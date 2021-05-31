Tesmec S p A : Confirmation of rating B1.2 by Cerved

Tesmec S.p.A.: CONFIRMATION OF THE RATING SOLICITED "B1.2" BY CERVED RATING AGENCY

Grassobbio (Bergamo - Italy), 31 May 2021 - Tesmec S.p.A. (MTA, STAR: TES), at the head of a group leader in the market of technologies for infrastructures (overhead, underground and railway networks) related to the transport of energy, data and materials (oil and derivatives, gas and water) and of technologies for quarries and surface mining, announced that Cerved Rating Agency, the Italian rating agency specialized in the credit rating assessment of non-financial businesses, confirmed the solicited rating "B1.2" of the Company.

This evaluation confirms the solvency of Tesmec Group and it is the result of an analytic process which combines rigorous quantitative models of credit risk forecast and accurate qualitative studies of analysts, considering also the competitive positioning of the Company in the sector.

The Chairman and CEO Ambrogio Caccia Dominioni commented as follows: "We are satisfied with the confirmation of the rating by Cerved and we are confident that, with the actions in progress and the overcoming of the pandemic emergency phase, Tesmec Group can achieve better results in the coming years".

Tesmec Group

Tesmec Group is active in the design, production and marketing of systems and integrated solutions for the construction, maintenance, and diagnostics of infrastructures (overhead, underground and railway networks) for the transport of energy, data, and materials (oil and derivatives, gas and water), as well as technologies for quarries and surface mining. The Group operates in the following sectors: - Energy. Tesmec Group designs, manufactures, and markets machines and integrated systems for the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground power lines, fibre optic networks (Stringing segment), as well as advanced equipment and systems for the automation, efficiency, management and monitoring of high, medium, and low voltage electrical networks and substations (Energy Automation Segment); - Trencher. Tesmec Group carries out the design, production, sale, and rental of trencher machines functional to four types of activities (excavation and mines, excavations for the installation of pipelines, for the construction of telecommunication and optical fibre infrastructures, excavations for the construction of underground power networks), as well as the provision of specialized excavation services. The trencher machines are rented by the Group both with the operator (hot rental or wet rental) and without the operator (cold rental or dry rental); - Railway. The Group designs, manufactures and markets machines and integrated systems for the installation and maintenance of the railway catenary, devices for the diagnostics of the railway catenary and track, as well as customized machines for special operations on the line.

Born in Italy in 1951 and led by the Chairman and CEO Ambrogio Caccia Dominioni, the Group counts on more than 900 employees and has its production sites in Grassobbio (Bergamo), Endine Gaiano (Bergamo), Sirone (Lecco), Monopoli (Bari) and Bitetto (Bari)