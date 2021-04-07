Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bourse de Toronto  >  Tesoro Minerals Corp.    TES   CA88160V1022

TESORO MINERALS CORP.

(TES)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tesoro Minerals : Euro zone bond yields fall, Italy awaits new 50-year bond

04/07/2021 | 03:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields http://tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr

LONDON, April 7 (Reuters) - Euro zone bond yields fell on Wednesday, with southern European debt markets stabilising after a selloff the previous session as markets braced for new supply from Italy and Portugal.

Italy said on Tuesday it would sell a new 50-year bond and re-open a seven-year bond, while Portugal said it would sell a 10-year bond. The new issues, to be sold via a syndicate of banks, could come this session, analysts said.

They noted that the announcement from Italy came as a surprise to markets, pushing 10-year yields almost 7 basis points higher on Tuesday as investors sold existing bonds to make way for new supply.

In early Wednesday trade, benchmark 10-year yields were lower across the board. Italy's 10-year yield was down around 2.3 bps at 0.68%, although the gap over German Bund yields held above 100 bps.

Analysts said bond spreads were moving back into focus, especially after a decision by the German constitutional court last month to stop the ratification of the European Union's Recovery Fund prompted investors to price some risk back into peripheral bond markets.

"The Tesoro's announcement of a new syndicated 50-year BTP caught markets off guard, with 10-year and 30-year (yield)spreads versus Bunds widening up to 7 bps to the highest level in almost a month," said Michael Leister, head of interest rate strategy at Commerzbank.

"While thinner Easter liquidity might also play a role, these moves add weight to our tactical shorts in Italy versus semi-core (bonds) and Spain as supply indigestion risk is being compounded by doubts regarding the NGEU (Next Generation EU), the ECB's resolve and less generous carry differentials."

An overnight fall in U.S. Treasury yields helped push euro zone bond yields broadly lower.

Germany's 10-year Bund yield was last down 2.5 bps at -0.34% .

Focus turned to the release of final PMI data for the euro area as well as new releases for Spain and Italy.

The European Central Bank meanwhile is expected to release monthly data on its conventional asset purchases and the bi-monthly breakdown of its pandemic emergency bond purchases on Wednesday, followed by the minutes for its March meeting on Thursday.

Minutes from the latest U.S. Federal Reserve meeting are due out later in the day. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe, Editing by William Maclean)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COMMERZBANK AG 0.56% 5.256 Delayed Quote.-0.78%
TESORO MINERALS CORP. -7.69% 0.06 Delayed Quote.-53.85%
All news about TESORO MINERALS CORP.
03:24aTESORO MINERALS  : Euro zone bond yields fall, Italy awaits new 50-year bond
RE
01/22UPDATE : Tesoro Minerals Says Previously Granted Concessions in Peru Have Been R..
MT
01/22TESORO MINERALS  : IIROC Trading Resumption - TES
AQ
01/22TESORO MINERALS  : Says Previously Granted Concessions in Peru Have Been Repeale..
MT
01/22Tesoro Minerals Announces Update Regarding Status of Supreme Decrees for Mini..
NE
01/22TESORO MINERALS  : IIROC Trading Halt - TES
AQ
2020TESORO MINERALS  : IIROC Trading Resumption - TES
AQ
2020Tesoro Minerals Announces Receipt of Supreme Decrees for 21 Concessions in Pi..
NE
2020TESORO MINERALS  : IIROC Trading Halt - TES
AQ
2020Tesoro Minerals Announces Completion of Private Placement
NE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -0,24 M -0,19 M -0,19 M
Net cash 2020 0,22 M 0,17 M 0,17 M
P/E ratio 2020 -21,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 4,92 M 3,92 M 3,90 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 89,9%
Chart TESORO MINERALS CORP.
Duration : Period :
Tesoro Minerals Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Peter Frederick Tegart President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Cyrus H. Driver Chief Financial Officer & Director
Antony Harwood Independent Non-Executive Director
Scott McLean Independent Director
Gail Moa Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESORO MINERALS CORP.-53.85%4
NEWMONT CORPORATION4.86%50 012
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-10.93%36 732
POLYUS-5.48%24 418
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-5.29%18 111
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-0.78%15 638
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ