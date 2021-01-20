Tesmec S p A : Dear 2021, our new ERP is ready!

We are celebrating the start of the new year with a first important milestone for the innovation and digitalization process undertaken by Tesmec Group. The new ERP for Tesmec S.p.A. is now 100% loaded.

The new management software will revolutionize our way of working and improve our relationship with stakeholders. According to our vision of knowledge sharing and worldwide collaboration for the Group to better face any future challenge, the innovation process has started form Tesmec S.p.A. and will progressively gather all other subsidiaries too.

From Wednesday 13 January 2021, the new management software enables harmonized and optimized processes, improving the quality of our work:

more efficiency and reduced sales cycle

enhanced customer service experience

greater data transparency and security and maximum integration with legacy systems

increased supply chain productivity

For further inquiries, doubts or suggestions we recommend you getting in touch with your Tesmec reference person or to contact us via our web form. We will be happy to give you all the explanations you may need.

#attractivetechnologies