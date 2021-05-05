Tesmec S p A : Health Challenge kicks off

In the next two months, each employee will be able to earn points by walking, running, challenging colleagues and the first 20 classified will be rewarded with vouchers and gift cards

Tesmec S.p.A. announces the start, from Wednesday 5th May, of the Tesmec Health Challenge, the first healthy competition that aims to reward a healthy lifestyle, promoted by the Group in collaboration with Healthy Virtuoso app. For the next two months, each employee of the Italian Tesmec plants will earn points by walking, running and challenging colleagues, climbing a dedicated ranking, on the basis of which the first 20 placed will earn vouchers and gift cards provided by the Group. A gamification that is good for health and strengthens relationships between colleagues, with a healthy spirit of sport competition. Tesmec Health Challenge is just one of the initiatives of the sustainability path undertaken by the Group. Tesmec is implementing many projects to adhere to the principles of WHP - Workplace Health Promotion, the program promoted by the World Health Organization (WHO) and activated by the Health Protection Agency (ATS) of Bergamo. The program is aimed at the progressive implementation of good practices and effective and sustainable actions on multiple issues, including the promotion of health within companies. Thanks to Tesmec Health Challenge, the Group working towards the accreditation to the 'Workplaces Promoting Health - WHP Lombardy Network' Program, whose main target is the promotion of organizational changes in workplaces, to create good environments for a conscious adoption and diffusion of healthy lifestyles, contributing to the prevention of chronic diseases. Furthermore, the sustainability aspect of the initiative does not only refers to health, but is also made concrete in an action for environmental safeguard: for each person who takes part in the competition, Healthy Virtuoso is going to plant a tree, capable of to absorb up to 30 kg of CO2 every year. 'Our goal is to provide people with the right motivation to help them adopt healthy behaviors. Health competitions allow you to adopt new habits that lead to important long-term benefits' stated Andrea Severino, CEO and founder of Healthy Virtuoso. 'Physical activity, as a fundamental aspect for the health of employees, has always been encouraged by the Group with team building actions, such as hiking, snowshoeing, cycling. More recently it has been strengthened with welfare incentives and discounts for wellness centers, gyms and swimming pools' said Numa Pelizzoli, Tesmec HR manager. 'However, the adoption of confined teleworking, the lockdown of sports centers and the limitation of group activities related to the actual pandemic have resulted in the limitation of physical activity even for those who already practiced it. As part of the WHP project, physical activity was therefore immediately identified as a priority area for Tesmec. We decided to forge a partnership with the Healthy Virtuoso team to encourage a dynamic and healthy lifestyle in all employees, through the launch of a collective digital challenge on a national scale. '