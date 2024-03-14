TESMEC GROUP AT FTTH 2024 CONFERENCE WITH CUTTING-EDGE FIBRE SOLUTIONS
Grassobbio (Bergamo), 14 March 2024 - The Tesmec Group, leader in the market of technologies dedicated to infrastructure for the transport of energy, data and materials, as well as technologies for the cultivation of quarries and surface mines, confirms its commitment in the field of optical fibres with the active participation, through its French subsidiary Marais, at the next FTTH 2024 Conference, the main European event dedicated to the world of FTTH, scheduled from 19 to 21 March 2024 in Berlin, Germany.
The FTTH Conference ("Fibre to the Home") is a crucial platform for the exchange of knowledge, ideas, opportunities for discussion and interaction with international partners, promoting collaboration for the development of innovative solutions that contribute to sustainable advancement in the field of optical fibres. The Tesmec Group is excited to participate actively in this prestigious event, where the most advanced solutions in the industry will be presented.
In addition, Tesmec is pleased to announce that the new E-sidecut machine has been selected for the Innovation Award, promoted by the Conference, in the category "Installation Equipment, Tools, Test and Measurement Tools". E-sidecut, fully electric, represents the Group's commitment to sustainability, in line with its ESG strategy.
Tesmec will be present at the FTTH 2024 Conference with its own stand B24, at which the Group's team of experts will be available to visitors to answer questions and learn more about the world of trenchers, illustrating the significant advantages of its cutting-edge solutions for the future of the fiber optic industry.
For more information and to plan meetings during the event, please contact: marketing.trenchers@tesmec.com
Tesmec S.p.A. - via Zanica, 17/O - 24050 Grassobbio (Bergamo) - Italia
Tel. +39.035.4232911 - Fax +39.035.4522444 - info@tesmec.com - www.tesmec.com
Tesmec Group Tesmec Group is active in the design, production and marketing of systems and integrated solutions for the construction, maintenance and diagnostics of infrastructures (overhead, underground and railway networks) for the transport of energy, data and materials (oil and derivatives, gas and water), as well as technologies for quarries and surface mining. The Group operates in the following sectors: - Energy. Tesmec Group designs, manufactures and markets machines and integrated systems for the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground power lines, fibre optic networks (Stringing segment), as well as advanced equipment and systems for the automation, efficiency, management and monitoring of high, medium and low voltage electrical networks and substations (Energy Automation Segment); - Trencher. Tesmec Group carries out the design, production, sale and rental of trencher machines functional to four types of activities (excavation and mines, excavations for the installation of pipelines, for the construction of telecommunication and optical fibre infrastructures, excavations for the construction of underground power networks), as well as the provision of specialized excavation services. The trencher machines are rented by the Group both with the operator (hot rental or wet rental) and without the operator (cold rental or dry rental);
- Railway. The Group designs, manufactures and markets machines and integrated systems for the installation and maintenance of the railway catenary, devices for the diagnostics of the railway catenary and track, as well as customized machines for special operations on the line. Born in Italy in 1951 and led by the Chairman and CEO Ambrogio Caccia Dominioni, the Group counts on more than 1.000 employees and has its production sites in Grassobbio (Bergamo), Endine Gaiano (Bergamo), Sirone (Lecco), Monopoli (Bari) and Bitetto (Bari) in Italy, Alvarado (Texas) in the USA and Durtal in France. It relies on three research and development units in Fidenza (Parma), Padua and Patrica (Frosinone). Listed on the EURONEXT STAR MILAN of the Euronext Milan market of the Italian Stock Exchange, the Group boasts a global commercial presence through foreign subsidiaries and sales offices in the USA, in South Africa, West Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Russia, Qatar and China.In its development strategy, the Group intends to consolidate its position as a solution provider in the three abovementioned business areas, by exploiting the trends of energy transition, digitalization, and sustainability.
