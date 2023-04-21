Tesmec S p A : Summary Report of the Votes

Shareholders' meeting was attended by a total of no. 19 Shareholders by proxy
for n. 303,673,028 ordinary shares, representing 50,073035% of the ordinary share capital
SUMMARY REPORT OF THE VOTES UPON THE ITEMS OF THE SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING AGENDA
1.1 Approval of Financial Statement as at 31 December 2022 and the Directors' report on operations
NO. SHAREHOLDERS
NO. SHARES
% ON REPRESENTED
% SHARES ADMITTED
% ON ORDINARY
(IN PERSON OR BY
ORDINARY SHARES
TO VOTE
SHARE CAPITAL
PROXY)
In favor
19
303,673,028
100.000000
100.000000
50.073035
Against
0
0
0.000000
0.000000
0.000000
Abstained
0
0
0.000000
0.000000
0.000000
Not Voters
0
0
0.000000
0.000000
0.000000
Total
19
303,673,028
100.000000
100.000000
50.073035
Not Counted
0
0
0.000000
0.000000
0.000000
1.2 Allocation of profit or loss for the period
NO. SHAREHOLDERS
NO. SHARES
% ON REPRESENTED
% SHARES ADMITTED
% ON ORDINARY
(IN PERSON OR BY
ORDINARY SHARES
TO VOTE
SHARE CAPITAL
PROXY)
In favor
19
303,673,028
100.000000
100.000000
50.073035
Against
0
0
0.000000
0.000000
0.000000
Abstained
0
0
0.000000
0.000000
0.000000
Not Voters
0
0
0.000000
0.000000
0.000000
Total
19
303,673,028
100.000000
100.000000
50.073035
Not Counted
0
0
0.000000
0.000000
0.000000
2.1 Binding vote on the remuneration policy for 2023 illustrated in the first section of the report
NO. SHAREHOLDERS
NO. SHARES
% ON REPRESENTED
% SHARES ADMITTED
% ON ORDINARY
(IN PERSON OR BY
ORDINARY SHARES
TO VOTE
SHARE CAPITAL
PROXY)
In favor
13
293,219,125
96.557513
96.557513
48.349277
Against
6
10,453,903
3.442487
3.442487
1.723757
Abstained
0
0
0.000000
0.000000
0.000000
Not Voters
0
0
0.000000
0.000000
0.000000
Total
19
303,673,028
100.000000
100.000000
50.073035
Not Counted
0
0
0.000000
0.000000
0.000000
2.2 Consultation on the second section of the report on remuneration paid in or relating to the 2022 financial period
NO. SHAREHOLDERS
NO. SHARES
% ON REPRESENTED
% SHARES ADMITTED
% ON ORDINARY
(IN PERSON OR BY
ORDINARY SHARES
TO VOTE
SHARE CAPITAL
PROXY)
In favor
16
301,945,560
99.431142
99.431142
49.788191
Against
3
1,727,468
0.568858
0.568858
0.284844
Abstained
0
0
0.000000
0.000000
0.000000
Not Voters
0
0
0.000000
0.000000
0.000000
Total
19
303,673,028
100.000000
100.000000
50.073035
Not Counted
0
0
0.000000
0.000000
0.000000
3. Authorisation to purchase and dispose of treasury shares; related and consequent resolutions
NO. SHAREHOLDERS
NO. SHARES
% ON REPRESENTED
% SHARES ADMITTED
% ON ORDINARY
(IN PERSON OR BY
ORDINARY SHARES
TO VOTE
SHARE CAPITAL
PROXY)
In favor
19
303,673,028
100.000000
100.000000
50.073035
Against
0
0
0.000000
0.000000
0.000000
Abstained
0
0
0.000000
0.000000
0.000000
Not Voters
0
0
0.000000
0.000000
0.000000
Total
19
303,673,028
100.000000
100.000000
50.073035
Not Counted
0
0
0.000000
0.000000
0.000000
This document contains a true translation in English of the document in Italian "Rendiconto sintetico delle votazioni dell'Assemblea ordinaria in unica convocazione del 20 aprile 2023". However, for information about Tesmec reference should be made exclusively to the original document in Italian. The Italian version of the "Rendiconto sintetico delle votazioni dell'Assemblea ordinaria in unica convocazione del 20 aprile 2023" shall prevail upon the English version.