Bioera and Tesmec lead the bullish.

(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the best and worst performers on the Small-Cap Monday afternoon in Piazza Affari.

----------

FTSE SMALL CAP - WINNERS

----------

Bioera rises 4.4 percent and leads the list of small-cap companies. The stock has lost 31 percent in the last month, 70 percent in the last six months, and 72 percent in the last year.

----------

Tesmec follows with a 4.0% rise. The company announced Thursday that it has reviewed some preliminary management data for fiscal 2022, which shows revenues up about 25 percent from fiscal 2021, thanks to the performance of the rail sector, the recovery of the trencher sector in the U.S. market, and an improved mix of the energy sector. The group reported preliminary revenues for fiscal year 2022 in excess of EUR240.0 million in line with forecasts, up from EUR194.3 million as of December 31, 2021, thanks to the important contribution of the businesses developed in recent years, rail and energy automation, which partially offset the difficulties of the trencher and stringing segment, which were more affected by critical supply issues.

----------

FTSE SMALL CAP - LOSERS

----------

Softlab gives up 4.1 percent, recording the worst performance of its basket. The stock has given up 13 percent in the last 30 sessions, 21 percent in the last 180, and 30 percent in the last year.

----------

Also hurting is Bastogi, in the red by 3.7 percent, extending the 2.6 percent drop recorded at Friday's close.

----------

