Tesmec S p A : Summary Report of the Votes

Shareholders' meeting was attended by a total of no. 13 Shareholders by proxy
for n. 304,242,862 ordinary shares, representing 50,166996% of the ordinary share capital
SUMMARY REPORT OF THE VOTES UPON THE ITEMS OF THE SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING AGENDA
Approval of Financial Statement as at 31 December 2020 and the Directors' report;
NO. SHAREHOLDERS
NO. SHARES
% ON REPRESENTED
% SHARES ADMITTED
% ON ORDINARY
(IN PERSON OR BY
ORDINARY SHARES
TO VOTE
SHARE CAPITAL
PROXY)
In favor
13
304,242,862
100.000000
100.000000
50.166996
Against
0
0
0.000000
0.000000
0.000000
Abstained
0
0
0.000000
0.000000
0.000000
Not Voters
0
0
0.000000
0.000000
0.000000
Total
13
304,242,862
100.000000
100.000000
50.166996
Not Counted
0
0
0.000000
0.000000
0.000000
Allocation of result for the period.
NO. SHAREHOLDERS
NO. SHARES
% ON REPRESENTED
% SHARES ADMITTED
% ON ORDINARY
(IN PERSON OR BY
ORDINARY SHARES
TO VOTE
SHARE CAPITAL
PROXY)
In favor
13
304,242,862
100.000000
100.000000
50.166996
Against
0
0
0.000000
0.000000
0.000000
Abstained
0
0
0.000000
0.000000
0.000000
Not Voters
0
0
0.000000
0.000000
0.000000
Total
13
304,242,862
100.000000
100.000000
50.166996
Not Counted
0
0
0.000000
0.000000
0.000000
Binding vote on the remuneration policy for 2020 set out in the first section of the report;
NO. SHAREHOLDERS
NO. SHARES
% ON REPRESENTED
% SHARES ADMITTED
% ON ORDINARY
(IN PERSON OR BY
ORDINARY SHARES
TO VOTE
SHARE CAPITAL
PROXY)
In favor
13
304,242,862
100.000000
100.000000
50.166996
Against
0
0
0.000000
0.000000
0.000000
Abstained
0
0
0.000000
0.000000
0.000000
Not Voters
0
0
0.000000
0.000000
0.000000
Total
13
304,242,862
100.000000
100.000000
50.166996
Not Counted
0
0
0.000000
0.000000
0.000000
Consultation on the second section of the report on remuneration paid in or relating to the 2020 financial period.
NO. SHAREHOLDERS
NO. SHARES
% ON REPRESENTED
% SHARES ADMITTED
% ON ORDINARY
(IN PERSON OR BY
ORDINARY SHARES
TO VOTE
SHARE CAPITAL
PROXY)
In favor
13
304,242,862
100.000000
100.000000
50.166996
Against
0
0
0.000000
0.000000
0.000000
Abstained
0
0
0.000000
0.000000
0.000000
Not Voters
0
0
0.000000
0.000000
0.000000
Total
13
304,242,862
100.000000
100.000000
50.166996
Not Counted
0
0
0.000000
0.000000
0.000000
Authorization to purchase and dispose of treasury shares; related and consequent resolutions.
NO. SHAREHOLDERS
NO. SHARES
% ON REPRESENTED
% SHARES ADMITTED
% ON ORDINARY
(IN PERSON OR BY
ORDINARY SHARES
TO VOTE
SHARE CAPITAL
PROXY)
In favor
7
295,551,297
97.143215
97.143215
48.733832
Against
6
8,691,565
2.856785
2.856785
1.433163
Abstained
0
0
0.000000
0.000000
0.000000
Not Voters
0
0
0.000000
0.000000
0.000000
Total
13
304,242,862
100.000000
100.000000
50.166996
Not Counted
0
0
0.000000
0.000000
0.000000
Liability action
NO. SHAREHOLDERS
NO. SHARES
% ON REPRESENTED
% SHARES ADMITTED
% ON ORDINARY
(IN PERSON OR BY
ORDINARY SHARES
TO VOTE
SHARE CAPITAL
PROXY)
In favor
0
0
0.000000
0.000000
0.000000
Against
4
289,967,678
95.307964
95.307964
47.813142
Abstained
0
0
0.000000
0.000000
0.000000
Not Voters
9
14,275,184
4.692036
4.692036
2.353853
Total
13
304,242,862
100.000000
100.000000
50.166996
Not Counted
0
0
0.000000
0.000000
0.000000
This document contains a true translation in English of the document in Italian "Rendiconto sintetico delle votazioni dell'Assemblea ordinaria in unica convocazione del 22 aprile 2021". However, for information about Tesmec reference should be made exclusively to the original document in Italian. The Italian version of the "Rendiconto sintetico delle votazioni dell'Assemblea ordinaria in unica convocazione del 22 aprile 2021" shall prevail upon the English version.