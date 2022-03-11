Tesmec S p A : Call of the Shareholders Meeting April 21st 2022

TESMEC S.P.A. Registered office Piazza Sant'Ambrogio, 16 - 20123 Milan Milan Register of Companies no. 314026 Tax and VAT code: 10227100152 Share capital Euro 15,702,162 Website: www.tesmec.com CALL OF THE ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING The persons legitimately entitled to attend and exercise voting rights are convened to the ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of Tesmec S.p.A. ("Tesmec" or "Company") at Notary Practice SNPZ Notai a Milano, in Milan, Piazza della Repubblica, 28, on 21 April 2022 at 10:30 on single call, to discuss and deliberate on the following: AGENDA 1. Approval of the financial statements as at 31 December 2021 and presentation of the Tesmec Group's consolidated financial statements and relevant reports, including the consolidated non- financial statement; allocation of result for the period; related and consequent resolutions. Approval of the financial statements as at 31 December 2021 and the Board of Directors' report on operations; Allocation of profit or loss for the period. 2 Resolutions regarding the report on the policy of remuneration and compensation paid pursuant to Article 123-ter of Legislative Decree 58/1998 and Article 84-quater of CONSOB Regulation no. 11971/1999; related and consequent resolutions. Binding vote on the remuneration policy relating to 2022 illustrated in the first section of the report; Consultation on the second section of the report regarding the fees paid in 2021 or relating to them. Proposal of authorisation to purchase and dispose of treasury shares, subject to the withdrawal of the resolution passed by the Shareholder's Meeting of 22 April 2021; related and consequent resolutions. Appointment of the Board of Directors; related and consequent resolutions; determination of the number of members of the Board of Directors; determination of their term in office; appointment of the Board of Directors; appointment of the Chairperson of the Board of Directors; determination of Directors' compensation; 5. Appointment of the Board of Statutory Auditors; related and consequent resolutions; 5.1 appointment of three standing auditors and two alternate Auditors; appointment of the Chairperson of the Board of Statutory Auditors; determination of the compensation of the Board of Statutory Auditors; 1

Additional information regarding the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) health emergency In compliance with what is permitted by Article 106, paragraph of the "Cura Italia" (Heal Italy) Decree, as subsequently extended, in respect of the fundamental principles for the protection of health, Shareholders cannot physically take part in the Shareholders' Meeting and they may attend exclusively through the designated representative pursuant to Article 135-undecies of the Consolidated Law on Finance (T.U.F.), in compliance with the legal provisions and the legislation in force, as better specified below in this call notice in the paragraph "Participation in the Shareholders' Meeting and conferral of the proxy to the designated representative". It is specified that the information contained in this notice - and, in particular, the date, the place and/or the time of the Shareholders' Meeting, the terms for the exercise by the Shareholders of their rights, the methods of participation to the Shareholders' Meeting and/or the procedures with whom it will be held - may be subject to changes, updates or clarifications in consideration of the current emergency situation resulting from COVID- 19 and the consequent measures adopted from time to time by the competent Authorities, as well as in order to ensure rigorous compliance with the fundamental principles of protecting the safety and health of the Shareholders, employees, representatives and consultants of the Company. Any changes, updates or clarifications to the information contained in this notice of call will be promptly made available on the Company's website (www.tesmec.com) and in the other ways required by law. Information in the share capital at the date of the call notice The share capital of Tesmec totals Euro 15,702,162.00 represented by 606,460,200 ordinary shares with no nominal value. The shares are registered, indivisible, freely transferable and, pursuant to Article 9 of the Articles of Association, each share gives the right to one vote in the ordinary and extraordinary Shareholders' Meetings of the Company. At the time of this notice of call, the Company holds 4,711,879 treasury share. Right to attend and vote at the Shareholders' Meeting Pursuant to the law, those who have the right to vote may attend the Shareholder's Meeting. The right to attend and vote in the Shareholders' Meeting - which, as better specified below in this call notice in the paragraph "Participation in the Shareholders' Meeting and conferral of the proxy to the Designated Representative", may take place exclusively through the designated representative - is certified by a notification to the Company, issued by the intermediary, in favour of the person who has the right to vote, on the basis of the evidence at the end of the accounting day of the seventh day of open market before the date scheduled for the Shareholders' Meeting in single call ("record date"), coinciding with Friday, 8 April 2022. Therefore, those who are the holders of the shares only after the record date mentioned above will be not entitled to attend and vote at the Shareholders' Meeting. The notification of the above intermediary must reach the Company by the end of the third open market day prior to the date set for the Shareholders' Meeting (i.e. Thursday, 14 April 2022). The right to attend and vote in any event is unaffected if the notification is received by the Company after the said deadline provided that it is received by the start of the proceedings of the Shareholders' Meeting forming the object of this call. The directors, statutory auditors, representatives of the independent auditors, the notary, the Designated Representative and the other subjects allowed to participate in the Shareholders' Meeting pursuant to the law and the Articles of Association, other than those who are entitled to vote, may take part in the Shareholders' Meeting also, or exclusively, through the use of remote connection systems that guarantee the identification of the participants and their participation, in observance of the applicable provisions in force, according to the methods communicated by the Company to the aforementioned subjects. In consideration of the method in which the Shareholders' Meeting will be held, it shall be considered traditionally called and held at the offices of Notary Practice SNPZ Notai a Milano, in Milan, Piazza della Repubblica, 28. There are no procedures for postal votes or by electronic means. 2

Participation in the Shareholders' Meeting and conferral of proxy to the Designated Representative Taking into account the measures taken to deal with the exceptional emergency situation resulting from the COVID-19 epidemic, pursuant to the provisions of the "Cura Italia" (Heal Italy) Decree, the Shareholders' Meeting will be attended by those entitled to vote without access to the Shareholders' Meeting venues. In fact, the Company chose to avail itself of the right set forth in Article 106, paragraph 4, of the "Cura Italia" (Heal Italy) Decree, as subsequently extended, which enables companies with listed shares to set forth, in the call notice, that the Shareholders' Meeting can only be attended through the designated representative pursuant to Article 135-undecies of the Consolidated Law on Finance (T.U.F.). Consequently, the Company assigned an engagement to Computershare S.p.A. - with registered office in Via Lorenzo Mascheroni no. 19, 20145 - Milan (MI) - to represent the Shareholders pursuant to Article 135-undecies of the Consolidated Law on Finance (T.U.F.) and the provisions of the "Cura Italia" (Heal Italy) Decree (the "Designated Representative"). All those with the right to attend and vote who intend to take part in the Shareholders' Meeting must therefore confer, as per mandatory requirements, the appropriate proxy to the Designated Representative. Conferral of proxies to the Designated Representative pursuant to Article 135-undecies of the Consolidated Law on Finance (T.U.F.) The proxy pursuant to Article 135-undecies of the Consolidated Law on Finance (T.U.F.) may be conferred, at no expense for the delegating party (with the exception of any postage expenses), through the specific form, prepared by said Designated Representative in agreement with the Company, and made available, with the associated instructions for compilation and transmission, on the Company's website at the address www.tesmec.com(Governance / Shareholders' Meetings section) in the section dedicated to this Shareholders' Meeting as well as at the Company's registered office and/or administrative office. The proxy form to be notified to the Designated Representative with the relevant voting instructions together with an identity document and any documentation proving signing powers must be sent by following the instructions on the form itself and on the Company website before the second open market day before the Shareholders' Meeting (i.e. by Tuesday 19 April 2022) and the conferral of the proxy may be revoked within the aforementioned deadline and using the same methods. The proxy thereby granted is effective only for those draft resolutions in relation to which voting instructions are given. Conferral of proxies and sub-proxies to the Designated Representative pursuant to Article 135-undecies of the Consolidated Law on Finance (T.U.F.) It should also be noted that, pursuant to the "Cura Italia" (Heal Italy) Decree, as subsequently extended, the Designated Representative, in derogation of Article 135-undecies, paragraph 4, of the Consolidated Law on Finance (T.U.F.), may also be assigned ordinary proxies or sub-proxies in accordance with Article 135-novies of the Consolidated Law on Finance (T.U.F.), by following the instructions indicated in the form available on the Company's website at the address www.tesmec.com(Governance / Shareholders' Meetings section) in the section dedicated to this Shareholders' Meeting as well as at the Company's registered office and/or administrative office. Those who do not avail themselves of the proxy right pursuant to Article 135-undecies of the Consolidated Law on Finance (T.U.F.), alternatively, can confer ordinary proxies or sub-proxies pursuant to Article 135- novies of the Consolidated Law on Finance (T.U.F.), with the associated written voting instructions, exclusively by using the appropriate proxy/sub-proxy form to be notified to the Designated Representative with the associated voting instructions, together with an identity document and any documentation proving signing powers by following the instructions on the form itself and on the Company website before 12.00 on Wednesday 20 April 2022, notwithstanding that the Designated Representative may accept the proxies and/or instructions even after the aforementioned deadline and before the opening of Shareholders' Meeting proceedings), and the conferral of the proxy may be revoked within the aforementioned deadline and according to the same methods. 3

The proxy thereby granted is effective only for those draft resolutions in relation to which voting instructions are given. For any clarifications regarding the conferral of the proxy to the Designated Representative (and, in particular, regarding the compilation of the proxy form and the voting instructions and their transmission), as well as for requesting the proxy form, the Designated Representative will be available for clarifications or information at the number +39 011 092 3200 or via e-mail at the address sedeto@computershare.it. The Company reserves the right to supplement and/or modify the instructions reported above, in consideration of any needs that arise as a result of the current epidemiological emergency (COVID-19) and its developments which are unforeseeable at present. Right to pose questions before the Shareholders' Meeting Pursuant to Article 127-ter of the TUF, those who hold voting rights at the Shareholders' Meeting can submit questions on the items on the agenda within the end of the record date (i.e. by Friday 8 April 2022). The questions must submitted - taking into account the ongoing emergency - by sending them accompanied by the certification released by the intermediary proving their capacity as shareholders, to the e-mail address tesmecspa@pec.it, with the indication, in the subject of the email, of the words "Shareholders'Meeting 2022 Questions on items on the agenda pursuant to art. 127-ter Legislative Decree 24 February 1998 n. 58". The ownership of the right to vote can also be attested after the submission of the questions provided within the third day following the record date (ie by Monday 11 April 2022) by indicating the communication issued by the intermediary to the Company. Questions received within the indicated deadlines will be answered by 12 noon on Tuesday 19 April 2022, and also by publication in the specific section of the Company's website. The Company can provide a unified response to questions with the same content. An answer is not due, not even during the Shareholders' Meeting, to the questions asked before it when the answer has been published in accordance with the law. The Company will not answer questions that do not comply with the methods, terms and conditions indicated above. Additions to the agenda and submission of new draft resolutions Pursuant to Article 126-bis of the Consolidated Law on Finance (T.U.F.), the Shareholders who, including jointly, represent at least one fortieth of the share capital with voting rights can request, within ten days from the publication of this notice, additions to the agenda, specifying in the request the further arguments or the new draft resolutions proposed on items already on the agenda. The request must be submitted in writing by the proposing Shareholders by e-mail to the address tesmecspa@pec.it, accompanied by the relevant communication issued by the intermediary proving the ownership of the above-mentioned fraction of share capital. Within the above-mentioned term of ten days and using the same methods, any proposing Shareholder must deliver to the Board of Directors a report that outlines the reason for the draft resolutions on new items that they propose be discussed or the reason for the additional draft resolutions submitted on items already on the agenda. No addition to the agenda is allowed for those arguments on which the Shareholders' Meeting resolves, in accordance with the law, upon proposals made by the directors or on the basis of a project or report prepared by them, other than those indicated under Article 125-ter, paragraph 1, of the Consolidated Law on Finance (T.U.F.) For any addition to the agenda or the submission of additional draft resolutions on items already on the agenda of the Shareholders' Meeting, a notice is given through the same modalities used for the publication of this notice, at least fifteen days before the date scheduled for the Shareholders' Meeting (i.e. by Wednesday 6 April 2022). On the same date, the Company provides the public, according to the methods set out in Article 125- ter, paragraph 1, of the Consolidated Law on Finance (T.U.F.), with the additional draft resolutions on the items already on the agenda, the reports presented by Shareholders, as well as any assessments by the Board of Directors. 4