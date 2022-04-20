Tesmec S p A : Annual Financial Report 2021 - Courtesy copy

Investor Relator Marco Paredi
Tel: +39.035.4232840 - Fax: +39.035.3844606 email:ir@tesmec.com
Tesmec S.p.A.
Registered Office: Piazza Sant'Ambrogio, 16 - 20123 Milan Fully paid-up share capital as at 31 December 2021 Euro 15,702,162
Milan Register of Companies no. 314026
Tax and VAT code: 10227100152
Website:www.tesmec.comSwitchboard: +39.035.4232911
ESEF (European Single Electronic Format) requirements
This report has not been prepared in accordance with the EU Delegated Regulation 2019/815 (ESEF Regulation),
implementing the Transparency Directive. The Annual Report in ESEF format (only in Italian language) is published in the specific section of the Company's website (www.tesmec.com, Financial reports) and is available to the publich through the system eMarket-Storage, atwww.emarketstorage.com, through publication on the website of
Borsa Italiana S.p.A.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Tesmec S.p.A. published this content on 20 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2022 14:14:05 UTC.