  Homepage
  Equities
  Italy
  Borsa Italiana
  Tesmec S.p.A.
  News
  Summary
    TES   IT0004585243

TESMEC S.P.A.

(TES)
Tesmec S p A : Rail is now a member of UNIFE

06/18/2021 | 02:31am EDT
As of 17th June 2021 Tesmec Rail is proud member of UNIFE, the European Rail Industry Association. UNIFE represents the European Rail Supply Industry Association at the highest institutional levels, with the mission to maintain the strong performance and technological leadership of Europe's rail supply industry. It continuously works to raise political and public awareness about the economic, environmental and societal benefits of rail transport and to improve the operating conditions for the companies active in the railway sector. UNIFE's main activity fields are related to public affairs, railway standardization and harmonization, research and development and quality management.

Mr. Paolo Mosconi, CEO of Tesmec Rail, said: 'We are thrilled to become a proactive part of this association, being confident that this new membership is going to be a healthy benefit for the growth of our Group in the railway business and for the UNIFE community promoting rail market growth for sustainable mobility.'

Disclaimer

Tesmec S.p.A. published this content on 18 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2021 06:30:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 213 M 254 M 254 M
Net income 2021 5,60 M 6,68 M 6,68 M
Net Debt 2021 97,2 M 116 M 116 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 73,3 M 87,3 M 87,4 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,80x
EV / Sales 2022 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 910
Free-Float 52,5%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ambrogio Caccia Dominioni Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & MD
Marco Paredi Chief Financial Officer
Paola Durante Lead Independent Director
Simone Andrea Crolla Independent Director
Emanuela Teresa Basso Petrino Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESMEC S.P.A.51.87%87
CATERPILLAR INC.19.31%118 957
SANY HEAVY INDUSTRY CO., LTD-22.58%35 467
ZOOMLION HEAVY INDUSTRY SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-7.78%11 847
DOOSAN BOBCAT INC.59.36%4 373
GUANGXI LIUGONG MACHINERY CO., LTD.12.50%1 898