Tesoro Resources : New discovery at the El Zorro Gold Project

"These results highlight the prospectivity of the El Zorro Gold Project to host additional gold mineralisation outside of the Ternera Gold resource. We are excited by the potential shown to the north-west of Ternera with extensive outcrops of El Zorro Tonalite having been mapped over 4km from Ternera and some very strong zones of outcropping gold mineralisation. El Zorro continues to emerge as a new gold district in Chile."

R sults have been received for 309 surface rock chip channel samples over the Drone Hill Target and north-west of Drone Hill. Anomalous gold results have been reported delineating a new 1.5km long and up to 450m wide, surface gold trend associated with a north-west trending fault system cross cutting the EZT and sedimentary rock sequences (Figure 1).

Tesoro Resources Limited (Tesoro or the Company) (ASX:TSO) is pleased to announce first pass assay results from initial surface mapping and rock chip channel sampling programs on new targets at the Company's El Zorro Gold Project (El Zorro) in Chile.

In addition extensive outcrops of the favourable EZT have been mapped continuously up to 4.5km north of the Ternera Gold Deposit. The Company believes this further highlights the significant gold

up to 450m wide, which is interpreted to have acted as a conduit for gold bearing fluids. Faults a e mineralised within sedimentary rocks and the main gold host rock at El Zorro, the EZT.

c ntinuous gold anomalism returned from sampling the western margin of the Ternera Gold Deposit, through the Drone Hill Prospect and open to the north-west.

Table 1: Significant channel sampling results reported in this announcement, results are uncut, no top cut has been personalapplied. All new channel sampling results are presented in Appendix 1.

ASX Announcement 24 January 2022

Tesoro Resources Limited was established with a strategy of acquiring, exploring, and developing mining projects in the Coastal Cordillera region of onlyChile. The Coastal Cordillera region is host to multiple world class copper and gold mines, has well established infrastructure, service providers and an experienced mining workforce. Large areas of the Coastal Cordillera remain unexplored due to the unconsolidated nature of mining concession ownership, but Tesoro, via its in-country network and experience has been able secure rights to a district scale gold project in-line with the Company's strategy. Tesoro's 95% owned Chilean subsidiary owns 85% of the El Zorro Gold

Project.

