Tesoro Resources : intersects 84.00m at 1.16g/t Au

District wide mapping and sampling is continuing, identifying widespread occurrence of favourable gold host rocks.
Drilling continues to improve understanding of continuity of mineralisation and expand the Ternera Gold Deposit.
Mineralisation remains open in all directions and significant scope exists for continued Mineral Resource growth.
Assays remain outstanding for 12 diamond drill holes, and once received, an updated Mineral Resource Estimate will be calculated.
A S X A N N O U N C E M E N T
2 2 M A R C H 2 0 2 2
ASX: TSO | ACN 106 854 175
19
Tesoro Intersects 84.00m @ 1.16g/t Au at Ternera, including a
high-grade zone of 10.70m @ 6.51g/t Au
Results returned for 6 diamond drill holes, all returning multiple gold intercepts from the Ternera Gold Deposit including:
-
ZDDH0287:
-
-
24.43m @ 3.43 g/t Au from 483.57m; and
-
10.70m @ 6.51g/t Au from 491.30m;
-
-
Contained within 84.00m @ 1.16g/t Au from 436.50m.
-
ZDDH0281:
-
-
13.50m @ 1.21g/t Au from 72.00m; and
-
3.00m @ 1.56g/t Au from 214.00m
-
ZDDH0282:
-
-
2.00m @ 2.91g/t Au from 233.00m; and
-
1.35m @ 5.31g/t Au from 245.75m;
-
-
Contained within 14.10m @ 0.94g/t Au from 233.00m.
-
ZDDH0285:
-
-
6.00m @ 1.82g/t Au from 247.00 m;
-
-
Contained within 13.70m @ 1.07g/t Au from 247.00m: and
-
4.00m @ 1.44g/t Au from 314.50m; and
-
5.06m @ 1.17g/t Au from 421.00m.
▪
ForTesoro Resources Limited (Tesoro or the Company) (ASX:TSO, OTCQB:TSORF ) is pleased to announce latest assay results from drilling at the Ternera Gold Deposit located at the Company's El Zorro Gold Project (El Zorro) in Chile.
Tesoro received assays for 6 diamond drill holes completed as part of the current extensional and infill drilling program at El Zorro.
Results continue to improve the Company's understanding of the continuity of gold mineralisation throughout the Ternera Gold Deposit plus extending known gold zones. Results will be used for the calculation of an updated Mineral Resource Estimate once assays are received for all outstanding holes.
|
1
|
+61 8 9322 1587 | info@tesororesources.com.au | Suite 5, 62 Ord Street, West Perth WA 6005 | www.tesororesources.com.au
ASX Announcement 22 March 2022
Significant Intercepts are presented in Table 1.
Tesoro Managing Director Zeff Reeves commented:
"The consistency of gold mineralisation at Ternera continues to impress. Over recent months we have seen vast improvements in grade continuity and widths, particularly in the three higher grade gold zones within the deposit. Furthermore, Ternera remains open in all directions with some wide zones of mineralisation offering excellent potential for further mineral resource expansion".
zones of mineralisation offering excellent potential for further mineral resource expansion".
For usepersonal
Figure 1: Ternera Drilling - Collar locations on geology and significant intercepts for holes reported in this announcement. PSAD56/19S datum.
|
2
|
+61 8 9322 1587 | info@tesororesources.com.au | Suite 5, 62 Ord Street, West Perth WA 6005 | www.tesororesources.com.au
ASX Announcement 22 March 2022
Figure 2: Ternera Drill Section - 120m looking northwest showing new wide gold zone intercepted in hole ZDDH00287 which remains open to the south.
which remains open to the south. personalFor
Figure 3: Ternera Drill Section -140m looking northwest showing well-developed shallow mineralisation in the west of the Ternera Gold Deposit.
|
3
|
+61 8 9322 1587 | info@tesororesources.com.au | Suite 5, 62 Ord Street, West Perth WA 6005 | www.tesororesources.com.au
ASX Announcement 22 March 2022
DRILLING RESULTS DISCUSSION
Holes ZDDH0287 returned a wide high-grade intercept of 97 g/m's through the southern extension of a well-developedhigh-grade gold zone in the eastern part of the Ternera Gold Deposit. This hole is particularly important, as it has defined a broad zone of mineralisation in a new area which remains open to the south. This zone has now been defined over 350m of strike and demonstrates excellent continuity and width. Previously reported result highlights from this zone include holes:
|
only
|
• ZDDH0192 (ASX announcement 5 October 2021):
|
▪
|
85.58m @ 0.82g/t Au from 305.42m including;
|
|
▪
|
13.00m @ 2.20g/t Au from 339.00m; and
|
|
▪
|
26.20m @ 1.17g/t Au from 365.80m.
|
• ZDDH0203 (ASX announcement 20 October 2021) :
|
use
|
▪
|
25.00m @ 4.22g/t Au from 367.00m including;
|
|
▪ 14.00m @ 6.81g/t Au from 373.00m; and
|
|
|
|
|
▪ 1.40m @ 55.56g/t Au from 383.00 m.
|
|
• ZDDH0242 (ASX announcement 12 January 2022):
|
|
▪
|
71.00m @ 1.58g/t Au from 225.00m including;
|
|
|
▪ 17.10m @ 5.10g/t Au from 243.90m; and
|
|
|
▪ 9.66m @ 7.58g/t Au from 256.00m.
Holes ZDDH0281 and ZDDH0286 returned consistent shallow mineralisation from the west of the Ternera Gold Deposit. This shallow, strike extensive mineralisation has now been defined over 750m of strike and is open to the north and south.
of strike and is open to the north and south.
Hole ZDDH0280 was drilled approximately 250m north of the main Ternera Deposit and returned multiple narrow gold results from within mineralised fault zones in sedimentary rocks. This indicates that the controlling mineralised fault zones continue to the north and have the potential to develop into broader zones of mineralisation where they cross the prospective El Zorro Tonalite h st rocks.
NEXT STEPS
The Company currently is awaiting assays for 12 diamond drill holes from Ternera. Results are xpected within the next two weeks, following which the Company intends to calculate an u dated MRE for the Ternera Deposit. Tesoro has now completed 300 diamond drill holes at Ternera for 100,235m. The maiden MRE announced on 28 July 2021 utilised 148 holes for 45,503m's.
Tesoro's exploration continues, with district target generation work consisting of surface mapping
and sampling. Results will be announced as they come to hand.
|
4
|
+61 8 9322 1587 | info@tesororesources.com.au | Suite 5, 62 Ord Street, West Perth WA 6005 | www.tesororesources.com.au
ASX Announcement 22 March 2022
|
Hole_ID
|
From (m)
|
To (m)
|
Interval
|
Au (g/t) Comments
|
Hole_ID
|
From (m)
|
To (m)
|
Interval
|
Au (g/t) Comments
|
ZDDH0280
|
119.40
|
119.80
|
0.40
|
2.32
|
|
ZDDH0285
|
247.00
|
253.00
|
6.00
|
1.82
|
including
|
ZDDH0280
|
175.00
|
177.00
|
2.00
|
1.02
|
|
ZDDH0285
|
259.00
|
260.00
|
1.00
|
2.41
|
|
ZDDH0280
|
149.00
|
149.50
|
0.50
|
0.79
|
|
ZDDH0285
|
293.00
|
294.00
|
1.00
|
1.08
|
|
ZDDH0280
|
271.00
|
272.00
|
1.00
|
0.42
|
|
ZDDH0285
|
304.00
|
320.00
|
16.00
|
0.62
|
|
ZDDH0280
|
332.00
|
333.00
|
1.00
|
0.47
|
|
ZDDH0285
|
304.00
|
305.00
|
1.00
|
1.87
|
including
|
ZDDH0281
|
42.37
|
43.10
|
0.73
|
2.59
|
|
ZDDH0285
|
314.50
|
318.50
|
4.00
|
1.44
|
including
|
nlyo
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ZDDH0281
|
59.05
|
94.00
|
34.95
|
0.68
|
|
ZDDH0285
|
378.00
|
379.00
|
1.00
|
0.56
|
|
ZDDH0281
|
59.05
|
60.00
|
0.95
|
2.63
|
including
|
ZDDH0285
|
421.00
|
426.06
|
5.06
|
1.17
|
|
ZDDH0281
|
72.00
|
85.50
|
13.50
|
1.21
|
including
|
ZDDH0285
|
451.00
|
458.00
|
7.00
|
0.56
|
|
ZDDH0281
|
106.50
|
110.00
|
3.50
|
0.69
|
|
ZDDH0285
|
456.00
|
458.00
|
2.00
|
1.40
|
including
|
ZDDH0281
|
106.50
|
107.25
|
0.75
|
1.32
|
|
ZDDH0286
|
28.00
|
32.07
|
4.07
|
0.76
|
|
ZDDH0281
|
109.00
|
110.00
|
1.00
|
1.26
|
|
ZDDH0286
|
28.00
|
29.00
|
1.00
|
1.47
|
|
ZDDH0281
|
121.65
|
122.00
|
0.35
|
5.14
|
|
ZDDH0286
|
73.00
|
96.00
|
23.00
|
0.53
|
|
ZDDH0281
|
136.00
|
137.00
|
1.00
|
0.50
|
|
ZDDH0286
|
77.15
|
86.00
|
8.85
|
1.09
|
including
|
ZDDH0281
|
155.00
|
156.00
|
1.00
|
0.45
|
|
ZDDH0286
|
79.00
|
80.00
|
1.00
|
3.64
|
including
|
seu
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ZDDH0281
|
158.00
|
159.00
|
1.00
|
0.43
|
|
ZDDH0286
|
270.00
|
270.54
|
0.54
|
1.13
|
|
ZDDH0281
|
189.00
|
190.00
|
1.00
|
1.14
|
|
ZDDH0287
|
154.74
|
158.25
|
3.51
|
0.97
|
|
ZDDH0281
|
201.00
|
206.00
|
5.00
|
0.49
|
|
ZDDH0287
|
154.74
|
155.95
|
1.21
|
2.27
|
|
ZDDH0281
|
202.00
|
203.00
|
1.00
|
1.22
|
including
|
ZDDH0287
|
221.00
|
222.00
|
1.00
|
0.42
|
|
ZDDH0281
|
214.00
|
217.00
|
3.00
|
1.56
|
|
ZDDH0287
|
273.35
|
274.00
|
0.65
|
0.45
|
|
ZDDH0281
|
261.00
|
262.00
|
1.00
|
0.43
|
|
ZDDH0287
|
291.00
|
295.45
|
4.45
|
1.83
|
|
ZDDH0282
|
155.00
|
157.00
|
2.00
|
0.49
|
|
ZDDH0287
|
343.70
|
356.00
|
12.30
|
0.45
|
|
ZDDH0282
|
212.00
|
215.00
|
3.00
|
0.49
|
|
ZDDH0287
|
343.70
|
348.00
|
4.30
|
1.04
|
|
ZDDH0282
|
233.00
|
247.10
|
14.10
|
0.94
|
|
ZDDH0287
|
386.00
|
387.00
|
1.00
|
0.96
|
|
ersonalp
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ZDDH0282
|
233.00
|
235.00
|
2.00
|
2.91
|
including
|
ZDDH0287
|
399.00
|
400.00
|
1.00
|
1.18
|
|
ZDDH0282
|
245.75
|
247.10
|
1.35
|
5.31
|
|
ZDDH0287
|
419.00
|
420.00
|
1.00
|
1.39
|
|
ZDDH0282
|
263.00
|
266.00
|
3.00
|
1.37
|
|
ZDDH0287
|
436.50
|
520.50
|
84.00
|
1.16
|
|
ZDDH0282
|
265.00
|
266.00
|
1.00
|
3.40
|
|
ZDDH0287
|
463.00
|
465.00
|
2.00
|
1.52
|
including
|
ZDDH0282
|
296.00
|
297.00
|
1.00
|
1.40
|
|
ZDDH0287
|
483.57
|
508.00
|
24.43
|
3.43
|
including
|
ZDDH0282
|
326.00
|
327.00
|
1.00
|
5.18
|
|
ZDDH0287
|
483.57
|
486.00
|
2.43
|
4.68
|
including
|
ZDDH0285
|
107.00
|
108.00
|
1.00
|
0.60
|
|
ZDDH0287
|
491.30
|
502.00
|
10.70
|
6.51
|
including
|
ZDDH0285
|
247.00
|
260.70
|
13.70
|
1.07
|
|
ZDDH0287
|
515.00
|
516.00
|
1.00
|
1.59
|
including
|
Table 1: Significant drill results for holes reported in this announcement, results are uncut, no top cut has been applied.
|
A table of significant intercepts for previously reported holes is presented in Appendix 2.
|
|
|
|
Authorised by the Board of Tesoro Resources Limited.
|
|
|
|
|
|
For more information:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Company:
|
|
|
|
|
Investors:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Zeff Reeves Managing Director
|
|
Peter Taylor
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tesoro Resources Limited
|
|
|
NWR Communications
|
|
|
|
For
|
|
|
|
|
|
+61 (0) 412 036 231
|
|
|
|
|
+61 8 9322 1587
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
peter@nwrcommunications.com.au
|
5
|
+61 8 9322 1587 | info@tesororesources.com.au | Suite 5, 62 Ord Street, West Perth WA 6005 | www.tesororesources.com.au
