    TES   IT0004585243

TESMEC S.P.A.

(TES)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:12 2022-11-28 am EST
0.1500 EUR   -1.32%
Tesmec S P A : MID & SMALL in MILAN Conference 2022 Presentation is available to the public
PU
Tesmec S P A : Presentazione per MID & SMALL in MILAN Conference 2022
PU
Tesmec S P A : Ongoing works to improve the photovoltaic system at the headquarters in Grassobbio in line with the Group's sustainability path
PU
Tesmec S p A : MID & SMALL in MILAN Conference 2022 Presentation is available to the public

11/28/2022 | 10:48am EST
Tesmec S.p.A.: Presentation for MID & SMALL in MILAN Conference 2022

Grassobbio (Bergamo - Italy), 28 November 2022 - Tesmec S.p.A. (MTA, STAR: TES), at the head of a group leader in the market of infrastructures related to the transport and distribution of energy, data and material, announced that the Presentation, which will be used during the MID & SMALL in MILAN Conference 2022 on 29 November 2022 at Palazzo Mezzanotte - Milan, is available to the public through publication on the website www.tesmec.com.

****

For further information:

Tesmec S.p.A.

Image Building - Media Relations

Marco Paredi

Alfredo Mele, Carlo Musa

Investor Relations Manager

Tel: +39 02 89011300

Tel: +39 035 4232840 - Fax: +39 035 3844606

E-mail:tesmec@imagebuilding.it

E-mail: ir@tesmec.com

This press release is also available on www.tesmec.com in the "Investors" section: http://investor.tesmec.com/en/Investors/Presentations

Tesmec Group

Tesmec Group is active in the design, production and marketing of systems and integrated solutions for the construction, maintenance and diagnostics of infrastructures (overhead, underground and railway networks) for the transport of energy, data and materials (oil and derivatives, gas and water), as well as technologies for quarries and surface mining. The Group operates in the following sectors: - Energy. Tesmec Group designs, manufactures and markets machines and integrated systems for the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground power lines, fibre optic networks (Stringing segment), as well as advanced equipment and systems for the automation, efficiency, management and monitoring of high, medium and low voltage electrical networks and substations (Energy Automation Segment); - Trencher. Tesmec Group carries out the design, production, sale and rental of trencher machines functional to four types of activities (excavation and mines, excavations for the installation of pipelines, for the construction of telecommunication and optical fibre infrastructures, excavations for the construction of underground power networks), as well as the provision of specialized excavation services. The trencher machines are rented by the Group both with the operator (hot rental or wet rental) and without the operator (cold rental or dry rental); - Railway. The Group designs, manufactures and markets machines and integrated systems for the installation and maintenance of the railway catenary, devices for the diagnostics of the railway catenary and track, as well as customized machines for special operations on the line.

Born in Italy in 1951 and led by the Chairman and CEO Ambrogio Caccia Dominioni, the Group counts on more than 900 employees and has its production sites in Grassobbio (Bergamo), Endine Gaiano (Bergamo), Sirone (Lecco), Monopoli (Bari) and Bitetto (Bari) in Italy, Alvarado (Texas) in the USA and Durtal in France. It relies on three research and development units in Fidenza (Parma), Padua and Patrica (Frosinone). Listed on the EURO NEXT STAR segment of the MTA Market of the Italian Stock Exchange, the Group boasts a global commercial presence through foreign subsidiaries and sales offices in the USA, in South Africa, West Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Russia, Qatar and China.

In its development strategy, the Group intends to consolidate its position as a solution provider in the three abovementioned business areas, by exploiting the trends of energy transition, digitalization, and sustainability.

Tesmec S.p.A. - via Zanica, 17/O - 24050 Grassobbio (Bergamo) - Italy

Tel. +39.035.4232911 - Fax +39.035.4522444 - info@tesmec.it - www.tesmec.com

Disclaimer

Tesmec S.p.A. published this content on 28 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2022 15:47:32 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 242 M 252 M 252 M
Net income 2022 9,00 M 9,36 M 9,36 M
Net Debt 2022 117 M 122 M 122 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 91,5 M 95,1 M 95,1 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,86x
EV / Sales 2023 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 967
Free-Float 43,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,15 €
Average target price 0,22 €
Spread / Average Target 44,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ambrogio Caccia Dominioni Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & MD
Ruggero Gambini Chief Financial Officer
Paola Durante Lead Independent Director
Simone Andrea Crolla Independent Director
Emanuela Teresa Basso Petrino Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESMEC S.P.A.42.06%95
CATERPILLAR INC.14.01%122 660
SANY HEAVY INDUSTRY CO., LTD-30.26%18 725
XCMG CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO., LTD.-13.86%8 503
ZOOMLION HEAVY INDUSTRY SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-19.25%6 293
DOOSAN BOBCAT INC.-0.12%3 055