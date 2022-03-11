Tesmec S p A : Proxy form to Computershare ex art. 135-undecies TUF

TESMEC S.p.A. - Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting April 21, 2022

Proxy form and Voting instructions to Computershare S.p.A. which is the only subject legitimately entitled to attend the Meeting

TESMEC S.p.A. (the Company) has appointed Computershare S.p.A., through its employee or duly entrusted staff member, acting as Appointed Representative pursuant to article 135-undecies of Italian Legislative Decree no. 58/98 (TUF) and to article 106 of Law Decree on March, 17th 2020 n. 18, as subsequently extended, , to collect proxies for the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting convened on April 21, 2022 in single call, in accordance with the terms and conditions stated in the Notice of the Meeting published on the company's website www.tesmec.com(Governance / Shareholders' Meeting).

The proxy and voting instructions, to be conferred by April 19, 2022 may be revoked within the same date with the procedures used for the conferral.

Conferral of proxy and voting instructions by signing and submitting this form is free of charge, except where transmission or postal charges apply.

Art. 135-decies of Legislative Decree 58/98 (Conflicts of interest of representative and substitute)

Computershare S.p.A., acting as Appointed Representative, is not subject to any conflicts of interest as defined under Article 135-decies of Legislative Decree 58/98. However, in the event of unknown circumstances or in the event of amendment or integration to the motions presented to the meeting, Computershare does not intend to vote in a manner incompatible with the instructions received.

PROXY FORM

Fill in the requested information on the basis of the Instructions below. The Company will be notified by Computershare S.p.A. (1)

* mandatory information

The undersigned * (natural person only).............................................................................................. Place of birth *............................................................... Date of birth*................................. Tax code *………………………...........................................................................................................................................................................................................................… Resident in (town/city) *....................................................................... at (street / address) *......................................................................................................................... telephone no * ………………….............................., e-mail ................................................................................................................................................................................. (2) entitled to exercise the voting right at April 8, 2022 (Record Date) as: registered share holder - legal representative - attorney/proxy holder with authority to sub-delegate pledgee - Taker in - beneficiary interest holder - official receiver- manager - other (specify) …………………………..........................................................……………………….. for no*................................................................... of ordinary shares TESMEC (3) registered in the name of (natural or legal person)……………………………………………………………………………………………Place of birth *............................................................ Date of birth *................................................. ID no (Tax Code/LEI)…… ………………………… Resident in (town/city) *………………………………… at (street / address) *…..……………………………………………………………………………………………. (4) Registered in the securities account no....... .................................. At............ .............................................. Bank code (ABI)....... ............ Branch code (CAB)...... .................. (5) as resulting from communication no. ... ........................... Made by (Bank).................. ……………………………………………………………………………………………….

DELEGATES the above Appointed Representative to attend and vote at the abovementioned general meeting, with reference to the shares above, in accordance with the instructions provided and

DECLARES that no matter of compatibility or suspension are affecting the right to vote and he/she is aware that:

the proxy to the Appointed Representative may contain voting instructions even on just a number of proposals on the agenda and that, in this event, the vote shall be exercised only for the proposals in relation to which voting instructions have been conferred.

the proxy will be valid only if the statement to the issuer from the intermediary, in compliance with intermediary accounting records, on behalf of the person with the right to vote to legitimate attendance and voting, has been received by the Company before the start of the meeting works

DATE Form of identification (6) (type)* Issued by * no. * SIGNATURE

NOTE: It is not possible to grant this proxy form without the voting instructions form to be completed online and downloaded from the company's website www.tesmec.com(Governance / Shareholders' Meeting) . Voting instruction form can be requested by phone at no. +39 011 0923200.

