    TES   IT0004585243

TESMEC S.P.A.

(TES)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Borsa Italiana - 10/22 11:35:57 am
0.117 EUR   -0.51%
12:44pTESMEC S P A : Update Business Outlook
PU
10/21TESMEC S P A : Celebrating our first 70 years
PU
10/11TESMEC S P A : Messa a disposizione Presentazione per Virtual STAR Conference 2021
PU
Tesmec S p A : Update Business Outlook

10/22/2021 | 12:44pm EDT
TESMEC S.P.A.: UPDATE BUSINESS OUTLOOK

Grassobbio (Bergamo - Italy), 22 October 2021 -TesmecS.p.A. (MTA, STAR: TES) ("Tesmec" or the "Company"), announces, with respect to the year-endguidance communicated on the last 5th August relating to the expected turnover for the year of approximately Euro 220 million, a revised turnover target of more than Euro 200 million, but lower than the previous guidance. The change is due to the performance of the American market where the Group has not been able yet to catch the growing opportunities in the business segments in which it operates, sectors that confirm a growth outlook for 2022 as well. With the aim to take advantage of these opportunities, Tesmec has appointed a new Country Manager from 4th October 2021 who will also cover the role of CEO of the American subsidiary Tesmec USA Inc.

On 5th November 2021, with the approval by the Board of Directors of the Consolidated Interim Management Report at 30 September 2021, Tesmec will disclose all the main economic and financial results of the Group, as well as further details relating to the business outlook.

****

For further information:

Tesmec S.p.A.

Image Building - Media Relations

Marco Paredi

Alfredo Mele, Carlo Musa

Investor Relations Manager

Tel: +39 02 89011300

Tel: +39 035 4232840 - Fax: +39 035 3844606

E-mail:tesmec@imagebuilding.it

E-mail: ir@tesmec.com

Tesmec S.p.A. - via Zanica, 17/O - 24050 Grassobbio (Bergamo) - Italy

Tel. +39.035.4232911 - Fax +39.035.4522444 - info@tesmec.com - www.tesmec.com

This press release is also available on www.tesmec.com in the "Investors" section: http://investor.tesmec.com/en/Investors/PressReleases

Tesmec Group

Tesmec Group is active in the design, production and marketing of systems and integrated solutions for the construction, maintenance and diagnostics of infrastructures (overhead, underground and railway networks) for the transport of energy, data and materials (oil and derivatives, gas and water), as well as technologies for quarries and surface mining. The Group operates in the following sectors: - Energy. Tesmec Group designs, manufactures and markets machines and integrated systems for the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground power lines, fibre optic networks (Stringing segment), as well as advanced equipment and systems for the automation, efficiency, management and monitoring of high, medium and low voltage electrical networks and substations (Energy Automation Segment); - Trencher. Tesmec Group carries out the design, production, sale and rental of trencher machines functional to four types of activities (excavation and mines, excavations for the installation of pipelines, for the construction of telecommunication and optical fibre infrastructures, excavations for the construction of underground power networks), as well as the provision of specialized excavation services. The trencher machines are rented by the Group both with the operator (hot rental or wet rental) and without the operator (cold rental or dry rental); - Railway. The Group designs, manufactures and markets machines and integrated systems for the installation and maintenance of the railway catenary, devices for the diagnostics of the railway catenary and track, as well as customized machines for special operations on the line.

Born in Italy in 1951 and led by the Chairman and CEO Ambrogio Caccia Dominioni, the Group counts on more than 900 employees and has its production sites in Grassobbio (Bergamo), Endine Gaiano (Bergamo), Sirone (Lecco), Monopoli (Bari) and Bitetto (Bari) in Italy, Alvarado (Texas) in the USA and Durtal in France. It relies on three research and development units in Fidenza (Parma), Padua and Patrica (Frosinone). Listed on the STAR segment of the MTA Market of the Italian Stock Exchange, the Group boasts a global commercial presence through foreign subsidiaries and sales offices in the USA, in South Africa, West Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Russia, Qatar and China.

In its development strategy, the Group intends to consolidate its position as a solution provider in the three abovementioned business areas, by exploiting the trends of energy transition, digitalization, and sustainability.

Tesmec S.p.A. - via Zanica, 17/O - 24050 Grassobbio (Bergamo) - Italy

Tel. +39.035.4232911 - Fax +39.035.4522444 - info@tesmec.com - www.tesmec.com

Disclaimer

Tesmec S.p.A. published this content on 22 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 October 2021 16:43:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 213 M 248 M 248 M
Net income 2021 5,60 M 6,51 M 6,51 M
Net Debt 2021 97,2 M 113 M 113 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 70,8 M 82,3 M 82,3 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,79x
EV / Sales 2022 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 900
Free-Float 49,8%
Managers and Directors
Ambrogio Caccia Dominioni Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & MD
Marco Paredi Chief Financial Officer
Paola Durante Lead Independent Director
Simone Andrea Crolla Independent Director
Emanuela Teresa Basso Petrino Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESMEC S.P.A.46.63%82
CATERPILLAR INC.12.18%110 666
SANY HEAVY INDUSTRY CO., LTD-28.07%32 436
ZOOMLION HEAVY INDUSTRY SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-18.69%9 452
XCMG CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO., LTD.16.01%7 548
DOOSAN BOBCAT INC.28.50%3 303