% 258.71 Delayed Quote.102.82%
TOPIX INDEX 1.31% 2294.53 Delayed Quote.19.72%
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION 2.39% 9848 Delayed Quote.32.85%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION 6.28% 2310 Delayed Quote.19.92%
UBE CORPORATION 2.37% 2459 Delayed Quote.23.94%
YIZUMI HOLDINGS CO., LTD. 3.33% 18.94 End-of-day quote.6.95%
All news about TESLA, INC.
03:17aWhy are other automakers chasing Tesla's 'Gigacasting'?
RE
01:25aChinese EV Makers' Shares Rise, Led by Tesla's Gains, Appetite for Tech
DJ
06/13News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day
DJ
06/13Toyota makes its case at AGM after investors question strategy, governance
RE
06/13Toyota shareholders set to vote on climate lobbying as EV pivot in focus
RE
06/13Tesla slightly raises Model Y price in US
RE
06/13Tesla raises US price of Model Y
RE
06/13At Toyota annual meeting, ambitious pivot may overshadow shareholder challenge
RE
06/13U.S. stocks end higher on cooling inflation data
RE
06/13US tells automakers not to comply with Massachusetts vehicle data law
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TESLA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 100 B - -
Net income 2023 10 693 M - -
Net cash 2023 23 005 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 84,1x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 820 B 820 B -
EV / Sales 2023 7,94x
EV / Sales 2024 6,07x
Nbr of Employees 127 855
Free-Float 83,4%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 38
Last Close Price 258,71 $
Average target price 196,49 $
Spread / Average Target -24,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Director
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin & Chief Financial Officer
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
James Rupert Murdoch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.102.82%819 982
LI AUTO INC.54.36%30 522
NIO INC.-13.85%14 025
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-24.04%13 151
LUCID GROUP, INC.-8.20%12 583
XPENG INC.3.52%8 488
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer