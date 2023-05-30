Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Tesmec S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TES   IT0004585243

TESMEC S.P.A.

(TES)
  Report
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-05-30 am EDT
0.1420 EUR    0.00%
12:56pTesmec, signed cooperation agreement with koda Group
AN
12:51pTesmec S P A : Rail and Skoda Group signed a Collaboration Agreement
PU
12:01pTesmec Rail and Škoda Group sign collaboration agreement for green solutions
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tesmec, signed cooperation agreement with koda Group

05/30/2023 | 12:56pm EDT
(Alliance News) - Tesmec Rail and koda Group have signed a cooperation agreement for green and innovative solutions in the railway market.

Tesmec Rail and koda Group announce the signing of a collaboration agreement aimed at technological cooperation in the field of railway equipment and diagnostic vehicles to develop high-performance and sustainable products. This collaboration expresses the strong interest of both companies to expand their business through business partnership and solid synergy.

Tesmec closed Tuesday's session flat at EUE0.14 per share

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2023 285 M 305 M 305 M
Net income 2023 13,4 M 14,4 M 14,4 M
Net Debt 2023 122 M 131 M 131 M
P/E ratio 2023 6,45x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 85,4 M 91,5 M 91,5 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,73x
EV / Sales 2024 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 1 007
Free-Float 43,8%
Chart TESMEC S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Tesmec S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESMEC S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,14 €
Average target price 0,22 €
Spread / Average Target 54,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ambrogio Caccia Dominioni Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ruggero Gambini Chief Financial Officer
Paola Durante Lead Independent Director
Simone Andrea Crolla Independent Director
Emanuela Teresa Basso Petrino Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESMEC S.P.A.0.00%92
CATERPILLAR INC.-11.59%109 152
SANY HEAVY INDUSTRY CO., LTD-4.24%18 137
XCMG CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO., LTD.16.37%9 756
ZOOMLION HEAVY INDUSTRY SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.13.97%6 589
DOOSAN BOBCAT INC.56.65%4 102
