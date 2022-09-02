Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Tesmec S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TES   IT0004585243

TESMEC S.P.A.

(TES)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  03:00 2022-09-02 am EDT
0.1296 EUR   +4.52%
02:34aTESMEC S P A : technologies for a sustainable, safe and efficient railway infrastructure
PU
08/12TESMEC S P A : Half-year Consolidated Financial Report at June 30, 2022 is available
PU
08/12TESMEC S P A : Half-year Consolidated Financial Report as at 30 June 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tesmec S p A : technologies for a sustainable, safe and efficient railway infrastructure

09/02/2022 | 02:34am EDT
  • Fit for InnoTrans2022 in Berlin, Hall 26 - Stand 160
  • Diagnostic innovation: Artificial Intelligence applied to diagnostic
  • The correct choice for environmental sustainability

Fit for InnoTrans2022 in Berlin, Hall 26 - Stand 160

Thanks to this event, we will have the opportunity to present our high technological level which is the key of our success. Tesmec has become a digital and sustainable company introducing to the market digital and green railway solutions to faster and for more cost-effective catenary installation and maintenance operations.

Diagnostic innovation: Artificial Intelligence applied to diagnostic

Our diagnostic vehicle are designed to be modular and scalable, to be upgraded with the installation of additional diagnostic systems, managed by an innovative railway diagnostic platform. The management and validation platform provides the operator with all the tools to facilitate predictive maintenance of the infrastructure, by comparing multiple surveys over time and analyzing trends. The digital innovation is represented by the Artificial Intelligence applied to diagnostic vision systems to identify and validate defects on railway infrastructure for a safety & reliable network.

At InnoTrans you can discover the new innovative diagnostic vehicle "OCPD002-e", equipped with an hybrid transmission (hydrostatic and batteries). Thanks to a suitable battery traction system, the vehicle can operate into railway stations, tunnel, urban areas where the reduction of noise and fuel emissions is mandatory.

The correct choice for environmental sustainability

From traditional vehicles with diesel engines to sustainable vehicles with zero environmental impacts. We design and manufacture vehicles with different types of "green" tractions: batteries, hybrid or catenary electric traction system. In other words: Simple, Safe and Reliable solutions.

Benefits:

  • Zero exhaust emissions (clean solutions for environment and people all around)
  • Noise emissions reduction (improve working conditions for operators)
  • Cost saving thanks to reduced fleet asset and staff (reduced fuel consumption and optimization of operators)
  • Higher efficiency and availability
  • Easy maintenance and low lifecycle costs

Disclaimer

Tesmec S.p.A. published this content on 02 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2022 06:33:35 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
