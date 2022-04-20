Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Tesmec S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TES   IT0004585243

TESMEC S.P.A.

(TES)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  04/20 10:19:46 am EDT
0.1434 EUR   -0.97%
10:15aTESMEC S P A : Annual Financial Report 2021 - Courtesy copy
PU
03/31TESMEC S P A : Annual Financial Report 2021 is available and of further documentation
PU
03/31TESMEC S P A : Report on Remuneration 2021
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tesmec S p A : Annual Financial Report 2021 - Courtesy copy

04/20/2022 | 10:15am EDT
Investor Relator Marco Paredi

Tel: +39.035.4232840 - Fax: +39.035.3844606 email:ir@tesmec.com

Tesmec S.p.A.

Registered Office: Piazza Sant'Ambrogio, 16 - 20123 Milan Fully paid-up share capital as at 31 December 2021 Euro 15,702,162

Milan Register of Companies no. 314026

Tax and VAT code: 10227100152

Website:www.tesmec.comSwitchboard: +39.035.4232911

ESEF (European Single Electronic Format) requirements

This report has not been prepared in accordance with the EU Delegated Regulation 2019/815 (ESEF Regulation),

implementing the Transparency Directive. The Annual Report in ESEF format (only in Italian language) is published in the specific section of the Company's website (www.tesmec.com, Financial reports) and is available to the publich through the system eMarket-Storage, atwww.emarketstorage.com, through publication on the website of

Borsa Italiana S.p.A.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Tesmec S.p.A. published this content on 20 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2022 14:14:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 235 M 254 M 254 M
Net income 2022 8,70 M 9,39 M 9,39 M
Net Debt 2022 106 M 115 M 115 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 87,1 M 94,1 M 94,1 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,82x
EV / Sales 2023 0,65x
Nbr of Employees 925
Free-Float 44,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,14 €
Average target price 0,22 €
Spread / Average Target 51,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ambrogio Caccia Dominioni Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & MD
Marco Paredi Chief Financial Officer
Paola Durante Lead Independent Director
Simone Andrea Crolla Independent Director
Emanuela Teresa Basso Petrino Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESMEC S.P.A.35.33%94
CATERPILLAR INC.11.21%124 412
SANY HEAVY INDUSTRY CO., LTD-22.46%23 349
ZOOMLION HEAVY INDUSTRY SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-8.37%8 328
XCMG CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO., LTD.-10.68%6 555
DOOSAN BOBCAT INC.3.68%3 411