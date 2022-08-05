Tesmec S p A : The Board of Directors approved First Half 2022 results

Grassobbio (Bergamo - Italy), 5 August 2022 - The Board of Directors of Tesmec S.p.A. (EURONEXT STAR MILAN STAR: TES) ("Tesmec" or the "Company"), at the head of a group leader in the market of technologies for infrastructures (overhead, underground and railway networks) related to the transport of energy, data and materials (oil and derivatives, gas and water), and of technologies in surface mining, convened today and chaired by Ambrogio Caccia Dominioni, examined and approved the Interim consolidated financial report as at 30 June 2022, which records the best half-yearly results in its history, confirming the growth trend and consolidation trend of all the main economic and financial indicators, due to the contribution of the Railway and Energy sectors and the recovery of the American market for Trencher sector. Although the general context of uncertainty, due to inflationary pressures, both in relation to the cost of purchasing materials and the energy component, the margin recorded an increase. To handle with these changes, Tesmec has already taken the necessary actions, working on efficiency, innovation, and adjustment of price lists, and starting negotiations with the competent contracting authorities in the event of medium-long term supply contracts. The change in net financial debt compared to the end of the previous reporting period is due to the increase in net working capital to cope with the critical issues arising on the procurement market and in the context of logistics flows and freight rates.

The Chairman and CEO Ambrogio Caccia Dominioni commented as follows: "Tesmec recorded the best semester in its history with an improvement in all the relevant economic and financial indicators, despite a still uncertain international scenario due to the tensions associated with the conflict in Ukraine, to the increase of the raw material and energy prices, and to the difficulties related to the supply chain. The increase in the net financial position in the period is linked to the change in net working capital to deal with logistical and supply problems. The Trencher segment achieved good performances on the American and Middle Eastern markets. The Railway sector confirmed the trend of strengthening the business at an international level and the Energy sector is registering interesting prospects thanks to new technological products. Today, the Group's business is increasingly oriented towards sustainable innovation with a special focus on the electrification of equipment to minimize environmental impact and diagnostics and digitization to increase infrastructure security. Sustainability is a challenge, but also a great opportunity, and this is the reason why our strategy aims to integrate ESG principles into medium to long-termactions. Actions are planned to measure the Group's externalities with the aim to take actions to reduce our carbon footprint. We confirm the forecasts for the year 2022 and the guidelines of the 2020-2023Business Plan, with positive expectations regarding the net result. In the second half of the year, we are also confident in a reduction in net financial debt."

MAIN CONSOLIDATED RESULTS AS AT 30 JUNE 2022

Tesmec Group revenues amounted to Euro 113.3 million as at 30 June 2022, with an increase compared to Euro 96.9 million as at 30 June 2021. This variation is mainly due to the confirmation of the performance of the Railway and Trencher sector. In particular, as at 30 June 2022, revenues from sales of products amounted to Euro 70.9 million, with an increase compared to Euro 62.3 million as at 30 June 2021, and revenues from services and charges in work in progress amounted to Euro 42.4 million, with an increase compared to Euro

34.6 million at 30 June 2021.Volumes have recovered mainly in the Trencher and Rail sectors. The Energy sector remains stable but with a better mix.