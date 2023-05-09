Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Tesmec S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TES   IT0004585243

TESMEC S.P.A.

(TES)
  Report
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-05-08 am EDT
0.1598 EUR    0.00%
02:30aTesmec S P A : Conference Call Details - 1Q 2023 Results
PU
05/08Tesmec kicks off a new phase of development in Puglia
AN
05/08Tesmec S P A : Group confirms its growth strategy in Puglia starting a new development phase
PU
Summary 
Summary

Tesmec S p A : Conference Call Details - 1Q 2023 Results

05/09/2023 | 02:30am EDT
FIRST QUARTER 2023

RESULTS

ANALYST and INVESTORS

CONFERENCE CALL

WEDNESDAY, 10 MAY 2023 - 02:30 p.m. (CET)

Conference call:

Tesmec's management will host a conference call for analysts and investors at 02:30 p.m. CET (01:30 a.m. BST) on Wednesday, 10 May 2023.

Participants:

Ambrogio Caccia Dominioni

Chairman / Managing Director

Paolo Mosconi

General Manager

Ruggero Gambini

Chief Financial Officer

Marco Paredi

IR Manager, BU Trencher Director

Carlo Caccia Dominioni

BU Manager Energy Division

To participate, you are kindly requested to call this number:

from Italy:

+39

02 36213011

from UK:

+44

121 281 8003

from Germany:

+49 69 255 11 4451

from France:

+33 170918703

  • from Switzerland: +41 225954727

from USA:

+1 718 7058794

It is suggested that participants dial in approximately ten minutes before the start of the conference call.

* * *

Presentation slides:

Prior to the conference call, the presentation slides will be available to download from Tesmec's Investor Relations - Presentation (English language) at the address:

http://investor.tesmec.com/Investors/Presentations.aspx

* * *

For additional information:

Marco Paredi - Investor Relations Manager

Tel.: +39 035 4232840

Fax: +39 035 3844606

E-mail: ir@tesmec.com

Disclaimer

Tesmec S.p.A. published this content on 09 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 May 2023 06:29:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
