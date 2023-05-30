Tesmec, signed cooperation agreement with koda Group

(Alliance News) - Tesmec Rail and koda Group have signed a cooperation agreement for green and innovative solutions in the railway market.

Tesmec Rail and koda Group announce the signing of a collaboration agreement aimed at technological cooperation in the field of railway equipment and diagnostic vehicles to develop high-performance and sustainable products. This collaboration expresses the strong interest of both companies to expand their business through business partnership and solid synergy.

Tesmec closed Tuesday's session flat at EUE0.14 per share

