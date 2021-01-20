Log in
TESMEC S.P.A.

TESMEC S.P.A.

(TES)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Italian Stock Exchange - 01/19 11:35:10 am
0.0866 EUR   +0.70%
02:10aTESMEC S P A : Dear 2021, our new ERP is ready!
PU
2020TESMEC S P A : Calendario annuale degli Eventi societari 2021
PU
2020TESMEC S P A : Change in share capital
PU
Tesmec S p A : Dear 2021, our new ERP is ready!

01/20/2021 | 02:10am EST
We are celebrating the start of the new year with a first important milestone for the innovation and digitalization process undertaken by Tesmec Group. The new ERP for Tesmec S.p.A. is now 100% loaded.

The new management software will revolutionize our way of working and improve our relationship with stakeholders. According to our vision of knowledge sharing and worldwide collaboration for the Group to better face any future challenge, the innovation process has started form Tesmec S.p.A. and will progressively gather all other subsidiaries too.

From Wednesday 13 January 2021, the new management software enables harmonized and optimized processes, improving the quality of our work:

  • more efficiency and reduced sales cycle
  • enhanced customer service experience
  • greater data transparency and security and maximum integration with legacy systems
  • increased supply chain productivity

For further inquiries, doubts or suggestions we recommend you getting in touch with your Tesmec reference person or to contact us via our web form. We will be happy to give you all the explanations you may need.

#attractivetechnologies

Tesmec S.p.A. published this content on 20 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 January 2021 07:09:08 UTC

