Tesmec S p A : Summary Report of the Votes

(IN PERSON OR BY

1.2 Allocation of profit or loss for the period

(IN PERSON OR BY

1.1 Approval of Financial Statement as at 31 December 2022 and the Directors' report on operations

SUMMARY REPORT OF THE VOTES UPON THE ITEMS OF THE SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING AGENDA

for n. 303,673,028 ordinary shares, representing 50,073035% of the ordinary share capital

Shareholders' meeting was attended by a total of no. 19 Shareholders by proxy

2.1 Binding vote on the remuneration policy for 2023 illustrated in the first section of the report NO. SHAREHOLDERS NO. SHARES % ON REPRESENTED % SHARES ADMITTED % ON ORDINARY (IN PERSON OR BY ORDINARY SHARES TO VOTE SHARE CAPITAL PROXY) In favor 13 293,219,125 96.557513 96.557513 48.349277 Against 6 10,453,903 3.442487 3.442487 1.723757 Abstained 0 0 0.000000 0.000000 0.000000 Not Voters 0 0 0.000000 0.000000 0.000000 Total 19 303,673,028 100.000000 100.000000 50.073035 Not Counted 0 0 0.000000 0.000000 0.000000 2.2 Consultation on the second section of the report on remuneration paid in or relating to the 2022 financial period NO. SHAREHOLDERS NO. SHARES % ON REPRESENTED % SHARES ADMITTED % ON ORDINARY (IN PERSON OR BY ORDINARY SHARES TO VOTE SHARE CAPITAL PROXY) In favor 16 301,945,560 99.431142 99.431142 49.788191 Against 3 1,727,468 0.568858 0.568858 0.284844 Abstained 0 0 0.000000 0.000000 0.000000 Not Voters 0 0 0.000000 0.000000 0.000000 Total 19 303,673,028 100.000000 100.000000 50.073035 Not Counted 0 0 0.000000 0.000000 0.000000 3. Authorisation to purchase and dispose of treasury shares; related and consequent resolutions NO. SHAREHOLDERS NO. SHARES % ON REPRESENTED % SHARES ADMITTED % ON ORDINARY (IN PERSON OR BY ORDINARY SHARES TO VOTE SHARE CAPITAL PROXY) In favor 19 303,673,028 100.000000 100.000000 50.073035 Against 0 0 0.000000 0.000000 0.000000 Abstained 0 0 0.000000 0.000000 0.000000 Not Voters 0 0 0.000000 0.000000 0.000000 Total 19 303,673,028 100.000000 100.000000 50.073035 Not Counted 0 0 0.000000 0.000000 0.000000

This document contains a true translation in English of the document in Italian "Rendiconto sintetico delle votazioni dell'Assemblea ordinaria in unica convocazione del 20 aprile 2023". However, for information about Tesmec reference should be made exclusively to the original document in Italian. The Italian version of the "Rendiconto sintetico delle votazioni dell'Assemblea ordinaria in unica convocazione del 20 aprile 2023" shall prevail upon the English version.