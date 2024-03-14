TESMEC GROUP AT FTTH 2024 CONFERENCE WITH CUTTING-EDGE FIBRE SOLUTIONS

Grassobbio (Bergamo), 14 March 2024 - The Tesmec Group, leader in the market of technologies dedicated to infrastructure for the transport of energy, data and materials, as well as technologies for the cultivation of quarries and surface mines, confirms its commitment in the field of optical fibres with the active participation, through its French subsidiary Marais, at the next FTTH 2024 Conference, the main European event dedicated to the world of FTTH, scheduled from 19 to 21 March 2024 in Berlin, Germany.

The FTTH Conference ("Fibre to the Home") is a crucial platform for the exchange of knowledge, ideas, opportunities for discussion and interaction with international partners, promoting collaboration for the development of innovative solutions that contribute to sustainable advancement in the field of optical fibres. The Tesmec Group is excited to participate actively in this prestigious event, where the most advanced solutions in the industry will be presented.

In addition, Tesmec is pleased to announce that the new E-sidecut machine has been selected for the Innovation Award, promoted by the Conference, in the category "Installation Equipment, Tools, Test and Measurement Tools". E-sidecut, fully electric, represents the Group's commitment to sustainability, in line with its ESG strategy.

Tesmec will be present at the FTTH 2024 Conference with its own stand B24, at which the Group's team of experts will be available to visitors to answer questions and learn more about the world of trenchers, illustrating the significant advantages of its cutting-edge solutions for the future of the fiber optic industry.

For more information and to plan meetings during the event, please contact: marketing.trenchers@tesmec.com