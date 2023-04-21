Advanced search
    TES   IT0004585243

TESMEC S.P.A.

(TES)
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  03:11:37 2023-04-21 am EDT
0.1670 EUR   +0.97%
Tesmec S P A : Summary Report of the Votes
PU
04/19Tesmec S P A : Annual Financial Report 2022 - Courtesy copy
PU
03/30Tesmec S P A : Relazione sul Governo Societario e gli Assetti Proprietari
PU
Tesmec S p A : Summary Report of the Votes

04/21/2023 | 03:00am EDT
TESMEC S.p.A.

ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

HELD ON 20 APRIL 2023

Shareholders' meeting was attended by a total of no. 19 Shareholders by proxy

for n. 303,673,028 ordinary shares, representing 50,073035% of the ordinary share capital

SUMMARY REPORT OF THE VOTES UPON THE ITEMS OF THE SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING AGENDA

1.1 Approval of Financial Statement as at 31 December 2022 and the Directors' report on operations

NO. SHAREHOLDERS

NO. SHARES

% ON REPRESENTED

% SHARES ADMITTED

% ON ORDINARY

(IN PERSON OR BY

ORDINARY SHARES

TO VOTE

SHARE CAPITAL

PROXY)

In favor

19

303,673,028

100.000000

100.000000

50.073035

Against

0

0

0.000000

0.000000

0.000000

Abstained

0

0

0.000000

0.000000

0.000000

Not Voters

0

0

0.000000

0.000000

0.000000

Total

19

303,673,028

100.000000

100.000000

50.073035

Not Counted

0

0

0.000000

0.000000

0.000000

1.2 Allocation of profit or loss for the period

NO. SHAREHOLDERS

NO. SHARES

% ON REPRESENTED

% SHARES ADMITTED

% ON ORDINARY

(IN PERSON OR BY

ORDINARY SHARES

TO VOTE

SHARE CAPITAL

PROXY)

In favor

19

303,673,028

100.000000

100.000000

50.073035

Against

0

0

0.000000

0.000000

0.000000

Abstained

0

0

0.000000

0.000000

0.000000

Not Voters

0

0

0.000000

0.000000

0.000000

Total

19

303,673,028

100.000000

100.000000

50.073035

Not Counted

0

0

0.000000

0.000000

0.000000

2.1 Binding vote on the remuneration policy for 2023 illustrated in the first section of the report

NO. SHAREHOLDERS

NO. SHARES

% ON REPRESENTED

% SHARES ADMITTED

% ON ORDINARY

(IN PERSON OR BY

ORDINARY SHARES

TO VOTE

SHARE CAPITAL

PROXY)

In favor

13

293,219,125

96.557513

96.557513

48.349277

Against

6

10,453,903

3.442487

3.442487

1.723757

Abstained

0

0

0.000000

0.000000

0.000000

Not Voters

0

0

0.000000

0.000000

0.000000

Total

19

303,673,028

100.000000

100.000000

50.073035

Not Counted

0

0

0.000000

0.000000

0.000000

2.2 Consultation on the second section of the report on remuneration paid in or relating to the 2022 financial period

NO. SHAREHOLDERS

NO. SHARES

% ON REPRESENTED

% SHARES ADMITTED

% ON ORDINARY

(IN PERSON OR BY

ORDINARY SHARES

TO VOTE

SHARE CAPITAL

PROXY)

In favor

16

301,945,560

99.431142

99.431142

49.788191

Against

3

1,727,468

0.568858

0.568858

0.284844

Abstained

0

0

0.000000

0.000000

0.000000

Not Voters

0

0

0.000000

0.000000

0.000000

Total

19

303,673,028

100.000000

100.000000

50.073035

Not Counted

0

0

0.000000

0.000000

0.000000

3. Authorisation to purchase and dispose of treasury shares; related and consequent resolutions

NO. SHAREHOLDERS

NO. SHARES

% ON REPRESENTED

% SHARES ADMITTED

% ON ORDINARY

(IN PERSON OR BY

ORDINARY SHARES

TO VOTE

SHARE CAPITAL

PROXY)

In favor

19

303,673,028

100.000000

100.000000

50.073035

Against

0

0

0.000000

0.000000

0.000000

Abstained

0

0

0.000000

0.000000

0.000000

Not Voters

0

0

0.000000

0.000000

0.000000

Total

19

303,673,028

100.000000

100.000000

50.073035

Not Counted

0

0

0.000000

0.000000

0.000000

This document contains a true translation in English of the document in Italian "Rendiconto sintetico delle votazioni dell'Assemblea ordinaria in unica convocazione del 20 aprile 2023". However, for information about Tesmec reference should be made exclusively to the original document in Italian. The Italian version of the "Rendiconto sintetico delle votazioni dell'Assemblea ordinaria in unica convocazione del 20 aprile 2023" shall prevail upon the English version.

Disclaimer

Tesmec S.p.A. published this content on 21 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2023 06:59:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
