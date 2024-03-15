TESMEC S.p.A. - Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting April 18, 2024 Proxy form and Voting instructions to Computershare S.p.A. which is the only subject legitimately entitled to attend the Meeting TESMEC S.p.A. (the Company) has appointed Computershare S.p.A., through its employee or duly entrusted staff member, acting as Appointed Representative pursuant to article 135-undecies of Italian Legislative Decree no. 58/98 (TUF) and to article 106 of Law Decree on March, 17th 2020 n. 18, as subsequently extended, to collect proxies for the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting convened on April 18, 2024 in single call, in accordance with the terms and conditions stated in the Notice of the Meeting published on the company's website www.tesmec.com(Governance / Shareholders' Meeting). The proxy and voting instructions, to be conferred by April 16, 2024 may be revoked within the same date with the procedures used for the conferral. Conferral of proxy and voting instructions by signing and submitting this form is free of charge, except where transmission or postal charges apply. Art. 135-decies of Legislative Decree 58/98 (Conflicts of interest of representative and substitute) Computershare S.p.A., acting as Appointed Representative, is not subject to any conflicts of interest as defined under Article 135-decies of Legislative Decree 58/98. However, in the event of unknown circumstances or in the event of amendment or integration to the motions presented to the meeting, Computershare does not intend to vote in a manner incompatible with the instructions received. PROXY FORM Fill in the requested information on the basis of the Instructions below. The Company will be notified by Computershare S.p.A. (1) * mandatory information The undersigned * (natural person only) Place of birth * Date of birth* Tax code *………………………...........................................................................................................................................................................................................................… Resident in (town/city) * at (street / address) * telephone no * ………………….............................., e-mail (2) entitled to exercise the voting right at April 9, 2023 (Record Date) as: registered share holder - legal representative - attorney/proxy holder with authority to sub-delegate pledgee - Taker in - beneficiary interest holder - official receiver- manager - other (specify) …………………………..........................................................……………………….. for no* of ordinary shares TESMEC (3) registered in the name of (natural or legal person)……………………………………………………………………………………………Place of birth * Date of birth * ID no (Tax Code/LEI)…… ………………………… Resident in (town/city) *………………………………… at (street / address) *…..……………………………………………………………………………………………. (4) Registered in the securities account no .................................. At .............................................. Bank code (ABI) Branch code (CAB) (5) as resulting from communication no. ... ........................... Made by (Bank) ………………………………………………………………………………………………. DELEGATES the above Appointed Representative to attend and vote at the abovementioned general meeting, with reference to the shares above, in accordance with the instructions provided and DECLARES that no matter of compatibility or suspension are affecting the right to vote and he/she is aware that: the proxy to the Appointed Representative may contain voting instructions even on just a number of proposals on the agenda and that, in this event, the vote shall be exercised only for the proposals in relation to which voting instructions have been conferred.

the proxy will be valid only if the statement to the issuer from the intermediary, in compliance with intermediary accounting records, on behalf of the person with the right to vote to legitimate attendance and voting, has been received by the Company before the start of the meeting works DATE Form of identification (6) (type)* Issued by * no. * SIGNATURE NOTE: It is not possible to grant this proxy form without the voting instructions form to be completed online and downloaded from the company's website www.tesmec.com(Governance / Shareholders' Meeting). Voting instruction form can be requested by phone at no. +39 011 0923200. 1

VOTING INSTRUCTIONS (For use of Appointed Representative only - tick relevant boxes and send to Computershare S.p.A. as per the instructions for filling in) WARNING The voting instructions form may require changes to include any additional proposals for the items on the agenda or proposals submitted individually by the shareholders by April 3, 2024 according the provisions of the meeting notice, therefore this form will be integrated and republished on the website with the new proposals. In the event of submission of proposals that imply the issue of new voting instructions, the instructions already conferred on the only topic subject to integration lose their validity and will regain it only after issuing voting instructions also on the new proposals. However, the voting instructions on the other topics remain valid and effective. The undersigned (7) INSTRUCTS the Appointed Representative to vote at the above indicated shareholders' meeting as follow (8) VOTING INSTRUCTIONS RESOLUTIONS TO BE VOTED F(for), C (against), A (abstain) ORDINARY SESSION 1. Approval of the financial statements as at 31 December 2023 and presentation of the Tesmec Group's consolidated financial statements and relevant reports, including the consolidated non-financial statement; allocation of result for the period; related and consequent resolutions. 0010 - (item 1.1) Approval of the financial statements as at 31 December 2023 and the Board of Directors' report on operations. Section A - vote for resolution proposed by the Board of Directors (9) F C A Section A2 - vote for possible proposal published pursuant to article 126-bis of TUF (10) F C A 0020 - (item 1.2) Allocation of profit or loss for the period. Section A - vote for resolution proposed by the Board of Directors (9) Section A2 - vote for possible proposal published pursuant to article 126-bis of TUF (10) F F C C A A 2. Resolutions regarding the report on the policy of remuneration and compensation paid pursuant to Article 123-ter of Legislative Decree 58/1998 and Article 84- quater of CONSOB Regulation no. 11971/1999; related and consequent resolutions. 0030 - (item 2.1) Binding vote on the remuneration policy relating to 2023 illustrated in the first section of the report. Section A - vote for resolution proposed by the Board of Directors (9) F C A Section A2 - vote for possible proposal published pursuant to article 126-bis of TUF (10) F C A 2

0040 - (item 2.2) Consultation on the second section of the report regarding the fees paid in 2022 or relating to them. Section A - vote for resolution proposed by the Board of Directors (9) F C A Section A2 - vote for possible proposal published pursuant to article 126-bis of TUF (10) F C A 0050 - (item 3) Authorisation to purchase and dispose of treasury shares; related and consequent resolutions. Section A - vote for resolution proposed by the Board of Directors (9) F C A Section A2 - vote for possible proposal published pursuant to article 126-bis of TUF (10) F C A EXTRAORDINARY SESSION 0060 - (item 1) Amendments to Article 5 and Article 9 of the Articles of Association in order to introduce the Increased Vote pursuant to Article 127-quinquies of Legislative Decree No. 58/1998; related and consequent resolutions. Section A - vote for resolution proposed by the Board of Directors (9) F C A Section A2 - vote for possible proposal published pursuant to article 126-bis of TUF (10) F C A 0070 - (item 2) Amendments to the Chapter "Shareholders' Meeting" of the Articles of Association; related and consequent resolutions. Section A - vote for resolution proposed by the Board of Directors (9) Section A2 - vote for possible proposal published pursuant to article 126-bis of TUF (10) F F C C A A Derivative action against Directors Vote for proposed derivative action pursuant art. 2393, subsection 2, of Italian civil code upon approval of the annual financial statements (If no voting instruction are indicated, the Appointed Representative will vote C - against). F C A DATE SIGNATURE 3

Instructions for filling in and submitting the form 1. The Proxy form must be notified to the Company (together with a valid ID document and, in case, the documentation providing proof of the signatory power) via the Appointed Representative together with the Voting Instructions reserved to him within April 16, 2024, using one of the following methods: Registered Email Holders (PEC) : as an attachment document (PDF format) sent to tesmec@pecserviziotitoli.it in the event that the Proxy Grantor (as Individual or as Legal Entity) is a Registerd Email Holder; Digital Signature Holders (FEA) : as an attachment document with digital signature sent to tesmec@pecserviziotitoli.it in the event that the Proxy Grantor (as Individual or as Legal Entity) is a Digital Signature Holder; Common Email address Holders : as an attachment document (PDF format) sent to tesmec@pecserviziotitoli.it . In this case, the hard copy of the proxy shall be sent via ordinary mail service to Computershare S.p.A. via Nizza 262, 10126 Turin; Via FAX: number +39 011 0923202. The use of different email address than those mentioned above or a delay respect to the deadline, as well as the only use of ordinary mail service, will not ensure the correct submission of the proxy. Specify the capacity of the proxy signatory and, where applicable, attach documentary proof of his power. To be completed only if the registered shareholder is different from the proxy signatory; mandatory indications on relevant personal details must be included. Provide the securities account number, Bank Codes and Branch Codes of the Depository, or in any case its name, available in the securities account statement. Reference to the communication made by the intermediary and its name. Provide details of a valid form of identification of the proxy signatory. Provide the name and surname of the signatory of the Proxy form and Voting instructions Pursuant to article 135- undecies , subsection 3, of Italian Legislative Decree no. 58/1998, "Shares for which full or partial proxy is conferred are calculated for the purpose of determining due constitution of the shareholders' meeting. With regard to proposals for which no voting instructions are given, the shares of the shareholder concerned are not considered in calculating the majority and the percentage of capital required for the resolutions to be carried". The resolutions proposed to the shareholders' meeting, which are briefly referred to herein, are reported in the Reports published on the company website www.tesmec.com . Computershare S.p.A., as Appointed Representative, has not personal interest or on behalf of third party in the proposals mentioned, however, in the event of unknown circumstances or in the event of amendment or integration to the motion presented to the meeting, Computershare does not intend to vote in a manner incompatible with the instructions received in Section A and/or A2. The vote is expressed by ticking the relevant box between the following: F (for), C (against) or A (abstention). If the Section A2 is on the form, it collects instructions when an alternative, complementary or additional resolution to the motion proposed by the Board of Directors had been presented and published, within the term and in the cases provided. The Appointed Representative shall vote on each motion in accordance with the instructions and the delegating party shall give instructions consistent with the type of proposals (alternative or complementary) published. 4

The vote is expressed by ticking the relevant box between the following: F (for), C (against) or A (abstention). If the Section A2 is on the form, it collects instructions when an alternative, complementary or additional resolution to the motion proposed by the Board of Directors had been presented and published, within the term and in the cases provided. The Appointed Representative shall vote on each motion in accordance with the instructions and the delegating party shall give instructions consistent with the type of proposals (alternative or complementary) published. 4

TESMEC S.p.A. - Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting April 18, 2024 Proxy form and Voting instructions to Computershare S.p.A. which is the only subject legitimately entitled to attend the Meeting Italian Legislative Decree no. 58/98 (T.U.F) Article 135-decies (Conflict of interest of the representative and substitutes) Conferring proxy upon a representative in conflict of interest is permitted provided that the representative informs the shareholder in writing of the circumstances giving rise to such conflict of interest and provided specific voting instructions are provided for each resolution in which the representative is expected to vote on behalf of the shareholder. The representative shall have the onus of proof regarding disclosure to the shareholder of the circumstances giving rise to the conflict of interest. Article 1711, second subsection of the Italian Civil Code does not apply. In any event, for the purposes of this article, conflict of interest exists where the representative or substitute: has sole or joint control of the company, or is controlled or is subject to joint control by that company; is associated with the company or exercises significant influence over that company or the latter exercises significant influence over the representative; is a member of the board of directors or control body of the company or of the persons indicated in paragraphs a) and b); is an employee or auditor of the company or of the persons indicated in paragraph a); is the spouse, close relative or is related by up to four times removed of the persons indicated in paragraphs a) to c); is bound to the company or to persons indicated in paragraphs a), b), c) and e) by independent or employee relations or other relations of a financial nature that compromise independence. 3. Replacement of the representative by a substitute in conflict of interest is permitted only if the substitute is indicated by the shareholder. In such cases, subsection 1 shall apply. Disclosure obligations and related onus of proof in any event remain with the representative.

4. This article shall also apply in cases of share transfer by proxy. Article 135-undecies(Appointed representative of a listed company) Unless the Articles of Association decree otherwise, companies with listed shares designate a party to whom the shareholders may, for each shareholders' meeting and within the end of the second trading day prior to the date scheduled for the shareholders' meeting, including for callings subsequent to the first, a proxy with voting instructions on all or some of the proposals on the agenda. The proxy shall be valid only for proposals on which voting instructions are conferred. Proxy is conferred by signing a proxy form, the content of which is governed by a Consob regulation. Conferring proxy shall be free of charge to the shareholder. The proxy and voting instructions may be cancelled within the time limit indicated in subsection 1. Shares for which full or partial proxy is conferred are calculated for the purpose of determining due constitution of the shareholders' meeting. With regard to proposals for which no voting instructions are given, the shares are not considered in calculating the majority and the percentage of capital required for the resolutions to be carried. The person appointed as representative shall any interest, personal or on behalf of third parties, that he or she may have with respect to the resolution proposals on the agenda. The representative must also maintain confidentiality of the content of voting instructions received until scrutiny commences, without prejudice to the option of disclosing such information to his or her employees or collaborators, who shall also be subject to confidentiality obligations. The party appointed as representative may not be assigned proxies except in compliance with this article. By regulation pursuant to subsection 2, Consob may establish cases in which a representative failing to meet the indicated terms of Article 135-decies may express a vote other than that indicated in the voting instructions. Law-Decree nr. 18 on March 17th, 2020 Art. 106 (Rules relating to the conduct of Company Shareholders' meetings) [...] 4. To attend ordinary or extraordinary Shareholders' Meetings, Companies with listed shares can designate the Representative pursuant to article 135-undecies of Italian Legislative Decree nr. 58 on 24 February 1998, even if the Articles of Association decree otherwise. The Companies can also provide in the notice calling the Shareholders' meeting that the Appointed Representative pursuant to article 135-undecies of the Italian Legislative Decree n. 58, on 24 February 1998, will be the only subject entitled to attend the Meeting; to the aforementioned Appointed Representative may also be confer proxies or subdelegations pursuant to article 135-novies of the Italian Legislative Decree n. 58, on 24 February 1998, notwithstanding the provision of art. 135-undecies, paragraph 4, of the same Decree. 5. Paragraph 4 also applies to companies admitted on a multilateral trading system and to Companies with financial instruments widely distributed among the public. 5

Italian Civil Code Art. 2393 (Derivative action) A derivative action may be brought against directors pursuant to a resolution approved by shareholders, even if the company is in liquidation. A resolution relating to the responsibility of directors may be put to the vote at a general meeting called for approval of the annual financial statements, even if such resolution is not on the meeting agenda, provided that it relates to matters occurring within the period to which the financial statements relate. A derivative action may also be brought by a resolution of the board of statutory auditors passed by a two-thirds majority of its members. Such action may be brought within five years of the expiry of the director's term of office. The approval of a resolution to bring derivative action shall result in the removal of the director against whom such action is brought provided that votes representing at least one fifth of share capital are in favor. In such an event, shareholders shall provide for the replacement of that director. The company may waive its right to bring derivative action and accept a settlement, subject to the waiver and settlement having been approved by shareholders, and provided that such motion is not opposed by minority shareholders representing at least one fifth of share capital, or, for listed companies, at least one-twentieth of share capital, or such percentage as may be established in the company's by-laws in relation to derivative actions brought by the company pursuant to Article 2393- bis . 6