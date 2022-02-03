Tesoro Resources : Drilling extends Ternera with high grade gold results

Infill and extensional drilling continue to expand the Ternera Gold Deposit in all directions.

ASX Announcement 4 February 2022

Tesoro has drilled a total of 290 diamond drill holes for 95,601m at El Zorro.

Assays remain outstanding for 22 diamond drill holes; results will be announced as they become available.

Tesoro Resources Limited (Tesoro or the Company) (ASX:TSO) is pleased to announce latest assay results from drilling at the Ternera Gold Deposit located at the Company's El Zorro Gold Project (El Zorro) in Chile.

Tesoro received assays for 22 diamond drill holes completed as part of the current extensional and infill drilling program at El Zorro.

Results continue to underpin further resource growth at Ternera with the deposit open in all directions.

Significant Intercepts are presented in Table 1.

Tesoro Managing Director Zeff Reeves commented:

"This set of results confirms and expands multiple shallow gold zones on the edges and within the Ternera Gold Deposit. These near surface, mineralised zones have the potential to significantly enhance the existing Ternera Mineral Resource, with continuous gold mineralisation having now been proven from surface to over 500m depth, up to 550m wide and over 1.3km long. Ternera is shaping up as a significant deposit with multiple gold zones, scale, continuity all coming together

and the more we drill, the more we define. With the deposit open in all directions there is significant potential to expand the Mineral Resource at Ternera with continued drilling."

