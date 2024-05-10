2024.Q1 Results

Grassobbio, May 10th 2024

2024.Q1 RESULTS INDEX

  1. Tesmec Group at a glance
  2. Opening remarks
  3. 2024.Q1 Group Financials & Key Metrics
  4. 2024 Outlook
  5. Annex

May 10th 2024

2

TESMEC GROUP: INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS PROVIDER FOR ENERGY AND DATA TRANSPORT

2024.Q1 Results

Technology partner in markets driven by

70

+1,000

9

energy transition, digitalisation and sustainability trends

YEARS

PEOPLE

MANUFACTURING

of experience

PLANTS

Operating in the energy, data and material transport infrastructure market (oil and derivatives, gas, water) with innovative, value-added integrated solutions on a global scale

+135 75%

COUNTRIESEXPORT

choose Tesmec

May 10th 2024

3

TESMEC GROUP

Energy: the inspiring thread of our businesses

ENERGY - STRINGING

RAILWAY

Solutions for power lines construction & maintenance Advanced methodologies for automating jobsite Zero emissions machines

ENERGY - AUTOMATION

TRENCHER

Telecommunications solutions for HV Grids Grid Management: protection and metering solutions

Advanced sensors for fault passage indication, protection and monitoring

2024.Q1 Results

Catenary lines construction & maintenance Diagnostic vehicles and systems Integrated platform for safe infrastructure

Telecom networks, FTTH & long distance, power cable installation

Oil & Gas, Water pipelines Bulk excavation, Quarries & Surfaces mining

May 10th 2024

4

TESMEC GROUP'S SUSTAINABILITY PATH

2024.Q1 Results

MARKET DRIVERS MILESTONES

FOCUS ON

GUIDELINES

ESG COMMITMENT

SDGs

Increase

R&D &

Technologies &

Green &

EU Taxonomy

Innovation

products

Digital

alignment

revenues

DIGITALIZATION &

SAFETY

Climate Corporate

change processes mitigation

SUSTAINABLE

INNOVATION

Reduce emissions & environment al impact

Environmental

impact of products

& services

Environmental

impact of

corporate

processes

TESMEC economic activities are eligible according to ANNEX I - Climate change mitigation «3.Manufacturing»

3.1 - Manufacture of renewable energy technologies

  1. - Manufacture of low carbon technologies for transport
  1. - Manufacture of other low carbon technologies

EU Taxonomy-aligned KPI %

2023

2022

Human

resources & Employees &

local Stakeholders

communities

ENERGY

TRANSITION

Invest in people & local communitie s well being

Health & Safety

Welfare

Training

Business ethics

51,7%

48,2%

43,6%

30,3%

36,2% 34,1%

Governance Corporate

Governance

Work out an effective sustainable governance

Human rights

Sustainable supply

chain

ESG risks

REVENUECAPEXOPEX

5

May 10th 2024

2024.Q1 ESG HIGHLIGHTS

2024.Q1 Results

ENVIRONMENT

ISO 14067:2018 - Carbon Footprint for

TESMEC trenchers

Tesmec commissioned a study from a specialized consultant to gain knowledge and awareness of the environmental impact associated with greenhouse gas emissions for 3 further trencher models

RENEWABLE ENERGIES

Tesmec SPA - Photovoltaic plant

The enlarged photovoltaic plant at the Tesmec SPA headquarter will grant a reduction of around 750 - 800 tons of CO2 per year(*).

(*) estimates of the Energy Manager

SOCIAL

WHP Program

Tesmec confirms its commitment to promote a safe and healthy working environment participating in the Workplace Health Promotion program

May 10th 2024

6

May 10th 2024

7

2024.Q1 AT A GLANCE

2024.Q1 Results

SALES

SALES BY BU

€M 59,3

Energy

PY/Q€M 57,5

EBITDA

€M 17,6

Trencher

€M 9,0; 15,2%

59,3

PY/Q €M 7,5; 13%

€M

EBIT

Rail

€M 3,1

€M 7,5

PY/Q €M 1,9

€M 34,2

NET RESULT

SALES BY REGION

€M (1,1)

PY/Q €M (2,5)

NFP

North& Central

€M 167,1

America

Dec. 31, 2023 €M 153,5

€M 9,6

BACKLOG

€M 391

Others: €M 7,9

Dec. 31, 2023 €M 402

Europe

€M 28,1

Middle-East

€M 8,5

Africa

€M 5,2

May 10th 2024

8

2024.Q1 HIGHLIGHTS

Volumes' growth in line with expectations and sales mix favorable to margin improvement

Strengthened new governance in

USA and Australia, combined with

WELL

reinforced business development

and integration plans

Positive results from Middle East

and Africa in Trenchers' segment,

WORKED

confirming Group's internalization

strategy. Presence in relevant

mining and fiber markets events

in Saudi Arabia, Africa and Europe

Positive contribution from Energy

segment with significant growth

in Energy Automation business,

WHAT

with successful deliveries of

automation systems

PROGRESS

Improved marginality, still not reflecting full potential, with operating expenses containment efforts started, with full benefits

expected from Q2'24

Efficiency interventions consistent with industrial footprint re-design, with concentration of Stringing manufacturing activities in "Grande Grassobbio" site

Strategic engagement of key Rail European railway players and live demo of green solutions for catenary and diagnostic solutions

2024.Q1 Results

Net Result impacted by higher financial charges due to increased rates/level of debt

Net Financial Position increasing

mainly due to Net Working

HAVECOULDWHAT

BETTERWORKED

Capital for increased level of

receiveables related to end-

quarter sales, with still high

inventory levels and WIP to

support short-term sales, with the

objective of a gradual and

important reduction by year-end

Rail: delayed cash-infrom key

Italian account and delayed new

job-orders

May 10th 2024

9

May 10th 2024

10

Disclaimer

