    TES   IT0004585243

TESMEC S.P.A.

(TES)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 04/23 09:42:25 am
0.121 EUR   +0.17%
09:34aTESMEC S P A  : Summary Report of the Votes
PU
04/20TESMEC S P A  : Carbon Footprint Certification
PU
04/06REMOTE CONTROL : smart evolution to meet the challenges of the market
PU
Tesmec S p A : Summary Report of the Votes

04/23/2021 | 09:34am EDT
TESMEC S.p.A.

ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

HELD ON 22 APRIL 2021

Shareholders' meeting was attended by a total of no. 13 Shareholders by proxy

for n. 304,242,862 ordinary shares, representing 50,166996% of the ordinary share capital

SUMMARY REPORT OF THE VOTES UPON THE ITEMS OF THE SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING AGENDA

Approval of Financial Statement as at 31 December 2020 and the Directors' report;

NO. SHAREHOLDERS

NO. SHARES

% ON REPRESENTED

% SHARES ADMITTED

% ON ORDINARY

(IN PERSON OR BY

ORDINARY SHARES

TO VOTE

SHARE CAPITAL

PROXY)

In favor

13

304,242,862

100.000000

100.000000

50.166996

Against

0

0

0.000000

0.000000

0.000000

Abstained

0

0

0.000000

0.000000

0.000000

Not Voters

0

0

0.000000

0.000000

0.000000

Total

13

304,242,862

100.000000

100.000000

50.166996

Not Counted

0

0

0.000000

0.000000

0.000000

Allocation of result for the period.

NO. SHAREHOLDERS

NO. SHARES

% ON REPRESENTED

% SHARES ADMITTED

% ON ORDINARY

(IN PERSON OR BY

ORDINARY SHARES

TO VOTE

SHARE CAPITAL

PROXY)

In favor

13

304,242,862

100.000000

100.000000

50.166996

Against

0

0

0.000000

0.000000

0.000000

Abstained

0

0

0.000000

0.000000

0.000000

Not Voters

0

0

0.000000

0.000000

0.000000

Total

13

304,242,862

100.000000

100.000000

50.166996

Not Counted

0

0

0.000000

0.000000

0.000000

Binding vote on the remuneration policy for 2020 set out in the first section of the report;

NO. SHAREHOLDERS

NO. SHARES

% ON REPRESENTED

% SHARES ADMITTED

% ON ORDINARY

(IN PERSON OR BY

ORDINARY SHARES

TO VOTE

SHARE CAPITAL

PROXY)

In favor

13

304,242,862

100.000000

100.000000

50.166996

Against

0

0

0.000000

0.000000

0.000000

Abstained

0

0

0.000000

0.000000

0.000000

Not Voters

0

0

0.000000

0.000000

0.000000

Total

13

304,242,862

100.000000

100.000000

50.166996

Not Counted

0

0

0.000000

0.000000

0.000000

Consultation on the second section of the report on remuneration paid in or relating to the 2020 financial period.

NO. SHAREHOLDERS

NO. SHARES

% ON REPRESENTED

% SHARES ADMITTED

% ON ORDINARY

(IN PERSON OR BY

ORDINARY SHARES

TO VOTE

SHARE CAPITAL

PROXY)

In favor

13

304,242,862

100.000000

100.000000

50.166996

Against

0

0

0.000000

0.000000

0.000000

Abstained

0

0

0.000000

0.000000

0.000000

Not Voters

0

0

0.000000

0.000000

0.000000

Total

13

304,242,862

100.000000

100.000000

50.166996

Not Counted

0

0

0.000000

0.000000

0.000000

Authorization to purchase and dispose of treasury shares; related and consequent resolutions.

NO. SHAREHOLDERS

NO. SHARES

% ON REPRESENTED

% SHARES ADMITTED

% ON ORDINARY

(IN PERSON OR BY

ORDINARY SHARES

TO VOTE

SHARE CAPITAL

PROXY)

In favor

7

295,551,297

97.143215

97.143215

48.733832

Against

6

8,691,565

2.856785

2.856785

1.433163

Abstained

0

0

0.000000

0.000000

0.000000

Not Voters

0

0

0.000000

0.000000

0.000000

Total

13

304,242,862

100.000000

100.000000

50.166996

Not Counted

0

0

0.000000

0.000000

0.000000

Liability action

NO. SHAREHOLDERS

NO. SHARES

% ON REPRESENTED

% SHARES ADMITTED

% ON ORDINARY

(IN PERSON OR BY

ORDINARY SHARES

TO VOTE

SHARE CAPITAL

PROXY)

In favor

0

0

0.000000

0.000000

0.000000

Against

4

289,967,678

95.307964

95.307964

47.813142

Abstained

0

0

0.000000

0.000000

0.000000

Not Voters

9

14,275,184

4.692036

4.692036

2.353853

Total

13

304,242,862

100.000000

100.000000

50.166996

Not Counted

0

0

0.000000

0.000000

0.000000

This document contains a true translation in English of the document in Italian "Rendiconto sintetico delle votazioni dell'Assemblea ordinaria in unica convocazione del 22 aprile 2021". However, for information about Tesmec reference should be made exclusively to the original document in Italian. The Italian version of the "Rendiconto sintetico delle votazioni dell'Assemblea ordinaria in unica convocazione del 22 aprile 2021" shall prevail upon the English version.

Disclaimer

Tesmec S.p.A. published this content on 23 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2021 13:33:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 213 M 257 M 257 M
Net income 2021 5,60 M 6,75 M 6,75 M
Net Debt 2021 95,0 M 115 M 115 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 72,7 M 87,3 M 87,6 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,79x
EV / Sales 2022 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 870
Free-Float 51,8%
Chart TESMEC S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Tesmec S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESMEC S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,25 €
Last Close Price 0,12 €
Spread / Highest target 107%
Spread / Average Target 107%
Spread / Lowest Target 107%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ambrogio Caccia Dominioni Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & MD
Marco Paredi Chief Financial Officer
Paola Durante Lead Independent Director
Simone Andrea Crolla Independent Director
Emanuela Teresa Basso Petrino Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESMEC S.P.A.50.62%87
CATERPILLAR INC.27.71%124 815
SANY HEAVY INDUSTRY CO., LTD-9.46%41 088
ZOOMLION HEAVY INDUSTRY SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.22.73%14 792
DOOSAN BOBCAT INC.46.21%3 883
GUANGXI LIUGONG MACHINERY CO., LTD.38.59%2 319
