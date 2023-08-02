FIRST HALF 2023

RESULTS

ANALYST and INVESTORS CONFERENCE CALL

FRIDAY, 04 AUGUST 2023 - 02:30 p.m. (CET)

Conference call:

Tesmec's management will host a conference call for analysts and investors at 02:30 p.m. CET (01:30 p.m. BST) on Friday, 04 August 2023.

Participants:

Ambrogio Caccia Dominioni

Chairman / Managing Director

Paolo Mosconi

General Manager

Ruggero Gambini

Chief Financial Officer

Marco Paredi

IR Manager, BU Trencher Director

Carlo Caccia Dominioni

BU Manager Energy Division

To participate, you are kindly requested to call this number:

from Italy:

+39

02 36213011

from UK:

+44

121 281 8003

from Germany:

+49 69 17415713

from France:

+33 170918703

  • from Switzerland: +41 225954727

from USA:

+1 718 7058794

It is suggested that participants dial in approximately ten minutes before the start of the conference call.

Presentation slides:

Prior to the conference call, the presentation slides will be available to download from Tesmec's Investor Relations - Presentation (English language) at the address:

http://investor.tesmec.com/Investors/Presentations.aspx

For additional information:

Marco Paredi - Investor Relations Manager

Tel.: +39 035 4232840

Fax: +39 035 3844606

E-mail: ir@tesmec.com

