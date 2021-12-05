Tesoro Resources : Drilling extends Ternera by 400m, more gold at Ternera East

Assays remain outstanding for 40 diamond drill holes, results will be announced as they become available.

Ternera East drilling continues to define new signifcant gold zone now over 850m of strike length and open in all directions.

Ternera now drilled over 1.3 km strike length and remains open in all directions.

▪ Step out drilling extends Ternera mineralisation to the north and south. ▪ Ternera total strike length extended by 400m.

Figure 1: Ternera Drilling - Collar locations on geology and significant intercepts for holes reported in this announcement. PSAD56/19S datum.

ASX Announcement 6 December 2021

Tesoro Resources Limited (Tesoro or the Company) (ASX:TSO) is pleased to announce latest assay results from drilling at the Ternera Gold Deposit and the Ternera East discovery, located at the Company's El Zorro Gold Project (El Zorro) in Chile.

Tesoro received assays for eight diamond drill holes completed as part of the current extensional and infill drilling program at El Zorro. This set of results significantly increases the potential scale of the Ternera Gold Deposit as well as confirming continuity of gold mineralisation along the Ternera East

onlytrend. Significant intercepts are presented in Table 1.

Tesoro Managing Director Zeff Reeves commented:

"These results demonstrate the exceptional potential that exists at El Zorro to significantly expand the existing 660koz gold Mineral Resource. We have identified major extensions north and south adding over 400m of strike length, as well as seeing continuous gold mineralisation covering over 800m of strike at Ternera East. In addition, infill drilling has extended and upgraded existing gold zones within the deposits, which bodes well for significant resource growth. The Tesoro team is focused on delivering an expanded gold Mineral Resource in Q12022 to support the ongoing

used velopment of the El Zorro Project."

DRILLING RESULTS

Holes ZDDH0225, ZDDH0227, ZDDH0229, ZDDH0230 and ZDDH0231 were drilled as extensional and infill holes at Ternera. Holes ZDDH0230 and ZDDH0231 were significant step out holes and increase

the strike length of Ternera by approximately 400m. Hole ZDDH0231 intersected mineralisation personalassociated with the main tonalite body at Ternera which hosts the majority of gold mineralisation.

Holes ZDDH0225 and ZDDH0229 both returned strong gold mineralisation extending the depth extent of mineralisation by over 100m. Ternera has demonstrated continuous mineralisation from surface to over 400m depth, is now over 1.3 km long, up to 700m wide and remains open in all directions.

H les ZDDH0223, ZDDH0226 and ZDDH0228 were drilled targeting the Ternera East mineralised z nes and all holes returned positive results increasing the strike length of Ternea East to over 800m and confirming continuity of mineralisation along strike and down dip.

For