Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tesla, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-04 pm EDT
249.44 USD   +2.90%
12:16aNews Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:14aEMEA Morning Briefing: Shares Seen Lower as OPEC+ Decision Awaited
DJ
12:02aMusk says he wants Twitter again and will pay $44B price
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

With Musk bid back on, Twitter employees 'just along for the ride'

10/04/2022 | 10:26pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Signage for Twitter is seen at the companys headquarters in San Francisco

(Reuters) - Some Twitter employees were engaged in a company-wide planning process for next year on Tuesday when their phones began buzzing with news that Elon Musk had again reversed course in his on-again, off-again $44 billion bid to buy the company.

This time, the deal was on. The plans they were in the middle of presenting? Perhaps not.

One employee described a brief pause in a meeting to note the news, then continuing with discussions.

"I think everyone is used to the drama," said the person. "We're just along for the ride."

Months of whiplash over the deal have left employees used to uncertainty, and many greeted the news of Musk's proposal to return to his original offer with a sense of deja vu, three company sources who were not authorized to speak publicly

told Reuters.

Since the world's richest person disclosed in April that he had acquired a stake in the social media platform, Musk has accepted and rejected a seat on Twitter's board, launched a bid to take the company private and tried to back out of the deal altogether.

The social media company is only pursuing about half the projects it normally would due to uncertainty about how many employees will flee, and to ensure it can deliver on commitments, one employee told Reuters.

Many blew off steam on the platform they run, tweeting about their confusion and perceived futility about planning for the future when Musk is expected to call for seismic shifts in how Twitter works.

"All of the frazzled nerves, all of the uncertainty, all of the worrying, all of the back and forth and back and forth, people I care about struggling and anxious," tweeted JP Doherty, an engineering manager at Twitter.

"And we just come right back to where it started, maybe. Unbelievable."

Multiple staffers tweeted a meme showing a paper labeled "2023 Planning," with a cartoon character first exclaiming "woah" and then saying "this is worthless."

Another meme popular with Twitter employees showed characters from the cartoon show SpongeBob SquarePants, with one labeled Elon and the other labeled Jack, for Twitter's founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey, who publicly backed Musk's bid.

The two stood smiling as buildings burned around them. "We did it Elon! We saved Twitter," the caption said.

Some employees in Twitter's internal Slack channel lamented they had sold some Twitter shares the day prior, before Musk's return to the deal prompted the stock to surge more than 22%, according to a source.

Others expressed skepticism that Musk would ever make good on his offer, after so much uncertainty.

"Wouldn't be surprised if it's a delay tactic to get more time for trial discovery and he'll back out again after a month or something," wrote one employee on Slack.

(Reporting by Katie Paul and Sheila Dang; editing by Peter Henderson and Lincoln Feast)

By Katie Paul and Sheila Dang


© Reuters 2022
All news about TESLA, INC.
12:16aNews Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:14aEMEA Morning Briefing: Shares Seen Lower as OPEC+ Decision Awaited
DJ
12:02aMusk says he wants Twitter again and will pay $44B price
AQ
10/04Twitter's German Shares Soar 17% as Elon Musk Plans to Proceed with $44 Billion Buyout ..
MT
10/04Banks financing Musk's Twitter deal face hefty losses
RE
10/04With Musk bid back on, Twitter employees 'just along for the ride'
RE
10/04News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day
DJ
10/04Icahn had Twitter stake worth over $500 million before Musk's about-face - WS..
RE
10/04Tesla will remove more vehicle sensors amid Autopilot scrutiny
RE
10/04Musk says Twitter deal is 'accelerant' to creating 'everything app'
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TESLA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 85 142 M - -
Net income 2022 12 661 M - -
Net cash 2022 19 896 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 66,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 782 B 782 B -
EV / Sales 2022 8,95x
EV / Sales 2023 6,22x
Nbr of Employees 99 290
Free-Float 83,6%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 37
Last Close Price 249,44 $
Average target price 306,92 $
Spread / Average Target 23,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Technoking of Tesla
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin & Chief Financial Officer
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
James Rupert Murdoch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.-31.19%781 613
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-64.99%29 217
NIO INC.-47.19%25 597
LUCID GROUP, INC.-59.53%23 641
LI AUTO INC.-23.36%22 864
XPENG INC.-76.20%10 110