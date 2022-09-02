Tesmec S p A : technologies for a sustainable, safe and efficient railway infrastructure

Fit for InnoTrans2022 in Berlin, Hall 26 - Stand 160

Diagnostic innovation: Artificial Intelligence applied to diagnostic

The correct choice for environmental sustainability

Fit for InnoTrans2022 in Berlin, Hall 26 - Stand 160

Thanks to this event, we will have the opportunity to present our high technological level which is the key of our success. Tesmec has become a digital and sustainable company introducing to the market digital and green railway solutions to faster and for more cost-effective catenary installation and maintenance operations.

Diagnostic innovation: Artificial Intelligence applied to diagnostic

Our diagnostic vehicle are designed to be modular and scalable, to be upgraded with the installation of additional diagnostic systems, managed by an innovative railway diagnostic platform. The management and validation platform provides the operator with all the tools to facilitate predictive maintenance of the infrastructure, by comparing multiple surveys over time and analyzing trends. The digital innovation is represented by the Artificial Intelligence applied to diagnostic vision systems to identify and validate defects on railway infrastructure for a safety & reliable network.

At InnoTrans you can discover the new innovative diagnostic vehicle "OCPD002-e", equipped with an hybrid transmission (hydrostatic and batteries). Thanks to a suitable battery traction system, the vehicle can operate into railway stations, tunnel, urban areas where the reduction of noise and fuel emissions is mandatory.

The correct choice for environmental sustainability

From traditional vehicles with diesel engines to sustainable vehicles with zero environmental impacts. We design and manufacture vehicles with different types of "green" tractions: batteries, hybrid or catenary electric traction system. In other words: Simple, Safe and Reliable solutions.

Benefits: