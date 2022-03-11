Tesmec S p A : Proxy form to Computershare ex art. 135-novies TUF

TESMEC S.p.A. - Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting April 21, 2022 Proxy form to confer the proxy/sub delegation to the Appointed Representative exclusively entitled to attend to the Meeting pursuant to article. 106, paragraph 4, Law Decree n. 18 on March 17, 2020 Pursuant to Law Decree containing measures to strengthen the National health service and economic support for families, workers and business connected to the epidemiological emergency due to Covid-19 approved by the Italian Council of Ministers on March 16, 2020 and published on Italian Gazzetta Ufficiale on March the 17, 2020 as subsequently extended, and as stated in the notice of call of Tesmec S.p.A. Shareholders' Meeting on April 21, 2022, the proxy can be conferred to Computershare S.p.A.. Computershare S.p.A. is at disposal for any kind of information by phone at no. +39 011 0923200 from 9:00 a.m. to 6 p.00 pm from Monday to Friday or by e-mail to sedeto@computershare.it. PROXY FORM Fill in the requested information on the basis of the Instructions below. The Company will be notified by Computershare S.p.A. (1) * mandatory information The undersigned * (natural person only)...................................................................................... Place of birth *........................................................ Date of birth*................................. Tax code *………………………...........................................................................................................................................................................................................................… Resident in (town/city) *....................................................................... at (street / address) *......................................................................................................................... telephone no * ………………….............................. e-mail ................................................................................................................................................................................. (2) entitled to exercise the voting right at April 8, 2022 (Record Date) as: registered share holder - legal representative - attorney/proxy holder with authority to sub-delegate pledgee - Taker in - beneficiary interest holder - official receiver- manager - other (specify) …………………………..........................................................……………………….. for no*................................................................... of ordinary shares Tesmec (3) registered in the name of (natural or legal person)………………………………………..……………………………………………Place of birth *............................................................ Date of birth *............................. ID no. (Tax Code/LEI).. …………………………..… Resident in (town/city) *………………………………… at (street / address) *…..……………………………………………………………………………………………. (4) Registered in the securities account no....... .................................. At............ .............................................. Bank Code (ABI)............... Branch Code (CAB) .................. (5) as resulting from communication no ........................... Made by (Bank). ....................... DELEGATES/SUBDELEGATES Computershare S.p.A. with registered offices in Milan, Via Lorenzo Mascheroni, 19 to attend and vote to the abovementioned general meeting, with reference to the shares above, in accordance with the instructions provided and DECLARES that no matter of compatibility or suspension are affecting the vote and he/she is aware that: under his/her own liability, as proxy holder the compliance of the proxy form electronically provided to the original document and the identity of the proxy grantor;

in case of amendment or integration of the proposals presented to the Shareholders' Meeting, or in the absence of the expression of the vote, Computershare S.p.A will express a non-vote

non-vote the proxy/subdelegation will be valid only if the statement to the issuer from the intermediary, in compliance with intermediary accounting records, on behalf of the person with the right to vote to legitimate attendance and voting, has been received by the Company before the start of the meeting works. DATE Form of identification (6) (type)* Issued by * no. * SIGNATURE 1

VOTING INSTRUCTIONS (For use of Appointed Representative only - tick relevant boxes and send to Computershare S.p.A. as per the instructions for filling in) WARNING The voting instructions form may require changes to include any additional proposals for the items on the agenda submitted by the shareholders, according the provisions of the meeting notice, this form will be integrated and republished on the website with the new proposals. In the event of submission of proposals that imply the issue of new voting instructions, the instructions already conferred on the only topic subject to integration lose their validity and will regain it only after issuing voting instructions also on the new proposals. However, the voting instructions on the other topics remain valid and effective The undersigned (7) INSTRUCTS the Appointed Representative to vote at the above indicated shareholders' meeting as follow (8) VOTING INSTRUCTIONS RESOLUTIONS TO BE VOTED F(for), C (against), A (abstain) 1. Approval of the financial statements as at 31 December 2021 and presentation of the Tesmec Group's consolidated financial statements and relevant reports, including the consolidated non-financial statement; allocation of result for the period; related and consequent resolutions. 1.1 Approval of the financial statements as at 31 December 2021 and the Board of Directors' report on operations. Section A - vote for resolution proposed by the Board of Directors (9) F C A Section A2 - vote for possible proposal published pursuant to article 126-bis of TUF (10) F C A 1.2 Allocation of profit or loss for the period. Section A - vote for resolution proposed by the Board of Directors (9) F C A Section A2 - vote for possible proposal published pursuant to article 126-bis of TUF (10) F C A 2. Resolutions regarding the report on the policy of remuneration and compensation paid pursuant to Article 123-ter of Legislative Decree 58/1998 and Article 84- quater of CONSOB Regulation no. 11971/1999; related and consequent resolutions. 2.1 Binding vote on the remuneration policy relating to 2022 illustrated in the first section of the report. Section A - vote for resolution proposed by the Board of Directors (9) F C A Section A2 - vote for possible proposal published pursuant to article 126-bis of TUF (10) F C A 2

2.2 Consultation on the second section of the report regarding the fees paid in 2021 or relating to them. Section A - vote for resolution proposed by the Board of Directors (9) F C A Section A2 - vote for possible proposal published pursuant to article 126-bis of TUF (10) F C A 3 Proposal of authorisation to purchase and dispose of treasury shares, subject to the withdrawal of the resolution passed by the Shareholder's Meeting of 22 April 2021; related and consequent resolutions. Section A - vote for resolution proposed by the Board of Directors (9) F C A Section A2 - vote for possible proposal published pursuant to article 126-bis of TUF (10) F C A 4. Appointment of the Board of Directors; related and consequent resolutions. 4.1 Determination of the number of members of the Board of Directors. Section A2 - vote for proposal presented by shareholders together with list no. ______ (10) F C A Section A2 - vote for possible proposal published pursuant to article 126-bis of TUF (10) F C A 4.2 Determination of their term in office. Section A2 - vote for proposal presented by shareholders together with list no. ______ (10) F C A Section A2 - vote for possible proposal published pursuant to article 126-bis of TUF (10) F C A 4.3 Appointment of the Board of Directors. Section A - vote For the list with the number to be fill in the side box "No …" or vote Contrary/Abstention to all lists (11) No. … C A 4.4 Appointment of the Chairperson of the Board of Directors. Section A2 - vote for proposal presented by shareholders together with list no. ______ (10) F C A Section A2 - vote for possible proposal published pursuant to article 126-bis of TUF (10) F C A 4.5 Determination of Directors' compensation. Section A2 - vote for proposal presented by shareholders together with list no. ______ (10) F C A Section A2 - vote for possible proposal published pursuant to article 126-bis of TUF (10) F C A 3

5. Appointment of the Board of Statutory Auditors; related and consequent resolutions. 5.1 Appointment of three standing auditors and two alternate Auditors. Section A - vote For the list with the number to be fill in the side box "No …" or vote Contrary/Abstention to all lists (11) No. … C A 5.2 Appointment of the Chairperson of the Board of Statutory Auditors. Section A2 - vote for proposal presented by shareholders together with list no. ______ (10) F C A Section A2 - vote for possible proposal published pursuant to article 126-bis of TUF (10) F C A 5.3 Determination of the compensation of the Board of Statutory Auditors. Section A2 - vote for proposal presented by shareholders together with list no. ______ (10) F C A Section A2 - vote for possible proposal published pursuant to article 126-bis of TUF (10) F C A Derivative action against Directors Vote for proposed derivative action pursuant art. 2393, subsection 2, of Italian civil code upon approval of the annual financial F C A statements (If no voting instruction are indicated, the Appointed Representative will vote C - against). DATE SIGNATURE 4