Tesmec S p A : Summary Report of the Votes

(IN PERSON OR BY

Allocation of result for the period.

(IN PERSON OR BY

Approval of Financial Statement as at 31 December 2020 and the Directors' report;

SUMMARY REPORT OF THE VOTES UPON THE ITEMS OF THE SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING AGENDA

for n. 304,242,862 ordinary shares, representing 50,166996% of the ordinary share capital

Shareholders' meeting was attended by a total of no. 13 Shareholders by proxy

Binding vote on the remuneration policy for 2020 set out in the first section of the report; NO. SHAREHOLDERS NO. SHARES % ON REPRESENTED % SHARES ADMITTED % ON ORDINARY (IN PERSON OR BY ORDINARY SHARES TO VOTE SHARE CAPITAL PROXY) In favor 13 304,242,862 100.000000 100.000000 50.166996 Against 0 0 0.000000 0.000000 0.000000 Abstained 0 0 0.000000 0.000000 0.000000 Not Voters 0 0 0.000000 0.000000 0.000000 Total 13 304,242,862 100.000000 100.000000 50.166996 Not Counted 0 0 0.000000 0.000000 0.000000

Consultation on the second section of the report on remuneration paid in or relating to the 2020 financial period.

NO. SHAREHOLDERS NO. SHARES % ON REPRESENTED % SHARES ADMITTED % ON ORDINARY (IN PERSON OR BY ORDINARY SHARES TO VOTE SHARE CAPITAL PROXY) In favor 13 304,242,862 100.000000 100.000000 50.166996 Against 0 0 0.000000 0.000000 0.000000 Abstained 0 0 0.000000 0.000000 0.000000 Not Voters 0 0 0.000000 0.000000 0.000000 Total 13 304,242,862 100.000000 100.000000 50.166996 Not Counted 0 0 0.000000 0.000000 0.000000

Authorization to purchase and dispose of treasury shares; related and consequent resolutions.