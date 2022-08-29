Zelenskiy accuses Russia as Europe prepares for winter gas crunch

STAVANGER, Norway/PRAGUE, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Ukraine's
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy accused Russia on Monday of
economic terrorism by trying to prevent European nations from
stocking up on gas ahead of a winter when the impact of soaring
energy bills is set to hit households and businesses hard.
How to respond to the rise in gas prices, which has been
made worse by a squeeze on supplies from Russia, is top of the
political agenda across the continent as autumn approaches.
Zelenskiy spoke in a video address to an energy conference
in Norway. His comments come as Russia's Gazprom plans
maintenance this week that will halt gas flows along the Nord
Stream 1 pipeline that links Russia and Germany via the Baltic
Sea.
The outage has fuelled fears that Russia is curbing supply
to put pressure on Western nations opposed to its invasion of
Ukraine, a charge Moscow denies.
German benchmark power prices for 2023 breached 1,000 euros
per megawatt hour for the first time on Monday as supply
concerns kept prices of gas and related fuels such as
electricity and coal sky-high.
Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said that a response should
be coordinated by the European Union (EU) as his nation called
an emergency meeting of energy ministers.
"Ahead of the EU Energy Council we want to find a way to
help people and businesses that we can agree on with other
European leaders," he added. The Czechs, who hold the rotating
EU presidency, said the meeting would be on Sept. 9.
The Czech Republic said last week it was looking at building
support for a bloc-wide cap on energy prices, a step that
outgoing Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi has championed.
"NO LEHMAN BROTHERS REPEAT"
Countries such as Germany and Italy, heavily reliant on
Russian gas imports for their energy, have been building up
storage levels ahead of the cold winter months when demand
peaks.
German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Monday that
German gas facilities were more than 80% full and he expects
prices to retreat. Italy has hit a similar level, giving a
cushion against further supply shocks.
"As a result, the markets will calm and go down," Habeck
said.
Habeck also reiterated that Germany will not allow a Lehman
Brothers-style domino-effect to happen on its gas market.
"I promise on behalf of the German government that we will
always ensure liquidity for all energy companies, that we don't
have a Lehman Brothers effect on the market," said Habeck,
referring to the U.S. investment bank's collapse, which helped
trigger the 2008 financial crisis.
There was a less upbeat prediction from the head of gas
major Shell who warned the gas shortages could persist.
"It may well be that we will have a number of winters where
we have to somehow find solutions," Shell CEO Ben van Beurden
told a news conference at the industry meeting in the Norwegian
city of Stavanger.
Tesla founder Elon Musk told reporters at the same
event that the world must continue to extract oil and gas to
sustain civilisation, while also developing sustainable sources
of energy.
"Realistically I think we need to use oil and gas in the
short term, because otherwise civilisation will crumble," Musk
said.
(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis and Nora Buli in Stavanger,
Jason Hovet in Prague, Vera Eckert in Frankfurt, Miranda Murray
and Christian Kraemer in Berlin
Writing by Keith Weir
Editing by Christina Fincher)