Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tesla, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSLA

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 04/19 02:02:40 pm
713.87 USD   -3.50%
01:41pWorld shares slip after hitting a record high; US yields rise
RE
01:38pU.S. agencies probe fatal Tesla crash believed to be driverless
RE
01:21pU.S. safety board probing deadly Tesla crash, fire
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

World shares slip after hitting a record high; US yields rise

04/19/2021 | 01:41pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

* Reuters Live Markets blog:

NEW YORK, April 19 (Reuters) - An index of stocks across the world dipped on Monday by what would be the largest daily drop in almost four weeks, after earlier touching a record high, with investors looking for earnings to justify the high valuations.

The U.S. dollar index touched a more than 6-week low and Treasury yields edged up after posting on Friday their largest weekly drop since June and oil prices slipped on concerns over rising coronavirus cases globally.

On Wall Street indexes fell, with Nasdaq the biggest decliner. Tesla shares fell following a fatal car crash.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 166.76 points, or 0.49%, to 34,033.91, the S&P 500 lost 26.82 points, or 0.64%, to 4,158.65 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 167.18 points, or 1.19%, to 13,885.17.

"The market has had a huge jump to the upside so it needs to take a little bit of rest," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities in New York.

"For now it's just a little bit of profit-taking as traders await results from big tech names on Wall Street."

The pan-European STOXX 600 index lost 0.07% and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe shed 0.34%.

Emerging market stocks lost 0.01%. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan closed 0.09% higher, while Japan's Nikkei rose 0.01%.

The dollar fell against a basket of peers on the back of the sharp drop in Treasury yields last week.

"Indeed, the USD rally is all but distant memory by now and the currency's underperformance seems to reflect the apparent divergence in the outlook between the slumping UST yields and the rather perky bond yields elsewhere," said Valentin Marinov, head of G10 FX research at Credit Agricole.

The dollar index fell 0.57%, with the euro up 0.43% to $1.2034.

The Japanese yen strengthened 0.60% versus the greenback at 108.10 per dollar, while sterling was last trading at $1.3986, up 1.13% on the day.

Treasury yields rose after last week's sharp drop.

Investors were watching to gauge the market's appetite for $24 billion of 20-year bonds scheduled to be auctioned on Wednesday, said Justin Lederer, Cantor Fitzgerald Treasury analyst.

"It still feels like we're trying to establish a range here," Lederer said.

Benchmark 10-year notes last fell 8/32 in price to yield 1.6011%.

Spot gold dropped 0.4% to $1,770.04 an ounce. Silver fell 0.73% to $25.77.

Bitcoin last fell 1.65% to $55,352.59.

Oil prices edged up, but rising COVID-19 infections in India prompted concern than stronger measures to contain the pandemic would hurt economic activity.

A recent surge in COVID-19 cases could see major parts of Japan slide back into states of emergency, with authorities in Tokyo and Osaka looking at renewed curbs.

"The primary hazard to continued oil price strength is the possible re-emergence of COVID-19 case counts on a broad scale," said Jim Ritterbusch, president of Ritterbusch and Associates.

U.S. crude rose 0.4% to $63.38 per barrel and Brent was at $67.02, up 0.37% on the day.

(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; additional reporting by Medha Singh and Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru, Devika Krishna Kumar and David Henry in New York and Ross kerber in Boston; Editing by Alex Richardson)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.41% 34055.78 Delayed Quote.11.74%
NASDAQ 100 -1.02% 13897.961743 Delayed Quote.8.95%
NASDAQ COMP. -1.07% 13902.904041 Delayed Quote.9.03%
NIKKEI 225 0.01% 29685.37 Real-time Quote.8.16%
S&P 500 -0.60% 4160.83 Delayed Quote.11.43%
STOXX EUROPE 600 -0.07% 442.18 Delayed Quote.10.89%
TESLA, INC. -3.28% 715.63 Delayed Quote.4.83%
All news about TESLA, INC.
01:41pWorld shares slip after hitting a record high; US yields rise
RE
01:38pU.S. agencies probe fatal Tesla crash believed to be driverless
RE
01:21pU.S. safety board probing deadly Tesla crash, fire
RE
01:12pTESLA  : 2 US agencies send teams to probe Tesla crash with no driver
AQ
12:51pMARKETS : Wall Street slips from record levels
AQ
12:48pWall Street slips from record levels; Tesla drops after fatal car crash
RE
11:51aTESLA  : US sends team to probe fatal Tesla crash with no driver
AQ
11:37aTech Shares Lead Major Stock Indexes Lower
DJ
11:12aTESLA  : U.S. probes fatal Tesla crash believed to be driverless
RE
11:12aU.s. agency probing fatal texas tesla crash that police said appeared to be "..
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 49 117 M - -
Net income 2021 3 355 M - -
Net cash 2021 10 177 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 234x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 710 B 710 B -
EV / Sales 2021 14,2x
EV / Sales 2022 10,9x
Nbr of Employees 70 757
Free-Float 80,3%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 40
Average target price 636,47 $
Last Close Price 739,78 $
Spread / Highest target 62,2%
Spread / Average Target -14,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -79,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Elon Reeve Musk Technoking of Tesla
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
Antonio J. Gracias Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESLA, INC.4.83%710 080
NIO INC.-25.95%59 134
XPENG INC.-27.81%23 758
LI AUTO INC.-33.13%17 442
NIKOLA CORPORATION-28.05%4 304
FISKER INC.-10.38%3 809
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ