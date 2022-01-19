|
Tesmec S p A : Presentazione per 4TH ITALIAN MID CAP CONFERENCE
4TH ITALIAN MID CAP CONFERENCE
19-20 January 2022 Presentation
Tesmec Group at a glance
Strategic overview
2021.9M Results
Outlook
ANNEX
Tesmec Group at a glance
Integrated Solutions Provider for Energy and Data transport
PURPOSE
Consolidate the position as a solution provider in the reference markets driven by the
trends of energy transition, digitalization, and sustainability.
Vision
To be a technological partner in a changing world
Mission
Value proposition
Strategy
To operate in the
To supply added-value
▪
Innovation
market of
integrated solutions
▪
Integration
infrastructure for the
for our customers
transport of energy,
▪
Internationalization
data and material (oil
and derivatives, gas,
water).
ENERGY AND DATA TRANSPORT
Tesmec Group at a glance
ENERGY - STRINGING
RAILWAY
70
|
+900
|
10
|
YEARS
|
PEOPLE
|
MANUFACTURING
|
of experience
|
|
PLANTS
-
Solutions for power lines construction & maintenance
-
Advanced methodologies for automating jobsite
-
Zero emissions machines
ENERGY - AUTOMATION
-
Catenary lines construction & maintenance
-
Diagnostic vehicles and systems
-
Integrated platform for safe infrastructure
TRENCHER
-
Telecommunications solutions for HV Grids
-
Grid Management: protection and metering solutions
-
Advanced sensors for fault passage indication, protection and monitoring
+135 75%
COUNTRIES EXPORT
choose Tesmec
-
Telecom networks, FTTH & long distance, power cable installation
-
Oil & Gas, Water pipelines
-
Bulk excavation, Quarries & Surfaces mining
5
|All news about TESMEC S.P.A.
|Sales 2021
213 M
242 M
242 M
|Net income 2021
5,60 M
6,35 M
6,35 M
|Net Debt 2021
97,2 M
110 M
110 M
|P/E ratio 2021
|15,2x
|Yield 2021
|-
|Capitalization
82,6 M
93,6 M
93,6 M
|EV / Sales 2021
|0,84x
|EV / Sales 2022
|0,67x
|Nbr of Employees
|945
|Free-Float
|49,8%
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends TESMEC S.P.A.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Bullish
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|1
|Last Close Price
0,14 €
|Average target price
0,25 €
|Spread / Average Target
82,2%