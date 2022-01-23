Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  Tesoro Resources Limited
  News
  Summary
    TSO   AU0000077208

TESORO RESOURCES LIMITED

(TSO)
  Report
Tesoro Resources : New discovery at the El Zorro Gold Project

01/23/2022 | 05:44pm EST
Gold mineralisation is associated with north-westtrending fault system within the El Zorro Tonalite (EZT) and sedimentary rock sequences.
The main gold host rock at El Zorro, the EZT has been mapped for a further 4.5km north north- west of Ternera.
Detailed channel sampling and mapping programs underway to define additional drill targets.

A S X A N N O U N C E M E N T

2 4 J A N U A R Y 2 0 2 2

ASX: TSO | ACN 106 854 175

19

only

use

New Discovery at the El Zorro Gold Project

1.5km Long Gold Trend with Surface Samples up to 101.00g/t Au

Assay results received for first pass sampling program west north-west of Ternera.

New 1.5km long and up to 450m wide, undrilled gold trend identified in outcrop.

Results include:

  • 3.00m @ 101.50g/t Au;
  • 1.00m @ 12.75g/t Au;
  • 1.20m @ 12.70g/t Au; and
  • 6.00m @ 1.63g/t Au.

personal

Tesoro Resources Limited (Tesoro or the Company) (ASX:TSO) is pleased to announce first pass assay results from initial surface mapping and rock chip channel sampling programs on new targets at the Company's El Zorro Gold Project (El Zorro) in Chile.

R sults have been received for 309 surface rock chip channel samples over the Drone Hill Target and north-west of Drone Hill. Anomalous gold results have been reported delineating a new 1.5km long and up to 450m wide, surface gold trend associated with a north-west trending fault system cross cutting the EZT and sedimentary rock sequences (Figure 1).

Significant results are presented in Table 1. All results are presented in Appendix 1.

ForTesoro Managing Director Zeff Reeves commented:

"These results highlight the prospectivity of the El Zorro Gold Project to host additional gold mineralisation outside of the Ternera Gold resource. We are excited by the potential shown to the north-west of Ternera with extensive outcrops of El Zorro Tonalite having been mapped over 4km from Ternera and some very strong zones of outcropping gold mineralisation. El Zorro continues to emerge as a new gold district in Chile."

1

+61 8 9322 1587 | info@tesororesources.com.au | Suite 5, 62 Ord Street, West Perth WA 6005 | www.tesororesources.com.au

ASX Announcement 24 January 2022

personalFor onlyuse

Figure 1: El Zorro Geology map and channel sampling locations of significant results highlighting a newly discovered 1.5km gold trend. Mapped El Zorro Tonalite in pale pink. PSAD565 19S datum.

2

+61 8 9322 1587 | info@tesororesources.com.au | Suite 5, 62 Ord Street, West Perth WA 6005 | www.tesororesources.com.au

ASX Announcement 24 January 2022

use only

TRENCH_ID TR78_DH TR71_DH TR67_DH TR65_DH TR52_DH TR50_DH TR49_DH TR47_DH TR0568_COQ_A TR0564_COQ_A TR0563_COQ_A TR0560_COQ_A TR0559_COQ_A TR0554_COQ_A TR0552_COQ_A TR0477_COQ_A TR0470_COQ_A TR0465_COQ_A TR0390_COQ_A

Sample ID

UTM_E

UTM_N

Projection

FROM

TO

width (m)

Au ppm

32574

341492 7036655

PSAD56

28.00

30.00 2.00

0.69

32474

341765 7036674

PSAD56

3.00

4.00

1.00

12.75

32282

341209 7036931

PSAD56

0.00

2.00

2.00

0.88

32280

341453 7036494

PSAD56

0.00

1.00

1.00

0.93

31992

341221 7037167

PSAD56

0.00

1.20

1.20

12.70

31990

341558 7036824

PSAD56

0.00

1.20

1.20

0.25

31989

341715 7036864

PSAD56

0.00

1.10

1.10

1.76

31986

341530 7036917

PSAD56

0.00

1.20

1.20

0.36

TRC199143 341184 7037215 PSAD56

15.00

18.00 3.00

0.23

TRC199117 341195 7037150 PSAD56

30.00

33.00 3.00

0.33

TRC199098 341318 7037049 PSAD56

18.00

21.00 3.00

101.50

TRC199071 341216 7036928 PSAD56

0.00

6.00

6.00

1.63

TRC199063 341255 7036960 PSAD56

0.00

3.00

3.00

0.21

TRC199038 341457 7037002 PSAD56

0.00

3.00

3.00

0.40

TRC199032 341477 7037014 PSAD56

0.00

3.00

3.00

0.68

TRC099851 340879 7037869 PSAD56

3.00

6.00

3.00

0.27

TRC099834 341241 7037706 PSAD56

0.00

3.00

3.00

2.12

TRC099822 341219 7037179 PSAD56

6.00

12.00 6.00

0.98

TRC099479 342700 7037512 PSAD56

3.00

6.00

3.00

0.28

Table 1: Significant channel sampling results reported in this announcement, results are uncut, no top cut has been personalapplied. All new channel sampling results are presented in Appendix 1.

RESULTS DISCUSSION

First pass geological mapping and sampling has identified a new 1.5km long gold trend with

c ntinuous gold anomalism returned from sampling the western margin of the Ternera Gold Deposit, through the Drone Hill Prospect and open to the north-west.

High grade channel sample results are associated with a major north-west trending fault system

up to 450m wide, which is interpreted to have acted as a conduit for gold bearing fluids. Faults a e mineralised within sedimentary rocks and the main gold host rock at El Zorro, the EZT.

In addition extensive outcrops of the favourable EZT have been mapped continuously up to 4.5km north of the Ternera Gold Deposit. The Company believes this further highlights the significant gold

prospectivity that exists at El Zorro with excellent potential for additional gold mineralisation outside of Ternera.

The gold mineralisation identified and the mapped EZT is open to the west and the north.

Additional mapping and sampling programs are currently underway to define further drill targets.

For

Authorised by the Board of Tesoro Resources Limited.

For more information:

Company:

Investors:

Zeff Reeves Managing Director

Peter Taylor

Tesoro Resources Limited

NWR Communications

+61 8 9322 1587

+61 (0) 412 036 231

peter@nwrcommunications.com.au

3

+61 8 9322 1587 | info@tesororesources.com.au | Suite 5, 62 Ord Street, West Perth WA 6005 | www.tesororesources.com.au

ASX Announcement 24 January 2022

About Tesoro

Tesoro Resources Limited was established with a strategy of acquiring, exploring, and developing mining projects in the Coastal Cordillera region of onlyChile. The Coastal Cordillera region is host to multiple world class copper and gold mines, has well established infrastructure, service providers and an experienced mining workforce. Large areas of the Coastal Cordillera remain unexplored due to the unconsolidated nature of mining concession ownership, but Tesoro, via its in-country network and experience has been able secure rights to a district scale gold project in-line with the Company's strategy. Tesoro's 95% owned Chilean subsidiary owns 85% of the El Zorro Gold

Project.

useCompetent Persons Statement

The information in this report that relates to Exploration Results is based on information compiled by Mr Zeffron Reeves (B App Sc (Hons) Applied Geology) MBA, MAIG). Mr Reeves is a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists and a Director and shareholder of the Company. Mr Reeves has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. Mr Reeves consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on this information in the form and context in which it appears.

personalThe information in this report that relates to Mineral Resources is based on information compiled by Mr Daniel Saunders, a Competent Person who is a Member of The Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr Saunders is a full-time

employee of Cube Consulting Pty Ltd, acting as independent consultants to Tesoro Resources Limited. Mr Saunders has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration, and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the Mineral Resource information included in the original announcement

n 28 July 2021 and all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the original announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed. The Company confirms that the form and context in which the applicable Competent Persons' findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original announcement.

Future Performance

This announcement may contain certain forward-looking statements and opinion. Forward-looking statements, including rojections, forecasts and estimates, are provided as a general guide only and should not be relied on as an indication or guarantee of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, contingencies and other important factors, many of which are outside the control of the Company and which are subject to change without notice and could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from the future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Past performance is not

Fornecessarily a guide to future performance and no representation or warranty is made as to the likelihood of achievement r reasonableness of any forward-looking statements or other forecast. Nothing contained in this announcement, nor any information made available to you is, or and shall be relied upon as, a promise, representation, warranty or guarantee as

to the past, present or the future performance of Tesoro.

4

+61 8 9322 1587 | info@tesororesources.com.au | Suite 5, 62 Ord Street, West Perth WA 6005 | www.tesororesources.com.au

ASX Announcement 24 January 2022

APPENDIX 1 - CHANNEL SAMPLING INFORMATION

TRENCH_ID

UTM_E

UTM_N

Projection

FROM

TO

width (m)

Sample ID

Au ppm

TRENCH_ID

UTM_E

UTM_N

Projection

FROM

TO

width (m)

Sample ID

Au ppm

TR0449_COQ_A

342080

7037275

PSAD56

0.00

3.00

3.00

TRC099757

0.005

TR0476_COQ_A

340871

7037769

PSAD56

0.00

3.00

3.00

TRC099845

0.005

TR0449_COQ_A

342078

7037274

PSAD56

3.00

6.00

3.00

TRC099758

0.005

TR0476_COQ_A

340873

7037766

PSAD56

3.00

6.00

3.00

TRC099846

0.01

TR0449_COQ_A

342076

7037273

PSAD56

6.00

9.00

3.00

TRC099759

0.005

TR0476_COQ_A

340875

7037763

PSAD56

6.00

9.00

3.00

TRC099847

0.005

TR0449_COQ_A

342074

7037272

PSAD56

9.00

12.00

3.00

TRC099760

0.01

TR0476_COQ_A

340877

7037760

PSAD56

9.00

12.00

3.00

TRC099848

0.01

TR0449_COQ_A

342071

7037271

PSAD56

12.00

15.00

3.00

TRC099762

0.005

TR0477_COQ_A

340876

7037872

PSAD56

0.00

3.00

3.00

TRC099850

0.005

nlyo

TR0449_COQ_A

342068

7037270

PSAD56

15.00

18.00

3.00

TRC099763

0.005

TR0477_COQ_A

340879

7037869

PSAD56

3.00

6.00

3.00

TRC099851

0.27

TR0449_COQ_A

342065

7037270

PSAD56

18.00

21.00

3.00

TRC099764

0.02

TR0477_COQ_A

340882

7037866

PSAD56

6.00

9.00

3.00

TRC099852

0.02

TR0449_COQ_A

342062

7037269

PSAD56

21.00

24.00

3.00

TRC099765

0.01

TR0478_COQ_A

340857

7037945

PSAD56

0.00

3.00

3.00

TRC099853

0.005

TR0449_COQ_A

342059

7037269

PSAD56

24.00

27.00

3.00

TRC099766

0.005

TR0479_COQ_A

340842

7038020

PSAD56

0.00

3.00

3.00

TRC099854

0.005

TR0449_COQ_A

342056

7037268

PSAD56

27.00

30.00

3.00

TRC099767

0.02

TR0479_COQ_A

340843

7038017

PSAD56

3.00

6.00

3.00

TRC099855

0.005

TR0449_COQ_A

342053

7037268

PSAD56

30.00

33.00

3.00

TRC099768

0.01

TR0479_COQ_A

340844

7038014

PSAD56

6.00

9.00

3.00

TRC099856

0.01

TR0449_COQ_A

342050

7037267

PSAD56

33.00

36.00

3.00

TRC099770

0.02

TR0479_COQ_A

340846

7038011

PSAD56

9.00

12.00

3.00

TRC099858

0.005

TR0450_COQ_A

341960

7037252

PSAD56

0.00

3.00

3.00

TRC099771

0.01

TR0480_COQ_A

340871

7038079

PSAD56

0.00

3.00

3.00

TRC099859

0.02

TR0450_COQ_A

341960

7037255

PSAD56

3.00

6.00

3.00

TRC099772

0.005

TR0480_COQ_A

340871

7038076

PSAD56

3.00

6.00

3.00

TRC099860

0.005

TR0451_COQ_A

341915

7037119

PSAD56

0.00

3.00

3.00

TRC099773

0.02

TR0481_COQ_A

340973

7038131

PSAD56

0.00

3.00

3.00

TRC099861

0.01

TR0451_COQ_A

341914

7037122

PSAD56

3.00

6.00

3.00

TRC099774

0.005

TR0482_COQ_A

341021

7038161

PSAD56

0.00

3.00

3.00

TRC099862

0.01

TR0451_COQ_A

341913

7037125

PSAD56

6.00

9.00

3.00

TRC099775

0.005

TR0482_COQ_A

341020

7038157

PSAD56

3.00

6.00

3.00

TRC099863

0.12

TR0451_COQ_A

341912

7037128

PSAD56

9.00

12.00

3.00

TRC099776

0.005

TR0483_COQ_A

340551

7037964

PSAD56

0.00

2.00

2.00

TRC099864

0.01

seu

TR0452_COQ_A

341820

7037042

PSAD56

0.00

2.00

2.00

TRC099778

0.01

TR0484_COQ_A

340693

7037862

PSAD56

0.00

2.00

2.00

TRC099866

0.01

TR0453_COQ_A

341693

7036943

PSAD56

0.00

3.00

3.00

TRC099779

0.005

TR0485_COQ_A

340849

7038124

PSAD56

0.00

3.00

3.00

TRC099867

0.005

TR0453_COQ_A

341696

7036946

PSAD56

3.00

6.00

3.00

TRC099780

0.01

TR0485_COQ_A

340851

7038122

PSAD56

3.00

6.00

3.00

TRC099868

0.01

TR0453_COQ_A

341699

7036949

PSAD56

6.00

9.00

3.00

TRC099781

0.01

TR0485_COQ_A

340853

7038120

PSAD56

6.00

9.00

3.00

TRC099869

0.01

TR0453_COQ_A

341702

7036952

PSAD56

9.00

12.00

3.00

TRC099782

0.005

TR0485_COQ_A

340855

7038118

PSAD56

9.00

12.00

3.00

TRC099870

0.005

TR0454_COQ_A

341637

7036808

PSAD56

0.00

3.00

3.00

TRC099783

0.005

TR0485_COQ_A

340857

7038116

PSAD56

12.00

15.00

3.00

TRC099871

0.005

TR0454_COQ_A

341637

7036811

PSAD56

3.00

6.00

3.00

TRC099784

0.005

TR0487_COQ_A

342152

7037999

PSAD56

0.00

3.00

3.00

TRC099874

0.1

TR0454_COQ_A

341638

7036814

PSAD56

6.00

9.00

3.00

TRC099786

0.03

TR0488_COQ_A

341947

7038146

PSAD56

0.00

3.00

3.00

TRC099875

0.005

TR0454_COQ_A

341638

7036816

PSAD56

9.00

12.00

3.00

TRC099787

0.1

TR0489_COQ_A

341691

7038248

PSAD56

0.00

3.00

3.00

TRC099876

0.005

TR0455_COQ_A

340917

7037506

PSAD56

0.00

2.00

2.00

TRC099788

0.005

TR0490_COQ_A

341527

7038263

PSAD56

0.00

3.00

3.00

TRC099877

0.005

TR0456_COQ_A

340958

7037537

PSAD56

0.00

3.00

3.00

TRC099789

0.005

TR0490_COQ_A

341529

7038264

PSAD56

3.00

6.00

3.00

TRC099878

0.005

TR0456_COQ_A

340956

7037535

PSAD56

3.00

6.00

3.00

TRC099790

0.005

TR0491_COQ_A

341454

7038272

PSAD56

0.00

3.00

3.00

TRC099879

0.005

ersonalp

TR0456_COQ_A

340954

7037533

PSAD56

6.00

9.00

3.00

TRC099791

0.005

TR0491_COQ_A

341450

7038271

PSAD56

3.00

6.00

3.00

TRC099880

0.08

TR0456_COQ_A

340952

7037531

PSAD56

9.00

12.00

3.00

TRC099792

0.005

TR0491_COQ_A

341448

7038271

PSAD56

6.00

9.00

3.00

TRC099882

0.07

TR0456_COQ_A

340950

7037529

PSAD56

12.00

15.00

3.00

TRC099794

0.005

TR0492_COQ_A

341296

7038326

PSAD56

0.00

3.00

3.00

TRC099883

0.02

TR0456_COQ_A

340948

7037527

PSAD56

15.00

18.00

3.00

TRC099795

0.005

TR0493_COQ_A

341032

7038398

PSAD56

0.00

3.00

3.00

TRC099884

0.01

TR0456_COQ_A

340946

7037525

PSAD56

18.00

21.00

3.00

TRC099796

0.005

TR0494_COQ_A

341021

7038395

PSAD56

0.00

3.00

3.00

TRC099885

0.01

TR0456_COQ_A

340944

7037522

PSAD56

21.00

24.00

3.00

TRC099797

0.005

TR0494_COQ_A

341018

7038398

PSAD56

3.00

6.00

3.00

TRC099886

0.01

TR0457_COQ_A

341054

7037504

PSAD56

0.00

3.00

3.00

TRC099798

0.005

TR0494_COQ_A

341015

7038401

PSAD56

6.00

9.00

3.00

TRC099887

0.01

TR0458_COQ_A

341128

7037497

PSAD56

0.00

3.00

3.00

TRC099799

0.005

TR0494_COQ_A

341012

7038403

PSAD56

9.00

12.00

3.00

TRC099888

0.01

TR0458_COQ_A

341128

7037496

PSAD56

3.00

6.00

3.00

TRC099800

0.005

TR0495_COQ_A

342128

7037989

PSAD56

0.00

3.00

3.00

TRC099890

0.005

TR0458_COQ_A

341129

7037494

PSAD56

6.00

9.00

3.00

TRC099802

0.005

TR0495_COQ_A

342130

7037986

PSAD56

3.00

6.00

3.00

TRC099891

0.005

TR0459_COQ_A

341152

7037510

PSAD56

0.00

3.00

3.00

TRC099803

0.03

TR0495_COQ_A

342132

7037983

PSAD56

6.00

9.00

3.00

TRC099892

0.005

TR0459_COQ_A

341152

7037507

PSAD56

3.00

6.00

3.00

TRC099804

0.005

TR0495_COQ_A

342135

7037980

PSAD56

9.00

12.00

3.00

TRC099893

0.005

TR0459_COQ_A

341153

7037504

PSAD56

6.00

9.00

3.00

TRC099805

0.17

TR0496_COQ_A

341830

7038072

PSAD56

0.00

3.00

3.00

TRC099894

0.005

TR0459_COQ_A

341153

7037501

PSAD56

9.00

12.00

3.00

TRC099806

0.005

TR0496_COQ_A

341833

7038069

PSAD56

3.00

6.00

3.00

TRC099895

0.005

TR0459_COQ_A

341154

7037498

PSAD56

12.00

15.00

3.00

TRC099807

0.005

TR0497_COQ_A

341720

7038160

PSAD56

0.00

3.00

3.00

TRC099896

0.005

TR0460_COQ_A

341217

7037496

PSAD56

0.00

3.00

3.00

TRC099808

0.02

TR0501_COQ_A

341865

7038373

PSAD56

0.00

3.00

3.00

TRC099903

0.005

TR0461_COQ_A

340901

7037426

PSAD56

0.00

3.00

3.00

TRC099810

0.01

TR0502_COQ_A

341869

7038392

PSAD56

0.00

3.00

3.00

TRC099904

0.005

TR0461_COQ_A

340896

7037425

PSAD56

3.00

6.00

3.00

TRC099811

0.01

TR0503_COQ_A

341842

7038442

PSAD56

0.00

3.00

3.00

TRC099906

0.01

TR0461_COQ_A

340894

7037425

PSAD56

6.00

9.00

3.00

TRC099812

0.01

TR0504_COQ_A

341815

7038447

PSAD56

0.00

3.00

3.00

TRC099907

0.01

TR0462_COQ_A

340956

7037358

PSAD56

0.00

3.00

3.00

TRC099813

0.005

TR0505_COQ_A

341819

7038466

PSAD56

0.00

3.00

3.00

TRC099908

0.005

TR0462_COQ_A

340954

7037360

PSAD56

3.00

6.00

3.00

TRC099814

0.005

TR0505_COQ_A

341813

7038469

PSAD56

3.00

6.00

3.00

TRC099909

0.02

TR0463_COQ_A

340975

7037351

PSAD56

0.00

3.00

3.00

TRC099815

0.005

TR0506_COQ_A

341791

7038527

PSAD56

0.00

2.00

2.00

TRC099910

0.19

TR0463_COQ_A

340973

7037349

PSAD56

3.00

6.00

3.00

TRC099816

0.005

TR0507_COQ_A

341713

7038609

PSAD56

0.00

3.00

3.00

TRC099911

0.01

TR0463_COQ_A

340972

7037347

PSAD56

6.00

9.00

3.00

TRC099818

0.01

TR0508_COQ_A

341654

7038633

PSAD56

0.00

3.00

3.00

TRC099912

0.13

TR0464_COQ_A

341192

7037192

PSAD56

0.00

3.00

3.00

TRC099819

0.005

TR0509_COQ_A

341173

7038376

PSAD56

0.00

2.00

2.00

TRC099914

0.11

TR0465_COQ_A

341213

7037185

PSAD56

0.00

3.00

3.00

TRC099820

0.01

TR0510_COQ_A

340969

7038452

PSAD56

0.00

3.00

3.00

TRC099915

0.01

TR0465_COQ_A

341216

7037182

PSAD56

3.00

6.00

3.00

TRC099821

0.01

TR0510_COQ_A

340967

7038449

PSAD56

3.00

6.00

3.00

TRC099916

0.04

TR0465_COQ_A

341219

7037179

PSAD56

6.00

9.00

3.00

TRC099822

1.36

TR0510_COQ_A

340966

7038447

PSAD56

6.00

9.00

3.00

TRC099917

0.01

TR0465_COQ_A

341222

7037176

PSAD56

9.00

12.00

3.00

TRC099823

0.59

TR0511_COQ_A

340917

7038518

PSAD56

0.00

3.00

3.00

TRC099918

0.01

TR0466_COQ_A

340937

7037534

PSAD56

0.00

3.00

3.00

TRC099824

0.005

TR0511_COQ_A

340919

7038519

PSAD56

3.00

6.00

3.00

TRC099919

0.01

TR0467_COQ_A

340974

7037557

PSAD56

0.00

3.00

3.00

TRC099826

0.005

TR0511_COQ_A

340922

7038521

PSAD56

6.00

9.00

3.00

TRC099920

0.01

TR0467_COQ_A

340973

7037554

PSAD56

3.00

6.00

3.00

TRC099827

0.005

TR0512_COQ_A

340918

7038708

PSAD56

0.00

2.00

2.00

TRC099922

0.02

TR0467_COQ_A

340972

7037551

PSAD56

6.00

9.00

3.00

TRC099828

0.005

TR0513_COQ_A

341000

7038635

PSAD56

0.00

3.00

3.00

TRC099923

0.01

TR0467_COQ_A

340971

7037548

PSAD56

9.00

12.00

3.00

TRC099829

0.005

TR0513_COQ_A

341002

7038639

PSAD56

3.00

6.00

3.00

TRC099924

0.005

TR0467_COQ_A

340969

7037545

PSAD56

12.00

15.00

3.00

TRC099830

0.005

TR0514_COQ_A

342152

7038668

PSAD56

0.00

2.50

2.50

TRC099925

0.005

orF

TR0468_COQ_A

341065

7037544

PSAD56

0.00

3.00

3.00

TRC099831

0.005

TR0514_COQ_A

342151

7038670

PSAD56

2.50

5.00

2.50

TRC099926

0.005

TR0469_COQ_A

341229

7037666

PSAD56

0.00

3.00

3.00

TRC099832

0.005

TR0529_COQ_A

341355

7038561

PSAD56

0.00

3.00

3.00

TRC099957

0.01

TR0470_COQ_A

341241

7037706

PSAD56

0.00

3.00

3.00

TRC099834

2.12

TR0530_COQ_A

341498

7038732

PSAD56

0.00

3.00

3.00

TRC099958

0.005

TR0471_COQ_A

341207

7037722

PSAD56

0.00

3.00

3.00

TRC099835

0.01

TR0530_COQ_A

341498

7038734

PSAD56

3.00

6.00

3.00

TRC099959

0.005

TR0471_COQ_A

341205

7037719

PSAD56

3.00

6.00

3.00

TRC099836

0.005

TR0530_COQ_A

341498

7038736

PSAD56

6.00

9.00

3.00

TRC099960

0.005

TR0471_COQ_A

341203

7037716

PSAD56

6.00

9.00

3.00

TRC099837

0.005

TR0531_COQ_A

341478

7038770

PSAD56

0.00

3.00

3.00

TRC099962

0.03

TR0472_COQ_A

340603

7038063

PSAD56

0.00

3.00

3.00

TRC099838

0.01

TR0531_COQ_A

341476

7038770

PSAD56

3.00

6.00

3.00

TRC099963

0.005

TR0473_COQ_A

340635

7038057

PSAD56

0.00

3.00

3.00

TRC099839

0.01

TR0532_COQ_A

341491

7038829

PSAD56

0.00

3.00

3.00

TRC099964

0.005

TR0473_COQ_A

340634

7038055

PSAD56

3.00

6.00

3.00

TRC099840

0.005

TR0532_COQ_A

341488

7038831

PSAD56

3.00

6.00

3.00

TRC099965

0.01

TR0474_COQ_A

340663

7038117

PSAD56

0.00

3.00

3.00

TRC099842

0.01

TR0532_COQ_A

341486

7038834

PSAD56

6.00

9.00

3.00

TRC099966

0.01

TR0474_COQ_A

340664

7038114

PSAD56

3.00

6.00

3.00

TRC099843

0.01

TR0533_COQ_A

341567

7038906

PSAD56

0.00

3.00

3.00

TRC099967

0.03

TR0475_COQ_A

340726

7038167

PSAD56

0.00

3.00

3.00

TRC099844

0.01

TR0533_COQ_A

341569

7038909

PSAD56

3.00

6.00

3.00

TRC099968

0.02

5

+61 8 9322 1587 | info@tesororesources.com.au | Suite 5, 62 Ord Street, West Perth WA 6005 | www.tesororesources.com.au

