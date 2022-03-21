Tesoro Resources : intersects 84.00m at 1.16g/t Au

Results continue to improve the Company's understanding of the continuity of gold mineralisation throughout the Ternera Gold Deposit plus extending known gold zones. Results will be used for the calculation of an updated Mineral Resource Estimate once assays are received for all outstanding holes.

Tesoro received assays for 6 diamond drill holes completed as part of the current extensional and infill drilling program at El Zorro.

ForTesoro Resources Limited (Tesoro or the Company) (ASX:TSO, OTCQB:TSORF ) is pleased to announce latest assay results from drilling at the Ternera Gold Deposit located at the Company's El Zorro Gold Project (El Zorro) in Chile.

Assays remain outstanding for 12 diamond drill holes, and once received, an updated Mineral Resource Estimate will be calculated.

"The consistency of gold mineralisation at Ternera continues to impress. Over recent months we have seen vast improvements in grade continuity and widths, particularly in the three higher grade gold zones within the deposit. Furthermore, Ternera remains open in all directions with some wide

ASX Announcement 22 March 2022

DRILLING RESULTS DISCUSSION

Holes ZDDH0287 returned a wide high-grade intercept of 97 g/m's through the southern extension of a well-developedhigh-grade gold zone in the eastern part of the Ternera Gold Deposit. This hole is particularly important, as it has defined a broad zone of mineralisation in a new area which remains open to the south. This zone has now been defined over 350m of strike and demonstrates excellent continuity and width. Previously reported result highlights from this zone include holes:

• ZDDH0192 (ASX announcement 5 October 2021): ▪ 85.58m @ 0.82g/t Au from 305.42m including; ▪ 13.00m @ 2.20g/t Au from 339.00m; and ▪ 26.20m @ 1.17g/t Au from 365.80m. • ZDDH0203 (ASX announcement 20 October 2021): ▪ 25.00m @ 4.22g/t Au from 367.00m including; ▪ 14.00m @ 6.81g/t Au from 373.00m; and ▪ 1.40m @ 55.56g/t Au from 383.00 m. • ZDDH0242 (ASX announcement 12 January 2022): ▪ 71.00m @ 1.58g/t Au from 225.00m including; ▪ 17.10m @ 5.10g/t Au from 243.90m; and ▪ 9.66m @ 7.58g/t Au from 256.00m.

Holes ZDDH0281 and ZDDH0286 returned consistent shallow mineralisation from the west of the Ternera Gold Deposit. This shallow, strike extensive mineralisation has now been defined over 750m

of strike and is open to the north and south.

Hole ZDDH0280 was drilled approximately 250m north of the main Ternera Deposit and returned multiple narrow gold results from within mineralised fault zones in sedimentary rocks. This indicates that the controlling mineralised fault zones continue to the north and have the potential to develop into broader zones of mineralisation where they cross the prospective El Zorro Tonalite host rocks.

NEXT STEPS

The Company currently is awaiting assays for 12 diamond drill holes from Ternera. Results are expected within the next two weeks, following which the Company intends to calculate an updated MRE for the Ternera Deposit. Tesoro has now completed 300 diamond drill holes at Ternera for 100,235m. The maiden MRE announced on 28 July 2021 utilised 148 holes for 45,503m's.

Tesoro's exploration continues, with district target generation work consisting of surface mapping

and sampling. Results will be announced as they come to hand.