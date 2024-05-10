Tesmec SpA is an Italy-based company active in the design, production and marketing of integrated solutions for the construction and maintenance of infrastructures such as aerial and underground networks and pipelines. It operates mainly in two markets that include the design, production, marketing and sale of integrated systems and machinery for stringing electrical networks and optical fiber cables and for stringing railway power lines, and the design, production, marketing and sale of high-powered crawler trenchers used in excavation for the installation of underground networks and pipelines or earth-moving operations, as well as to a lesser extent, multi-purpose machinery for construction sites. It operates through subsidiaries, such as Marais Technologies SAS, among others.