TESMEC S.P.A. ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF 18 APRIL 2024 ON SINGLE CALL REPORT OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS ON THE PROPOSALS PRESENTED TO THE SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING 1

Report of the Board of Directors of Tesmec S.p.A., drawn up pursuant to Articles 125-ter of Italian Legislative Decree no. 58 of 24 February 1998, as subsequently supplemented and amended ("T.U.F.") and 84-ter of the Regulation adopted with CONSOB Resolution no. 11971 of 14 May 1999, as subsequently amended and supplemented ("Issuers' Regulation"). Dear Shareholders, This report shows the draft resolutions that the Board of Directors of Tesmec S.p.A. (hereinafter referred to as "Tesmec" or the "Company") intends to submit for your approval in relation to the items on the agenda of the ordinary Shareholders' Meeting that will be held on 18 April 2024, at 10:30 at the operational headquarters in Grassobbio (BG), Via Zanica 17/O, 24050, on single call. 1. Approval of the financial statements as at 31 December 2023 and presentation of the Tesmec Group's consolidated financial statements and relevant reports, including the consolidated non-financial statement; allocation of result for the period; related and consequent resolutions. Approval of the financial statements as at 31 December 2023 and the Board of Directors' report on operations; Allocation of profit or loss for the period. Dear Shareholders, The Company, within the term established by Article 154-ter of the Consolidated Law on Finance (T.U.F.), must publish the annual financial statements comprising the draft financial statements, the consolidated financial statements, the directors' report (which includes the consolidated non- financial statement containing information, referred to Tesmec and its subsidiaries, relating to environmental, social and employee matters, respect for human rights, anti-corruption and bribery matters) and the certification set forth in Article 154-bis, paragraph 5, of the Consolidated Law on Finance (T.U.F.). The audit reports prepared by the independent auditors as well as the reports indicated in Article 153 of the Consolidated Law on Finance (T.U.F.) are made fully available to the public together with the annual financial statements. The draft financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors of the Company on 8 March 2024. The directors' report will be available to the public, together with the draft financial statements of Tesmec as at 31 December 2023, the consolidated financial statements of the Tesmec Group as at 31 December 2023, the certification of the Executive responsible for preparing the Company's accounting documents, the report of the Board of Statutory Auditors and the Independent Auditors' Report, at the registered office and Borsa Italiana S.p.A. ("Borsa Italiana"), as well as on the website of the Company www.tesmec.comand in accordance with the other methods prescribed by CONSOB within the methods and terms provided by the regulations in force. For complete information on the subject in hand, reference is made to the directors' report and to the additional documents made available to the public, according to the methods the terms prescribed by the law, at the registered office and Borsa Italiana, as well as on the Company website at the address www.tesmec.com(Investors section) and in accordance with the other methods prescribed by the CONSOB regulation. 2

You are invited to approve the financial statements as at 31 December 2023 of Tesmec that closed with a with an operating profit of Euro 3,359,702.22. With reference to the results achieved, the Board of Directors proposes that you resolve to carry forward the operating profit and allocate it to the legal reserve for Euro 167,985.11. * * * In light of the above, in relation to this item on the agenda, there will be two separate votes at the Shareholders' Meeting, based on the proposals formulated hereunder. 1.1 Approval of the financial statements as at 31 December 2023 and the Board of Directors' report on operations. In light of the above, with regard to the approval of the financial statements as at 31 December 2023, the Board therefore invites the Shareholders' Meeting called to pass the following resolution: "The Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of Tesmec S.p.A., having examined the Company's draft financial statements as at 31 December 2023 and the Board of Directors' report on operations, as well as the consolidated non-financial statement included therein and drafted in accordance with Legislative Decree 254/2016;

having examined the Independent Auditors' Report relating to the draft financial statements as at 31 December 2023; decides: to approve the financial statements as at 31 December 2023 and the Board of Directors' report on operations;

to confer to the Chairman of the Board of Directors and the Chief Executive Officer, with the right to sub-delegate, the mandate to carry out all the activities regarding, consequent to or connected with the implementation of this resolution". 1.2 Allocation of profit or loss for the period. In light of the above, with regard to the allocation of the profit or loss for the period, the Board therefore invites the Shareholders' Meeting called to pass the following resolution: "The Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of Tesmec S.p.A., having examined the Company's draft financial statements as at 31 December 2023 and the Board of Directors' report on operations, as well as the consolidated non-financial statement included therein and drafted in accordance with Legislative Decree 254/2016;

having examined the Independent Auditors' Report relating to the draft financial statements as at 31 December 2023; 3

decides: to carry forward the profit for the year for Euro 3,359,702.22, and allocate it to the legal reserve for Euro 167,985.11;

to confer to the Chairman of the Board of Directors and the Chief Executive Officer, with the right to sub-delegate, the mandate to carry out all the activities regarding, consequent to or connected with the implementation of this resolution". 4

2. Resolutions regarding the report on the policy of remuneration and compensation paid pursuant to Article 123-ter, of Legislative Decree 58/1998 and Article 84-quater of CONSOB Regulation no. 11971/1999; related and consequent resolutions. Binding vote on the remuneration policy relating to 2024 illustrated in the first section of the report; Consultation on the second section of the report regarding the fees paid in 2023 or relating to them. Dear Shareholders, in relation to the second item on the agenda, the Board of Directors intends to present to the Shareholders' Meeting the report on the policy of remuneration and compensation paid to members of the administration and control bodies, general manager and executive with strategic responsibilities (the "Report"). The Report was prepared according to Articles 123-ter of the Consolidated Law on Finance (T.U.F.) and 84-quater of the Issuers' Regulation and was prepared in compliance with Annex 3A, Schedules 7-bis and 7-ter, of the Issuers' Regulation. Pursuant to Article 123-ter of the Consolidated Law on Finance (T.U.F.) and Article 84-quater of the Issuers' Regulation, the aforementioned Report is structured into two sections. The first section illustrates, in a clear and easy-to-understand manner, the Company's policy on the remuneration of members of the administration and control bodies, the general manager and the executives with strategic responsibilities, at least with reference to the next year, as well as the procedures used for the adoption and implementation of said policy. The remuneration policy illustrated in said section, pursuant to Article 123-ter, paragraphs 3-bis and 3-ter, of the Consolidated Law on Finance (T.U.F.), is subject to the binding vote of the ordinary Shareholders' Meeting. The second section of the report, in a clear and easy-to-understand manner and, on a named basis for the members of the administration and control bodies, the general manager and, in aggregated form, for the executives with strategic responsibilities, instead, must (i) provide an adequate representation of each of the items that make up the remuneration, including the entitlements envisaged in the event of the cessation of office or termination of the employment contract, by highlighting their consistency with the Company's remuneration policy relating to the reference year; provide a detailed outline of the fees paid in the reference year in any capacity and in any form by the Company or its subsidiaries or associates, reporting any components of the aforementioned fees which relate to the activities carried out in years prior to the reference year and also highlighting the fees to be paid in one or more subsequent years in relation to the activities performed in the reference year; (iii) illustrate that the Company has taken account of the vote expressed in the previous year on the second section of the report. This section, pursuant to the new paragraph 6 of Article 123- ter of the Consolidated Law on Finance (T.U.F.), is subject to the sole advisory and non- binding vote of the ordinary Shareholders' Meeting, which is required to issue an opinion in favour or against said section. Finally, any equity investments held by the subjects mentioned above in the Company and in its subsidiaries are indicated in the Report. 5

For a complete disclosure on the subject in hand, reference is made to the Board of Directors' report pursuant to Articles 123-ter of the Consolidated Law on Finance (T.U.F.) and 84-quater of the Issuers' Regulation, which will be made available to the public, according to the methods and terms prescribed by the law, at the registered office and Borsa Italiana, as well as on the Company website at the address www.tesmec.com(Investors section), and with the other methods prescribed by the CONSOB regulation. * * * In light of the above, in relation to this item on the agenda, there will be two separate votes at the Shareholders' Meeting, based on the proposals formulated hereunder. 2.1 Binding vote on the remuneration policy relating to 2024 illustrated in the first section of the report. In light of the above, the Board of Directors submits for your approval the following proposal relating to the first section of the aforementioned Report: "The Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of Tesmec S.p.A., having examined the first section of the "Report on the policy of remuneration and compensation paid" set forth in Article 123-ter, paragraph 3, of Legislative Decree no. 58 of 24 February 1998, prepared by the Board of Directors on the proposal of the Remuneration and Appointments Committee, regarding the illustration of the Company's policy on the remuneration of members of the administration and control bodies, the general manager and the executives with strategic responsibilities with reference to the year 2024, as well as the procedures used for the adoption and implementation of said policy;

considering that the policy on remuneration and compensation paid was made available to the public according to the methods and terms set out in the legislation in force, decides: to approve, pursuant to and in accordance with the provisions of Article 123-ter, paragraphs 3-bis and 3-ter, of the Consolidated Law on Finance (T.U.F.), the policy on remuneration described in the first section of the "Policy on remuneration and compensation paid", prepared by the Company's Board of Directors on 8 March 2024". 6

2.2 Consultation on the second section of the report regarding the fees paid in 2023 or relating to them. With reference to the second section of the aforementioned Report, the Board of Directors submits for your approval the following proposal: "The Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of Tesmec S.p.A., having examined the second section of the "Report on the policy of remuneration and compensation paid" set forth in Article 123-ter, paragraph 4, of the Consolidated Law on Finance (T.U.F.) prepared by the Board of Directors on the proposal of the Remuneration and Appointments Committee, regarding the indication of the fees paid to members of the administration and control bodies, to the general manager and to the executives with strategic responsibilities in the year 2022 or relating to it;

considering that the policy on remuneration and compensation paid was made available to the public according to the methods and terms set out in the legislation in force; decides: to rule favourably, pursuant to and in accordance with the provisions of Article 123-ter, paragraph 6 of the Consolidated Law on Finance (T.U.F.), on the second section of the "Report on the policy on remuneration and compensation paid", prepared by the Company's Board of Directors on 8 March 2024". 7

3. Proposal of authorisation to purchase and dispose of treasury shares, subject to the withdrawal of the resolution passed by the Shareholder's Meeting of 20 April 2023; related and consequent resolutions. Dear Shareholders, with reference to the third item on the agenda, this section of the report, drafted in accordance with Article 73 of the Issuers' Regulation and Annex 3A, Schedule no. 4, of the Issuers' Regulation, illustrates the proposed authorisation to purchase and dispose of treasury shares, that Tesmec's Board of Directors intends to submit for your approval. It should be noted that the authorisation to purchase and dispose of treasury shares granted to the Board of Directors by the Shareholders' Meeting of 20 April 2023 will expire on 20 October 2024. In view of the expiry of the authorization to purchase and dispose of treasury shares, in order to allow the Company to retain the right to purchase and dispose of its own shares, the Board of Directors proposes to the shareholders to issue a new authorization within the terms illustrated in this Report, unless revoked, for the remaining period, of the authorization approved by the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of April 20, 2023. Therefore, below are the reasons and methods of purchase and disposal of treasury shares of the Company pursuant to which the Board proposes that the shareholders approve the new authorisation. Reasons for the proposed authorisation to purchase treasury shares The request for the authorisation to purchase and dispose of treasury shares, subject to the authorisation proposal to be submitted to the ordinary Shareholders' Meeting, is aimed at providing the Company with a useful strategic investment opportunity for all purposes permitted by the legislative and regulatory provisions in force, national and EU, including therein the purposes incorporated in the "permitted market practices" in force from time to time. In particular, the Board of Directors considers it is useful for the authorisation to purchase and dispose of treasury shares, including through subsidiaries, to be granted to pursue the following objectives: fulfilling the obligations deriving from programmes involving options on shares or other allocations of shares to employees or members of the administration and control bodies of the Company or subsidiaries or associates, in order to offer incentives to and develop loyalty of employees (including any categories that, by the same standard as the law, in force each time, are treated as equivalent), collaborators, directors of the Company and/or companies controlled by it and/or other categories of entities (such as one-firm agents) chosen at the discretion of the Board of Directors, as deemed appropriate each time by the Company; satisfying any obligations deriving from debt instruments that are convertible to equity instruments; carrying out subsequent share purchases and sales, within the limits of the permitted market practices, including therein market liquidity support operations, in order to promote the regular performance of trading and avoid price movements not in line with the market trend; 8

allowing the use of treasury shares in transactions connected with current management and business or financial projects consistent with the strategic guidelines that the Company intends to pursue or other extraordinary transactions in the Company's interest, in relation to which an opportunity materialises for the exchange, swap, contribution, transfer or other acts of disposal of shares; proceeding with the purchases of treasury shares held by employees of the Company or its subsidiaries and assigned or subscribed in accordance with Articles 2349 and 2441, paragraph 8, of the Italian Civil Code or stemming from payment plans approved pursuant to Article 114- bis of the Consolidated Law on Finance (T.U.F.); seizing market opportunities also through the purchase and resale of shares whenever appropriate on the market (as regards disposal) and in so-calledover-the-counter markets or also outside the market provided under market conditions. Maximum number, category and nominal value of shares to which the authorisation refers Pursuant to art. 2357, third paragraph of the civil code, the authorisation refers to the purchase, including through subsidiaries, on one or more occasions, of ordinary treasury shares with no nominal value up to 10% of the Company's share capital, taking account of the treasury shares held by the Company and its subsidiaries. In this regard, it should be noted that as of the date of this report, the Company's share capital is represented by 606,460,200 ordinary shares with no nominal value, for a total value of EUR 15,702,162 fully subscribed and paid- in. At the date of this report, the Company owns 4,711,879 treasury shares also taking account of the shares held by subsidiaries. Purchase transactions will be carried out within the limits of the distributable profits and available reserves resulting from the latest set of financial statements duly approved by the Company or by the company controlled by it that would proceed with the purchase. The authorisation also includes the right to dispose of (in whole or in part and also on several occasions) the shares in the portfolio subsequently, even before having reached the maximum amount of shares that can be purchased and to possibly repurchase the shares to the extent that the treasury shares held by the Company and, if necessary, by its subsidiaries, do not exceed the limit established by the authorisation. Further useful information for the assessment of compliance with Article 2357, paragraph 3, of the Italian Civil Code As specified, the maximum number of treasury shares held must never exceed 10% of the Company's share capital, also taking account of the shares held by subsidiaries. The authorisation to purchase is therefore compliant with the limit set by Article 2357, paragraph 3, of the Italian Civil Code, given that it concerns a number of shares that cannot exceed one-fifth of the share capital. The amount of available reserves and distributable profits, as well as the verification of the information for the assessment of respect for the maximum purchase limit to which the authorisation refers, will be subject to verification at the time each transaction is carried out. 9