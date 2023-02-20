Advanced search
    TES   IT0004585243

TESMEC S.P.A.

(TES)
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  08:15:57 2023-02-20 am EST
0.1792 EUR   +7.31%
05:50aEuropean stock exchanges on the threshold of parity
AN
03:48aEuropeans up; MPS still on top on Mid
AN
02:32aFutures predict European lists to rise
AN
Bioera and Tesmec lead the bullish.

02/20/2023 | 07:32am EST
(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the best and worst performers on the Small-Cap Monday afternoon in Piazza Affari.

----------

FTSE SMALL CAP - WINNERS

----------

Bioera rises 4.4 percent and leads the list of small-cap companies. The stock has lost 31 percent in the last month, 70 percent in the last six months, and 72 percent in the last year.

----------

Tesmec follows with a 4.0% rise. The company announced Thursday that it has reviewed some preliminary management data for fiscal 2022, which shows revenues up about 25 percent from fiscal 2021, thanks to the performance of the rail sector, the recovery of the trencher sector in the U.S. market, and an improved mix of the energy sector. The group reported preliminary revenues for fiscal year 2022 in excess of EUR240.0 million in line with forecasts, up from EUR194.3 million as of December 31, 2021, thanks to the important contribution of the businesses developed in recent years, rail and energy automation, which partially offset the difficulties of the trencher and stringing segment, which were more affected by critical supply issues.

----------

FTSE SMALL CAP - LOSERS

----------

Softlab gives up 4.1 percent, recording the worst performance of its basket. The stock has given up 13 percent in the last 30 sessions, 21 percent in the last 180, and 30 percent in the last year.

----------

Also hurting is Bastogi, in the red by 3.7 percent, extending the 2.6 percent drop recorded at Friday's close.

----------

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BASTOGI S.P.A. -0.33% 0.598 Delayed Quote.-4.76%
BIOERA S.P.A. 31.71% 0.27 Delayed Quote.-34.81%
SOFTLAB S.P.A. -6.38% 1.835 Delayed Quote.-12.89%
TESMEC S.P.A. 7.66% 0.1792 Delayed Quote.19.12%
Financials
Sales 2022 242 M 258 M 258 M
Net income 2022 9,00 M 9,60 M 9,60 M
Net Debt 2022 117 M 125 M 125 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 100 M 107 M 107 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,90x
EV / Sales 2023 0,73x
Nbr of Employees 967
Free-Float 43,8%
Chart TESMEC S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Tesmec S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESMEC S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,17 €
Average target price 0,22 €
Spread / Average Target 31,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ambrogio Caccia Dominioni Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & MD
Ruggero Gambini Chief Financial Officer
Paola Durante Lead Independent Director
Simone Andrea Crolla Independent Director
Emanuela Teresa Basso Petrino Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESMEC S.P.A.19.12%107
CATERPILLAR INC.3.44%127 945
SANY HEAVY INDUSTRY CO., LTD14.11%22 170
XCMG CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO., LTD.20.91%10 547
ZOOMLION HEAVY INDUSTRY SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.18.01%7 282
DOOSAN BOBCAT INC.13.15%3 023