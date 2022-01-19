Log in
    TES   IT0004585243

TESMEC S.P.A.

(TES)
Tesmec S p A : Presentazione per 4TH ITALIAN MID CAP CONFERENCE

01/19/2022 | 03:32am EST
4TH ITALIAN MID CAP CONFERENCE

19-20 January 2022 Presentation

Index

  1. Tesmec Group at a glance
  2. Strategic overview
  3. 2021.9M Results
  4. Outlook
  5. ANNEX

0.

Tesmec Group at a glance

Integrated Solutions Provider for Energy and Data transport

PURPOSE

Consolidate the position as a solution provider in the reference markets driven by the

trends of energy transition, digitalization, and sustainability.

Vision

To be a technological partner in a changing world

Mission

Value proposition

Strategy

To operate in the

To supply added-value

Innovation

market of

integrated solutions

Integration

infrastructure for the

for our customers

transport of energy,

Internationalization

data and material (oil

and derivatives, gas,

water).

ENERGY AND DATA TRANSPORT

19-20 January 2022

4

Tesmec Group at a glance

ENERGY - STRINGING

RAILWAY

70

+900

10

YEARS

PEOPLE

MANUFACTURING

of experience

PLANTS

  • Solutions for power lines construction & maintenance
  • Advanced methodologies for automating jobsite
  • Zero emissions machines

ENERGY - AUTOMATION

  • Catenary lines construction & maintenance
  • Diagnostic vehicles and systems
  • Integrated platform for safe infrastructure

TRENCHER

  • Telecommunications solutions for HV Grids
  • Grid Management: protection and metering solutions
  • Advanced sensors for fault passage indication, protection and monitoring

+135 75%

COUNTRIES EXPORT

choose Tesmec

  • Telecom networks, FTTH & long distance, power cable installation
  • Oil & Gas, Water pipelines
  • Bulk excavation, Quarries & Surfaces mining

5

Questo è un estratto del contenuto originale. Per continuare a leggere, accedi al documento originale.

Disclaimer

Tesmec S.p.A. published this content on 19 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2022 08:31:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 213 M 242 M 242 M
Net income 2021 5,60 M 6,35 M 6,35 M
Net Debt 2021 97,2 M 110 M 110 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 82,6 M 93,6 M 93,6 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,84x
EV / Sales 2022 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 945
Free-Float 49,8%
Chart TESMEC S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Tesmec S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESMEC S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,14 €
Average target price 0,25 €
Spread / Average Target 82,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ambrogio Caccia Dominioni Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & MD
Marco Paredi Chief Financial Officer
Paola Durante Lead Independent Director
Simone Andrea Crolla Independent Director
Emanuela Teresa Basso Petrino Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESMEC S.P.A.28.22%94
CATERPILLAR INC.11.19%123 843
SANY HEAVY INDUSTRY CO., LTD3.25%31 148
ZOOMLION HEAVY INDUSTRY SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.6.56%9 456
XCMG CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO., LTD.1.50%7 453
DOOSAN BOBCAT INC.-0.49%3 386