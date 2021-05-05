Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Tesmec S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TES   IT0004585243

TESMEC S.P.A.

(TES)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate  - 05/05 02:30:01 pm
0.1140 EUR   -0.35%
08:53aTESMEC S P A  : Health Challenge kicks off
PU
05/04TESMEC S P A  : A new collaboration for the Italian market
PU
04/29TESMEC S P A  : among the leaders of Sustainability 2021
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tesmec S p A : Health Challenge kicks off

05/05/2021 | 08:53am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  • In the next two months, each employee will be able to earn points by walking, running, challenging colleagues and the first 20 classified will be rewarded with vouchers and gift cards
  • For each person who takes part in the competition, Healthy Virtuoso, partner for the initiative, will plant a tree, capable of absorbing up to 30 kg of CO2 every year

Tesmec S.p.A. announces the start, from Wednesday 5th May, of the Tesmec Health Challenge, the first healthy competition that aims to reward a healthy lifestyle, promoted by the Group in collaboration with Healthy Virtuoso app. For the next two months, each employee of the Italian Tesmec plants will earn points by walking, running and challenging colleagues, climbing a dedicated ranking, on the basis of which the first 20 placed will earn vouchers and gift cards provided by the Group. A gamification that is good for health and strengthens relationships between colleagues, with a healthy spirit of sport competition. Tesmec Health Challenge is just one of the initiatives of the sustainability path undertaken by the Group. Tesmec is implementing many projects to adhere to the principles of WHP - Workplace Health Promotion, the program promoted by the World Health Organization (WHO) and activated by the Health Protection Agency (ATS) of Bergamo. The program is aimed at the progressive implementation of good practices and effective and sustainable actions on multiple issues, including the promotion of health within companies. Thanks to Tesmec Health Challenge, the Group working towards the accreditation to the 'Workplaces Promoting Health - WHP Lombardy Network' Program, whose main target is the promotion of organizational changes in workplaces, to create good environments for a conscious adoption and diffusion of healthy lifestyles, contributing to the prevention of chronic diseases. Furthermore, the sustainability aspect of the initiative does not only refers to health, but is also made concrete in an action for environmental safeguard: for each person who takes part in the competition, Healthy Virtuoso is going to plant a tree, capable of to absorb up to 30 kg of CO2 every year. 'Our goal is to provide people with the right motivation to help them adopt healthy behaviors. Health competitions allow you to adopt new habits that lead to important long-term benefits' stated Andrea Severino, CEO and founder of Healthy Virtuoso. 'Physical activity, as a fundamental aspect for the health of employees, has always been encouraged by the Group with team building actions, such as hiking, snowshoeing, cycling. More recently it has been strengthened with welfare incentives and discounts for wellness centers, gyms and swimming pools' said Numa Pelizzoli, Tesmec HR manager. 'However, the adoption of confined teleworking, the lockdown of sports centers and the limitation of group activities related to the actual pandemic have resulted in the limitation of physical activity even for those who already practiced it. As part of the WHP project, physical activity was therefore immediately identified as a priority area for Tesmec. We decided to forge a partnership with the Healthy Virtuoso team to encourage a dynamic and healthy lifestyle in all employees, through the launch of a collective digital challenge on a national scale. '

Disclaimer

Tesmec S.p.A. published this content on 05 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2021 12:52:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TESMEC S.P.A.
08:53aTESMEC S P A  : Health Challenge kicks off
PU
05/04TESMEC S P A  : A new collaboration for the Italian market
PU
04/29TESMEC S P A  : among the leaders of Sustainability 2021
PU
04/23TESMEC S P A  : Summary Report of the Votes
PU
04/20TESMEC S P A  : Carbon Footprint Certification
PU
04/06REMOTE CONTROL : smart evolution to meet the challenges of the market
PU
03/31TESMEC S P A  : Report on Corporate Governance and Ownership Structure
PU
03/31TESMEC S P A  : Report on Remuneration 2020
PU
03/31TESMEC S P A  : Annual Financial Report 2020 is available
PU
03/22TESMEC S P A  : Messa a disposizione Presentazione per Virtual STAR Conference 2..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 213 M 256 M 256 M
Net income 2021 5,60 M 6,73 M 6,73 M
Net Debt 2021 95,0 M 114 M 114 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 68,8 M 82,7 M 82,7 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,77x
EV / Sales 2022 0,61x
Nbr of Employees 870
Free-Float 51,8%
Chart TESMEC S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Tesmec S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESMEC S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,25 €
Last Close Price 0,11 €
Spread / Highest target 119%
Spread / Average Target 119%
Spread / Lowest Target 119%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ambrogio Caccia Dominioni Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & MD
Marco Paredi Chief Financial Officer
Paola Durante Lead Independent Director
Simone Andrea Crolla Independent Director
Emanuela Teresa Basso Petrino Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESMEC S.P.A.42.64%83
CATERPILLAR INC.25.35%127 859
SANY HEAVY INDUSTRY CO., LTD-11.72%40 208
ZOOMLION HEAVY INDUSTRY SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.19.29%15 096
DOOSAN BOBCAT INC.55.82%4 110
GUANGXI LIUGONG MACHINERY CO., LTD.30.16%2 183
CATEGORIES
FREE SERVICES
SOLUTIONS
ÉDITIONS BOURSE
ABOUT
Logo
twitter youtube appstore
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ