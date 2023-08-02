FIRST HALF 2023
RESULTS
ANALYST and INVESTORS CONFERENCE CALL
FRIDAY, 04 AUGUST 2023 - 02:30 p.m. (CET)
Conference call:
Tesmec's management will host a conference call for analysts and investors at 02:30 p.m. CET (01:30 p.m. BST) on Friday, 04 August 2023.
Participants:
Ambrogio Caccia Dominioni
Chairman / Managing Director
Paolo Mosconi
General Manager
Ruggero Gambini
Chief Financial Officer
Marco Paredi
IR Manager, BU Trencher Director
Carlo Caccia Dominioni
BU Manager Energy Division
To participate, you are kindly requested to call this number:
•
from Italy:
+39
02 36213011
•
from UK:
+44
121 281 8003
•
from Germany:
+49 69 17415713
•
from France:
+33 170918703
- from Switzerland: +41 225954727
• from USA:
+1 718 7058794
It is suggested that participants dial in approximately ten minutes before the start of the conference call.
Presentation slides:
Prior to the conference call, the presentation slides will be available to download from Tesmec's Investor Relations - Presentation (English language) at the address:
http://investor.tesmec.com/Investors/Presentations.aspx
* * *
For additional information:
Marco Paredi - Investor Relations Manager
Tel.: +39 035 4232840
Fax: +39 035 3844606
E-mail: ir@tesmec.com
