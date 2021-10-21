Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Tesmec S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TES   IT0004585243

TESMEC S.P.A.

(TES)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tesmec S p A : Celebrating our first 70 years

10/21/2021 | 10:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

In the prestigious setting of the Carrara Academy, we celebrated our 70th anniversary, honoring inventions, men and ideas: a story of excellence that has made its way around the world, becoming the protagonist of the future.

The Carrara Academy of Bergamo represents a place of excellence for culture in Bergamo. An evocative setting that preserves the history of art of our land and hosts international masterpieces: a place to live an experience of celebrating the history of human enterprise, between technology and culture. In this context it was possible to admire the permanent collection and the exhibition "Rembrandt in a wonderful story", and to visit the traveling photographic exhibition that traces the salient stages of Tesmec's history, from pioneer of mechanical stringing to an International Group that is building its future on digitization and sustainability. On the same occasion, the round table "Tesmec between industrial tradition and digital innovability" was held, a dialogue on the comparison between business and territory, between tradition and innovation, the industrial past and the new model of sustainability as a driver of global development towards the digital transition. It was a moment of the highest level that allowed us to deepen and reflect on extremely topical and important issues such as the sustainable transition and the relationship between companies, the territory and the social sector. Here is the full version of the live stream.

The team spirit and enthusiasm that have always distinguished us are the factors that have allowed Tesmec to become what it is today. Thanks to those who work, research and innovate with us every day.

Disclaimer

Tesmec S.p.A. published this content on 21 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2021 14:13:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TESMEC S.P.A.
10:14aTESMEC S P A : Celebrating our first 70 years
PU
10/11TESMEC S P A : Messa a disposizione Presentazione per Virtual STAR Conference 2021
PU
10/11TESMEC S P A : Presentazione per Virtual STAR Conference 2021
PU
10/11TESMEC S P A : Sustainable Technology
PU
10/04TESMEC S P A : Trencher Radio Control System
PU
09/27TESMEC S P A : USA at Utility Expo 2021
PU
09/27TESMEC S P A : Rail at Expo Ferroviaria 2021
PU
08/12TESMEC S P A : Half-year Consolidated Financial Report as at 30 June 2021
PU
08/05Tesmec S.P.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
07/30CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS : 1H 2021 Results
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 213 M 248 M 248 M
Net income 2021 5,60 M 6,52 M 6,52 M
Net Debt 2021 97,2 M 113 M 113 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 71,6 M 83,4 M 83,4 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,79x
EV / Sales 2022 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 900
Free-Float 49,8%
Chart TESMEC S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Tesmec S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESMEC S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,12 €
Average target price 0,25 €
Spread / Average Target 110%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ambrogio Caccia Dominioni Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & MD
Marco Paredi Chief Financial Officer
Paola Durante Lead Independent Director
Simone Andrea Crolla Independent Director
Emanuela Teresa Basso Petrino Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESMEC S.P.A.48.38%83
CATERPILLAR INC.12.18%111 788
SANY HEAVY INDUSTRY CO., LTD-29.10%32 754
ZOOMLION HEAVY INDUSTRY SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-20.51%9 450
XCMG CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO., LTD.15.83%7 622
DOOSAN BOBCAT INC.31.53%3 325