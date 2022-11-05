Will Twitter layoffs violate U.S. law?

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc has begun laying off
employees under its new owner, Elon Musk. The San
Francisco-based social media giant is expected to terminate up
to 3,700 people - half of its workforce - on Friday, according
to internal plans reviewed by Reuters this week. Twitter is
already facing a proposed class action claiming the layoffs are
imminent and will violate U.S. and California laws if employees
are not given advance notice or severance pay.
WHAT DOES U.S. LAW REQUIRE?
The federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification
(WARN) Act requires businesses with 100 or more employees to
provide 60 days' notice before engaging in mass layoffs. The law
defines mass layoffs as those affecting at least 500 employees
during a 30-day period, or at least 50 employees if layoffs
impact at least one-third of a company's workforce. Employers
can provide workers with 60 days of severance pay in lieu of
giving notice.
WHAT ARE THE PENALTIES FOR VIOLATING THE WARN ACT?
An employer found to have violated the WARN Act can be
ordered to give laid-off workers 60 days of back pay. The law
also imposes penalties of $500 per violation per day. Comparable
laws in California and other states impose similar penalties.
WHAT HAS TWITTER BEEN ACCUSED OF?
The lawsuit filed in San Francisco federal court late on
Thursday claims Twitter locked employees out of their accounts
on Thursday, signaling that they will soon lose their jobs. One
of the five named plaintiffs, who is based in California, says
he was terminated on Nov. 1 without notice or severance pay.
Twitter did not respond to a request for comment. Late on
Friday, Musk tweeted that "everyone exited was offered three
months of severance, which is 50% more than legally required."
Shannon Liss-Riordan, a lawyer for the plaintiffs, said on
Friday that it appeared Twitter was making an effort to comply
with the WARN Act by offering to pay some employees through Jan.
4. She said employees were told they would be presented with
severance agreements next week requiring them to waive their
ability to sue Twitter in exchange for a payout.
Liss-Riordan said she is also investigating "how Twitter
chose employees for layoff and whether any discrimination or
retaliation was involved."
HAVE OTHER MUSK-RUN COMPANIES BEEN SUED UNDER THE WARN ACT?
Tesla Inc was sued in Texas federal court in June
for allegedly violating the WARN Act through an abrupt
nationwide purge of its workforce, including 500 layoffs at a
factory in Sparks, Nevada. Liss-Riordan also represents the
workers in the Tesla case. Tesla has said it was merely
"right-sizing" by firing poorly performing workers and not
engaging in layoffs that required advance notice.
Last month, a federal judge said Tesla workers must pursue
their claims in private arbitration rather than court. The same
issue could arise in the lawsuit against Twitter, as more than
half of private-sector U.S. workers have signed agreements to
arbitrate employment-related legal disputes.
HAS THERE BEEN AN INCREASE IN WARN ACT LITIGATION?
Employers faced a spike in lawsuits brought under the WARN
Act and state laws during the COVID-19 pandemic, as many
businesses abruptly shuttered or terminated many of their
employees. Enterprise Rent-A-Car, Hertz Corp,
restaurant chain Hooters and Florida hotel operator Rosen Hotels
and Resorts Inc all settled WARN Act lawsuits over
pandemic-related layoffs. Rosen settled claims by 3,600 workers
for $2.3 million and Enterprise agreed to pay $175,000 to nearly
1,000 workers. Hertz and Hooters paid undisclosed sums.
(Reporting by Daniel Wiessner in Albany, New York; Editing by
Alexia Garamfalvi and Matthew Lewis)