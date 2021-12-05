Tesoro Resources : Drilling extends Ternera by 400m, more gold at Ternera East

A S X A N N O U N C E M E N T
6 D E C E M B E R 2 0 2 1
ASX: TSO | ACN 106 854 175
onlyDrilling Extends Ternera by 400m and More Gold Identified at Ternera East
▪ Step out drilling extends Ternera mineralisation to the north and south. ▪ Ternera total strike length extended by 400m.
▪ Infill drilling identifies new wide shallow gold zones within the Ternera Deposit.
Ternera now drilled over 1.3 km strike length and remains open in all directions.
Ternera East drilling continues to define new signifcant gold zone now over 850m of strike length and open in all directions.
Ternera significant intercepts include:
ZDDH0225: 90.50m @ 0.59g/t Au from 435.50m including:
11.48m @ 1.68g/t Au from 435.50m; and
4.84m @ 3.44g/t Au from 440.00m; and
2.50m @ 2.65g/t Au from 509.10m.
ZDDH0229: 26.30m @ 2.91g/t Au from 101.70m including:
5.50m @ 13.22g/t Au from 122.00m; and
45.00m @ 1.00g/t Au from 327.00m including:
16.39m @ 2.26g/t Au from 336.00m.
ZDDH0230 (south step out hole):
49.70m @ 0.40g/t Au from 94.30m including:
6.00m @ 1.81g/t Au from 94.30m.
ZDDH0231 (north step out hole):
23.00m @ 0.61g/t Au from 407.00m including:
6.29m @ 1.15g/t Au from 411.00m; and
2.00m @ 2.30g/t Au from 427.00m.
Ternera East significant intercepts include:
ZDDH0223: 6.50m @ 1.12g/t Au from 148.00m including:
1.50m @ 3.17g/t Au from 153.00m.
ZDDH0228: 9.00m @ 1.19g/t Au from 266.00m
Assays remain outstanding for 40 diamond drill holes, results will be announced as they become available.
+61 8 9322 1587 | info@tesororesources.com.au | Suite 5, 62 Ord Street, West Perth WA 6005 | www.tesororesources.com.au
Figure 2: Ternera Drill Section -80mlooking northwest. Hole ZDDH0225 extending depth of mineralisation by >100m.
Figure 3: Ternera Drill Section 40m looking northwest.
Tesoro Resources Limited (Tesoro or the Company) (ASX:TSO) is pleased to announce latest assay results from drilling at the Ternera Gold Deposit and the Ternera East discovery, located at the Company's El Zorro Gold Project (El Zorro) in Chile.
Tesoro received assays for eight diamond drill holes completed as part of the current extensional and infill drilling program at El Zorro. This set of results significantly increases the potential scale of the Ternera Gold Deposit as well as confirming continuity of gold mineralisation along the Ternera East
trend. Significant intercepts are presented in Table 1.
Tesoro Managing Director Zeff Reeves commented:
"These results demonstrate the exceptional potential that exists at El Zorro to significantly expand the existing 660koz gold Mineral Resource. We have identified major extensions north and south adding over 400m of strike length, as well as seeing continuous gold mineralisation covering over 800m of strike at Ternera East. In addition, infill drilling has extended and upgraded existing gold zones within the deposits, which bodes well for significant resource growth. The Tesoro team is focused on delivering an expanded gold Mineral Resource in Q12022 to support the ongoing
development of the El Zorro Project."
DRILLING RESULTS
Holes ZDDH0225, ZDDH0227, ZDDH0229, ZDDH0230 and ZDDH0231 were drilled as extensional and infill holes at Ternera. Holes ZDDH0230 and ZDDH0231 were significant step out holes and increase
the strike length of Ternera by approximately 400m. Hole ZDDH0231 intersected mineralisation associated with the main tonalite body at Ternera which hosts the majority of gold mineralisation.
Holes ZDDH0225 and ZDDH0229 both returned strong gold mineralisation extending the depth extent of mineralisation by over 100m. Ternera has demonstrated continuous mineralisation from surface to over 400m depth, is now over 1.3 km long, up to 700m wide and remains open in all directions.
Holes ZDDH0223, ZDDH0226 and ZDDH0228 were drilled targeting the Ternera East mineralised zones and all holes returned positive results increasing the strike length of Ternera East to over 800m and confirming continuity of mineralisation along strike and down dip.
Figure 4: Ternera Drill Section -200m, hole ZDDH0228 intersected new gold zone at Ternera East.
NEXT STEPS
These results have added significant scale and highlighted additional areas for Mineral Resource expansion. These results require follow up to define the mineralisation, via infill drilling and step out drilling to trace the mineralisation from depth to surface. Drilling will continue to define additional gold resources as well as delineation of the Ternera East mineralised zone.
