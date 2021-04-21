Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Bourse de Toronto
  Tesoro Minerals Corp.
  News
  Summary
    TES   CA88160V1022

TESORO MINERALS CORP.

(TES)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tesoro Announces Resignation of President & CEO

04/21/2021 | 05:25pm EDT
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 21, 2021) - Tesoro Minerals Corp (TSXV: TES) ("Tesoro" or the "Corporation"), announces that its Board of Directors has accepted the resignation of Mr. Peter Tegart as President, Chief Executive Officer and a Director of the Corporation. Mr. Tegart has decided to pursue other opportunities and the Board wishes him well with his future endeavours. In light of Mr. Tegart's resignation, the Board has appointed Mr. Scott McLean, P.Geo., FGC as Interim Chief Executive Officer. Mr. McLean will oversee the Corporation and be responsible for the day-to-day operations of Tesoro's business until such time as a new President and CEO is appointed. Mr. McLean has been with Tesoro for a number of years as a member of the Board of Directors of the Corporation.

About Tesoro

The Company has assembled a team of experienced geoscientists with extensive exploration experience in the Americas with the aim of acquiring other assets. For further information on the Company please contact Scott McLean, Interim President & CEO at info@tesorominerals.com or (604) 710-2140.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States of America. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons (as defined in the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration is available.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/81259


© Newsfilecorp 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -0,24 M -0,20 M -0,20 M
Net cash 2020 0,22 M 0,18 M 0,18 M
P/E ratio 2020 -21,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 4,51 M 3,61 M 3,61 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 89,9%
Chart TESORO MINERALS CORP.
Duration : Period :
Tesoro Minerals Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Peter Frederick Tegart President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Cyrus H. Driver Chief Financial Officer & Director
Antony Harwood Independent Non-Executive Director
Scott McLean Independent Director
Gail Moa Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESORO MINERALS CORP.-57.69%4
NEWMONT CORPORATION9.93%52 693
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-2.03%39 178
POLYUS1.15%26 876
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.2.03%19 064
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED8.65%17 607
