    TES   IT0004585243

TESMEC S.P.A.

(TES)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Borsa Italiana - 05/31 03:58:47 am
0.1192 EUR   +0.34%
03:52aTESMEC S P A  : Confirmation of rating B1.2 by Cerved
PU
05/24TESMEC S P A  : The importance of having Genuine Tesmec Spare Parts on hand
PU
05/12TESMEC S P A  : 1Q 2021 Results Presentation
PU
Tesmec S p A : Confirmation of rating B1.2 by Cerved

05/31/2021 | 03:52am EDT
Tesmec S.p.A.: CONFIRMATION OF THE RATING SOLICITED "B1.2" BY CERVED RATING AGENCY

Grassobbio (Bergamo - Italy), 31 May 2021 - Tesmec S.p.A. (MTA, STAR: TES), at the head of a group leader in the market of technologies for infrastructures (overhead, underground and railway networks) related to the transport of energy, data and materials (oil and derivatives, gas and water) and of technologies for quarries and surface mining, announced that Cerved Rating Agency, the Italian rating agency specialized in the credit rating assessment of non-financial businesses, confirmed the solicited rating "B1.2" of the Company.

This evaluation confirms the solvency of Tesmec Group and it is the result of an analytic process which combines rigorous quantitative models of credit risk forecast and accurate qualitative studies of analysts, considering also the competitive positioning of the Company in the sector.

The Chairman and CEO Ambrogio Caccia Dominioni commented as follows: "We are satisfied with the confirmation of the rating by Cerved and we are confident that, with the actions in progress and the overcoming of the pandemic emergency phase, Tesmec Group can achieve better results in the coming years".

The press release is available to the public, through the system eMarket-Storage, at www.emarketstorage.com, through publication on the website of Borsa Italiana S.p.A. and the website www.tesmec.com.

For further information:

Tesmec S.p.A.

Image Building - Media Relations

Marco Paredi

Alfredo Mele, Carlo Musa

Investor Relations Manager

Tel: +39 02 89011300

Tel: +39 035 4232840 - Fax: +39 035 3844606

E-mail:tesmec@imagebuilding.it

E-mail: ir@tesmec.com

The presentation to analysts and investors is available in the Investors section of the website: http://investor.tesmec.com/en/Investors/PressReleases

Tesmec Group

Tesmec Group is active in the design, production and marketing of systems and integrated solutions for the construction, maintenance, and diagnostics of infrastructures (overhead, underground and railway networks) for the transport of energy, data, and materials (oil and derivatives, gas and water), as well as technologies for quarries and surface mining. The Group operates in the following sectors: - Energy. Tesmec Group designs, manufactures, and markets machines and integrated systems for the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground power lines, fibre optic networks (Stringing segment), as well as advanced equipment and systems for the automation, efficiency, management and monitoring of high, medium, and low voltage electrical networks and substations (Energy Automation Segment); - Trencher. Tesmec Group carries out the design, production, sale, and rental of trencher machines functional to four types of activities (excavation and mines, excavations for the installation of pipelines, for the construction of telecommunication and optical fibre infrastructures, excavations for the construction of underground power networks), as well as the provision of specialized excavation services. The trencher machines are rented by the Group both with the operator (hot rental or wet rental) and without the operator (cold rental or dry rental); - Railway. The Group designs, manufactures and markets machines and integrated systems for the installation and maintenance of the railway catenary, devices for the diagnostics of the railway catenary and track, as well as customized machines for special operations on the line.

Born in Italy in 1951 and led by the Chairman and CEO Ambrogio Caccia Dominioni, the Group counts on more than 900 employees and has its production sites in Grassobbio (Bergamo), Endine Gaiano (Bergamo), Sirone (Lecco), Monopoli (Bari) and Bitetto (Bari)

Tesmec S.p.A. - via Zanica, 17/O - 24050 Grassobbio (Bergamo) - Italy

Tel. +39.035.4232911 - Fax +39.035.4522444 - info@tesmec.it - www.tesmec.com

in Italy, Alvarado (Texas) in the USA and Durtal in France. It relies on three research and development units in Fidenza (Parma), Padua and Patrica (Frosinone). Listed on the STAR segment of the MTA Market of the Italian Stock Exchange, the Group boasts a global commercial presence through foreign subsidiaries and sales offices in the USA, in South Africa, West Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Russia, Qatar and China.

In its development strategy, the Group intends to consolidate its position as a solution provider in the three abovementioned business areas, by exploiting the trends of energy transition, digitalization, and sustainability.

Tesmec S.p.A. - via Zanica, 17/O - 24050 Grassobbio (Bergamo) - Italy

Tel. +39.035.4232911 - Fax +39.035.4522444 - info@tesmec.it - www.tesmec.com

Tesmec S.p.A. published this content on 31 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2021 07:51:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 213 M 260 M 260 M
Net income 2021 5,60 M 6,82 M 6,82 M
Net Debt 2021 97,2 M 118 M 118 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 71,5 M 87,1 M 87,1 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,79x
EV / Sales 2022 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 870
Free-Float 51,8%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ambrogio Caccia Dominioni Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & MD
Marco Paredi Chief Financial Officer
Paola Durante Lead Independent Director
Simone Andrea Crolla Independent Director
Emanuela Teresa Basso Petrino Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESMEC S.P.A.48.13%87
CATERPILLAR INC.32.45%132 061
SANY HEAVY INDUSTRY CO., LTD-12.81%40 369
ZOOMLION HEAVY INDUSTRY SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.10.40%14 126
DOOSAN BOBCAT INC.70.66%4 551
GUANGXI LIUGONG MACHINERY CO., LTD.19.29%2 034