2024.Q1 Results
Grassobbio, May 10th 2024
2024.Q1 RESULTS INDEX
- Tesmec Group at a glance
- Opening remarks
- 2024.Q1 Group Financials & Key Metrics
- 2024 Outlook
- Annex
May 10th 2024
2
TESMEC GROUP: INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS PROVIDER FOR ENERGY AND DATA TRANSPORT
2024.Q1 Results
Technology partner in markets driven by
70
+1,000
9
energy transition, digitalisation and sustainability trends
YEARS
PEOPLE
MANUFACTURING
of experience
PLANTS
Operating in the energy, data and material transport infrastructure market (oil and derivatives, gas, water) with innovative, value-added integrated solutions on a global scale
+135 75%
COUNTRIESEXPORT
choose Tesmec
May 10th 2024
3
TESMEC GROUP
Energy: the inspiring thread of our businesses
ENERGY - STRINGING
RAILWAY
▪Solutions for power lines construction & maintenance ▪Advanced methodologies for automating jobsite ▪Zero emissions machines
ENERGY - AUTOMATION
TRENCHER
▪Telecommunications solutions for HV Grids ▪Grid Management: protection and metering solutions
▪Advanced sensors for fault passage indication, protection and monitoring
2024.Q1 Results
▪Catenary lines construction & maintenance ▪Diagnostic vehicles and systems ▪Integrated platform for safe infrastructure
▪Telecom networks, FTTH & long distance, power cable installation
▪Oil & Gas, Water pipelines ▪Bulk excavation, Quarries & Surfaces mining
May 10th 2024
4
TESMEC GROUP'S SUSTAINABILITY PATH
2024.Q1 Results
MARKET DRIVERS MILESTONES
FOCUS ON
GUIDELINES
ESG COMMITMENT
SDGs
Increase
R&D &
Technologies &
Green &
▪ EU Taxonomy
Innovation
products
Digital
alignment
revenues
DIGITALIZATION &
SAFETY
Climate Corporate
change processes mitigation
SUSTAINABLE
INNOVATION
Reduce emissions & environment al impact
▪
Environmental
impact of products
& services
▪
Environmental
impact of
corporate
processes
TESMEC economic activities are eligible according to ANNEX I - Climate change mitigation «3.Manufacturing»
3.1 - Manufacture of renewable energy technologies
- - Manufacture of low carbon technologies for transport
- - Manufacture of other low carbon technologies
EU Taxonomy-aligned KPI %
2023
2022
Human
resources & Employees &
local Stakeholders
communities
ENERGY
TRANSITION
Invest in people & local communitie s well being
▪
Health & Safety
▪
Welfare
▪
Training
▪
Business ethics
51,7%
48,2%
43,6%
30,3%
36,2% 34,1%
Governance Corporate
Governance
Work out an effective sustainable governance
▪
Human rights
▪
Sustainable supply
chain
▪
ESG risks
REVENUECAPEXOPEX
5
May 10th 2024
2024.Q1 ESG HIGHLIGHTS
2024.Q1 Results
ENVIRONMENT
ISO 14067:2018 - Carbon Footprint for
TESMEC trenchers
Tesmec commissioned a study from a specialized consultant to gain knowledge and awareness of the environmental impact associated with greenhouse gas emissions for 3 further trencher models
RENEWABLE ENERGIES
Tesmec SPA - Photovoltaic plant
The enlarged photovoltaic plant at the Tesmec SPA headquarter will grant a reduction of around 750 - 800 tons of CO2 per year(*).
(*) estimates of the Energy Manager
SOCIAL
WHP Program
Tesmec confirms its commitment to promote a safe and healthy working environment participating in the Workplace Health Promotion program
May 10th 2024
6
2024.Q1 RESULTS INDEX
- Tesmec Group at a glance
-
Opening remarks
03 2024.Q1 Group Financials & Key Metrics
04 2024 Outlook
05 Annex
May 10th 2024
7
2024.Q1 AT A GLANCE
2024.Q1 Results
SALES
SALES BY BU
€M 59,3
Energy
PY/Q€M 57,5
EBITDA
€M 17,6
Trencher
€M 9,0; 15,2%
59,3
PY/Q €M 7,5; 13%
€M
EBIT
Rail
€M 3,1
€M 7,5
PY/Q €M 1,9
€M 34,2
NET RESULT
SALES BY REGION
€M (1,1)
PY/Q €M (2,5)
NFP
North& Central
€M 167,1
America
Dec. 31, 2023 €M 153,5
€M 9,6
BACKLOG
€M 391
Others: €M 7,9
Dec. 31, 2023 €M 402
Europe
€M 28,1
Middle-East
€M 8,5
Africa
€M 5,2
May 10th 2024
8
2024.Q1 HIGHLIGHTS
Volumes' growth in line with expectations and sales mix favorable to margin improvement
Strengthened new governance in
USA and Australia, combined with
WELL
reinforced business development
and integration plans
Positive results from Middle East
and Africa in Trenchers' segment,
WORKED
confirming Group's internalization
strategy. Presence in relevant
mining and fiber markets events
in Saudi Arabia, Africa and Europe
Positive contribution from Energy
segment with significant growth
in Energy Automation business,
WHAT
with successful deliveries of
automation systems
PROGRESS
Improved marginality, still not reflecting full potential, with operating expenses containment efforts started, with full benefits
expected from Q2'24
Efficiency interventions consistent with industrial footprint re-design, with concentration of Stringing manufacturing activities in "Grande Grassobbio" site
Strategic engagement of key Rail European railway players and live demo of green solutions for catenary and diagnostic solutions
2024.Q1 Results
Net Result impacted by higher financial charges due to increased rates/level of debt
Net Financial Position increasing
mainly due to Net Working
HAVECOULDWHAT
BETTERWORKED
Capital for increased level of
receiveables related to end-
quarter sales, with still high
inventory levels and WIP to
support short-term sales, with the
objective of a gradual and
important reduction by year-end
Rail: delayed cash-infrom key
Italian account and delayed new
job-orders
May 10th 2024
9
2024.Q1 RESULTS INDEX
- Tesmec Group at a glance
-
Opening remarks
03 2024.Q1 Group Financials & Key Metrics
04 2024 Outlook
05 Annex
May 10th 2024
10
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Tesmec S.p.A. published this content on 10 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 May 2024 11:25:04 UTC.