Tesoro Announces Resignation of President & CEO

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 21, 2021) - Tesoro Minerals Corp (TSXV: TES) ("Tesoro" or the "Corporation"), announces that its Board of Directors has accepted the resignation of Mr. Peter Tegart as President, Chief Executive Officer and a Director of the Corporation. Mr. Tegart has decided to pursue other opportunities and the Board wishes him well with his future endeavours. In light of Mr. Tegart's resignation, the Board has appointed Mr. Scott McLean, P.Geo., FGC as Interim Chief Executive Officer. Mr. McLean will oversee the Corporation and be responsible for the day-to-day operations of Tesoro's business until such time as a new President and CEO is appointed. Mr. McLean has been with Tesoro for a number of years as a member of the Board of Directors of the Corporation.

About Tesoro

The Company has assembled a team of experienced geoscientists with extensive exploration experience in the Americas with the aim of acquiring other assets. For further information on the Company please contact Scott McLean, Interim President & CEO at info@tesorominerals.com or (604) 710-2140.

