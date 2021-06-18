Tesmec S p A : Rail is now a member of UNIFE

As of 17th June 2021 Tesmec Rail is proud member of UNIFE, the European Rail Industry Association. UNIFE represents the European Rail Supply Industry Association at the highest institutional levels, with the mission to maintain the strong performance and technological leadership of Europe's rail supply industry. It continuously works to raise political and public awareness about the economic, environmental and societal benefits of rail transport and to improve the operating conditions for the companies active in the railway sector. UNIFE's main activity fields are related to public affairs, railway standardization and harmonization, research and development and quality management.

Mr. Paolo Mosconi, CEO of Tesmec Rail, said: 'We are thrilled to become a proactive part of this association, being confident that this new membership is going to be a healthy benefit for the growth of our Group in the railway business and for the UNIFE community promoting rail market growth for sustainable mobility.'