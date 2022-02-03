Tesoro Resources : Drilling extends Ternera with high grade gold results

ACN 106 854 175
Drilling Extends Ternera with Shallow High Grade Gold Results
Infill and extensional drilling continue to expand the Ternera Gold Deposit in all directions.
Results returned for 22 holes.
Multiple shallow high-grade intercepts have defined >700m long, near surface gold zone to
the west of the Ternera Deposit.
Western Ternera - Western extensions continue to expand with multiple gold zones
encountered including:
ZDDH0258:
|
▪
|
1.20m
|
@ 10.20g/t Au from 10.00m.
|
|
ZDDH0261:
|
1.00m
|
@ 25.00g/t Au from 41.00m; and
|
3.00m
|
@ 4.03g/t Au from 52.00m;
|
• Contained within 22.80m @ 1.96g/t Au from 32.20m.
|
ZDDH0262:
|
• 1.50 @ 16.91g/t Au from 60.50m.
|
|
Southern Ternera - Southern extensions continue to expand with multiple gold zones
|
encountered including:
|
ZDDH0255:
|
2.83m @ 7.29g/t Au from 356.67m
|
Contained within19.00m @ 1.40g/t Au from 353.00m;
|
ZDDH0252:
|
1.36m @ 6.60g/t Au from 294.80m
|
Contained within12.95m @ 1.12g/t Au from 294.80m.
|
|
Infill - Drilling continues to thicken and extend shallow gold zones within Ternera including:
|
ZDDH0259:
|
9.30m @ 1.19g/t Au from 41.00m; and
|
9.00m @ 2.43g/t Au from 96.00m.
|
ZDDH0263:
|
3.00m @ 3.76g/t Au from 41.00m; and.
|
21.67m @ 1.54g/t Au from 230.65m;
|
• Contained within 82.00m @ 0.50g/t Au from 230.00m.
|
ZDDH0265:
|
5.27m @ 1.38g/t Au from 59.00m; and
|
20.75m @ 1.51g/t Au from 82.00m including;
|
10.75m @ 2.40 g/t Au from 92.00m;
|
• Contained within 76.95m @ 0.62g/t Au from 25.80m.
|
ASX Announcement 4 February 2022
Tesoro has drilled a total of 290 diamond drill holes for 95,601m at El Zorro.
Assays remain outstanding for 22 diamond drill holes; results will be announced as they become available.
Tesoro Resources Limited (Tesoro or the Company) (ASX:TSO) is pleased to announce latest assay results from drilling at the Ternera Gold Deposit located at the Company's El Zorro Gold Project (El Zorro) in Chile.
Tesoro received assays for 22 diamond drill holes completed as part of the current extensional and i fill drilling program at El Zorro.
Results continue to underpin further resource growth at Ternera with the deposit open in all directions.
Significant Intercepts are presented in Table 1.
Tesoro Managing Director Zeff Reeves commented:
"This set of results confirms and expands multiple shallow gold zones on the edges and within the Ternea Gold Deposit. These near surface, mineralised zones have the potential to significantly enhance the existing Ternera Mineral Resource, with continuous gold mineralisation having now been proven from surface to over 500m depth, up to 550m wide and over 1.3km long. Ternera is shaping up as a significant deposit with multiple gold zones, scale, continuity all coming together
and the more we drill, the more we define. With the deposit open in all directions there is significant potential to expand the Mineral Resource at Ternera with continued drilling."
For
ASX Announcement 4 February 2022
onlyuse
personalForigure 1: Ternera Drilling - Collar locations on geology and significant intercepts for holes reported in this announcement. PSAD56/19S datum.
ASX Announcement 4 February 2022
onlyuse
personalFigure 2: Ternera Drill Section 200m looking northwest showing a new mineralised zone intercepted in hole ZDDH0261 in the west of the Ternera Gold Deposit
For
Figure 3: Ternera Drill Section 160m looking northwest. Hole ZDDH0265 broadens a shallow mineralised zone outside of the existing MRE model.
ASX Announcement 4 February 2022
onlyuse
Figure 4: Ternera Drill Section -140m looking northwest. Hole ZDDH0263 broadens a mineralised zone outside of the existing MRE model and ZDDH0219A extends mineralisation at Ternera East.
DRILLING RESULTS DISCUSSION
Holes ZDDH0249, ZDDH0253, ZDDH0256, ZDDH0258, ZDDH0261, ZDDH0262, ZDDH0264 and ZDDH0270 were drilled as extensional holes targeting near surface gold mineralisation to the west of Ternera. All returned positive gold results with a high-grade gold zone (grades of up to 25.00g/t Au) having been defined >700m of strike length at surface. This mineralised zone sits outside of the
existing Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE).
ZDDH0248, ZDDH0252 and ZDDH0255 were all drilled as extensional holes targeting the southern extensions of the Ternea Deposit. All holes intercepted multiple zones of gold mineralisation outside of the existing MRE, associated with the main host rock, the El Zorro Tonalite (EZT)
Holes ZDDH0257, ZDDH0272 and ZDDH219A were drilled at Ternera East and all returned multiple narrow zones of gold mineralisation associated with small EZT intrusions. Results indicate the continuity of multiple zones of gold mineralisation at Ternera East which has now been defined over 800m of strike and remains open in all direction. The Ternera East mineralisation is outside of the existing MRE.
Hole ZDDH0266 was drilled to the north of Terna and has defined an important extension to the EZT and associated gold mineralisation. The hole returned multiple narrow zones of gold mineralisation approximately 150m north of the existing MRE area, further drilling is required in this area to infill and connect the mineralisation to the Ternera Gold Deposit.
Hole ZDDH0254A was the second hole drilled at the Toro Blanco target approximately 1km north of the Ternea Gold Deposit. The hole intercepted narrow zones of low-grade mineralisation associated with faulting and quartz veining within sedimentary rocks. Additional work is required
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.