Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Tesmec S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TES   IT0004585243

TESMEC S.P.A.

(TES)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:12 2022-11-28 am EST
0.1500 EUR   -1.32%
10:48aTesmec S P A : MID & SMALL in MILAN Conference 2022 Presentation is available to the public
PU
10:48aTesmec S P A : Presentazione per MID & SMALL in MILAN Conference 2022
PU
11/23Tesmec S P A : Ongoing works to improve the photovoltaic system at the headquarters in Grassobbio in line with the Group's sustainability path
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Tesmec S p A : Presentazione per MID & SMALL in MILAN Conference 2022

11/28/2022 | 10:48am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Mid & Small in Milan 2022

29 - 30 November 2022

Index

  1. Tesmec Group at a glance
  2. 2022.9M Business highlights & Results

1.

Tesmec Group at a glance

Integrated Solutions Provider for Energy and Data transport

PURPOSE

Consolidate the position as a solution provider in the reference markets driven by the

trends of energy transition, digitalization, and sustainability.

Vision

To be a technological partner in a changing world

Mission

Value proposition

Strategy

To operate in the

To supply added-value

Innovation

market of

integrated solutions

Integration

infrastructure for the

for our customers

transport of energy,

Internationalization

data and material (oil

and derivatives, gas,

water).

ENERGY AND DATA TRANSPORT

29-30 November 2022

4

History of Innovation

PIONEER in

TRENCHER

From

Expansion

Investments &

Investments in

Strengthening

STRINGING

product line

FAMILY

strategy in

acquisitions

R&D and

the Service

solutions

development

Company

the

to complete

DIAGNOSTICS

and Rental

to PUBLIC

RAILWAY

the portfolio

Business

Company

business

for SMART

GRIDS

1951-1960

1984

2010

2012

2015 2017

2018

2020

2021

Establishment

Establishment

Entry in

Leasing

Acquisition

Tesmec

Opening of the

4Service, a

of "CRF -

of Tesmec

the Italian

of AMC2

of the

Automation

new Tesmec

Company

ENERGY TRANSITION

Officina

USA Inc. in

Stock

S.r.l

French

as a single

Rail s.r.l.

dedicated to

Meccanica di

Texas, USA

Exchange

(Monopoli

Group

Company

production site

the rental

DIGITALIZATION

Precisione"

(STAR

- Italy)

Marais

(Monopoli -

business

SUSTAINABILITY

Edison

segment)

Italy)

patent for the

Share

new tension st

capital

ringing system

increase

29-30 November 2022

5

Questo è un estratto del contenuto originale. Per continuare a leggere, accedi al documento originale.

Disclaimer

Tesmec S.p.A. published this content on 28 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2022 15:47:32 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TESMEC S.P.A.
10:48aTesmec S P A : MID & SMALL in MILAN Conference 2022 Presentation is available to the publi..
PU
10:48aTesmec S P A : Presentazione per MID & SMALL in MILAN Conference 2022
PU
11/23Tesmec S P A : Ongoing works to improve the photovoltaic system at the headquarters in Gra..
PU
11/04Transcript : Tesmec S.p.A., Nine Months 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 04, 2022
CI
11/04Tesmec S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
11/03Tesmec S P A : Conference Call Details - 9M2022 Results
PU
10/28Tesmec At Bauma 2022 : the underground sustainable solutions
PU
10/28Tesmec S P A : launches a high precision 3D Digital Twin integrated system
PU
10/28Tesmec S P A : launches its first electric trencher concept
PU
10/24Tesmec S P A : at Bauma 2022 under the banner of digital and sustainable innovation
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 242 M 252 M 252 M
Net income 2022 9,00 M 9,36 M 9,36 M
Net Debt 2022 117 M 122 M 122 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 91,5 M 95,1 M 95,1 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,86x
EV / Sales 2023 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 967
Free-Float 43,8%
Chart TESMEC S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Tesmec S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESMEC S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,15 €
Average target price 0,22 €
Spread / Average Target 44,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ambrogio Caccia Dominioni Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & MD
Ruggero Gambini Chief Financial Officer
Paola Durante Lead Independent Director
Simone Andrea Crolla Independent Director
Emanuela Teresa Basso Petrino Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESMEC S.P.A.42.06%95
CATERPILLAR INC.14.01%122 660
SANY HEAVY INDUSTRY CO., LTD-30.26%18 725
XCMG CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO., LTD.-13.86%8 503
ZOOMLION HEAVY INDUSTRY SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-19.25%6 293
DOOSAN BOBCAT INC.-0.12%3 055