Tesoro Resources : intersects 84.00m at 1.16g/t Au

03/21/2022 | 06:50pm EDT
District wide mapping and sampling is continuing, identifying widespread occurrence of favourable gold host rocks.
Drilling continues to improve understanding of continuity of mineralisation and expand the Ternera Gold Deposit.
Mineralisation remains open in all directions and significant scope exists for continued Mineral Resource growth.
Assays remain outstanding for 12 diamond drill holes, and once received, an updated Mineral Resource Estimate will be calculated.

A S X A N N O U N C E M E N T

2 2 M A R C H 2 0 2 2

ASX: TSO | ACN 106 854 175

19

only

usepersonal

Tesoro Intersects 84.00m @ 1.16g/t Au at Ternera, including a

high-grade zone of 10.70m @ 6.51g/t Au

Results returned for 6 diamond drill holes, all returning multiple gold intercepts from the Ternera Gold Deposit including:

  • ZDDH0287:
    • 24.43m @ 3.43 g/t Au from 483.57m; and
    • 10.70m @ 6.51g/t Au from 491.30m;
      • Contained within 84.00m @ 1.16g/t Au from 436.50m.
  • ZDDH0281:
    • 13.50m @ 1.21g/t Au from 72.00m; and
    • 3.00m @ 1.56g/t Au from 214.00m
  • ZDDH0282:
    • 2.00m @ 2.91g/t Au from 233.00m; and
    • 1.35m @ 5.31g/t Au from 245.75m;
      • Contained within 14.10m @ 0.94g/t Au from 233.00m.
  • ZDDH0285:
    • 6.00m @ 1.82g/t Au from 247.00 m;
      • Contained within 13.70m @ 1.07g/t Au from 247.00m: and
    • 4.00m @ 1.44g/t Au from 314.50m; and
    • 5.06m @ 1.17g/t Au from 421.00m.

Tesoro Resources Limited (Tesoro or the Company) (ASX:TSO, OTCQB:TSORF ) is pleased to announce latest assay results from drilling at the Ternera Gold Deposit located at the Company's El Zorro Gold Project (El Zorro) in Chile.

Tesoro received assays for 6 diamond drill holes completed as part of the current extensional and infill drilling program at El Zorro.

Results continue to improve the Company's understanding of the continuity of gold mineralisation throughout the Ternera Gold Deposit plus extending known gold zones. Results will be used for the calculation of an updated Mineral Resource Estimate once assays are received for all outstanding holes.

1

+61 8 9322 1587 | info@tesororesources.com.au | Suite 5, 62 Ord Street, West Perth WA 6005 | www.tesororesources.com.au

ASX Announcement 22 March 2022

Significant Intercepts are presented in Table 1.

Tesoro Managing Director Zeff Reeves commented:

"The consistency of gold mineralisation at Ternera continues to impress. Over recent months we have seen vast improvements in grade continuity and widths, particularly in the three higher grade gold zones within the deposit. Furthermore, Ternera remains open in all directions with some wide

zones of mineralisation offering excellent potential for further mineral resource expansion".

For usepersonal

Figure 1: Ternera Drilling - Collar locations on geology and significant intercepts for holes reported in this announcement. PSAD56/19S datum.

2

+61 8 9322 1587 | info@tesororesources.com.au | Suite 5, 62 Ord Street, West Perth WA 6005 | www.tesororesources.com.au

ASX Announcement 22 March 2022

Figure 2: Ternera Drill Section - 120m looking northwest showing new wide gold zone intercepted in hole ZDDH00287

which remains open to the south.

Figure 3: Ternera Drill Section -140m looking northwest showing well-developed shallow mineralisation in the west of the Ternera Gold Deposit.

3

+61 8 9322 1587 | info@tesororesources.com.au | Suite 5, 62 Ord Street, West Perth WA 6005 | www.tesororesources.com.au

ASX Announcement 22 March 2022

DRILLING RESULTS DISCUSSION

Holes ZDDH0287 returned a wide high-grade intercept of 97 g/m's through the southern extension of a well-developed high-grade gold zone in the eastern part of the Ternera Gold Deposit. This hole is particularly important, as it has defined a broad zone of mineralisation in a new area which remains open to the south. This zone has now been defined over 350m of strike and demonstrates excellent continuity and width. Previously reported result highlights from this zone include holes:

only

ZDDH0192 (ASX announcement 5 October 2021):

85.58m @ 0.82g/t Au from 305.42m including;

13.00m @ 2.20g/t Au from 339.00m; and

26.20m @ 1.17g/t Au from 365.80m.

ZDDH0203 (ASX announcement 20 October 2021) :

use

25.00m @ 4.22g/t Au from 367.00m including;

14.00m @ 6.81g/t Au from 373.00m; and

1.40m @ 55.56g/t Au from 383.00 m.

ZDDH0242 (ASX announcement 12 January 2022):

71.00m @ 1.58g/t Au from 225.00m including;

17.10m @ 5.10g/t Au from 243.90m; and

9.66m @ 7.58g/t Au from 256.00m.

Holes ZDDH0281 and ZDDH0286 returned consistent shallow mineralisation from the west of the Ternera Gold Deposit. This shallow, strike extensive mineralisation has now been defined over 750m

of strike and is open to the north and south.

Hole ZDDH0280 was drilled approximately 250m north of the main Ternera Deposit and returned multiple narrow gold results from within mineralised fault zones in sedimentary rocks. This indicates that the controlling mineralised fault zones continue to the north and have the potential to develop into broader zones of mineralisation where they cross the prospective El Zorro Tonalite h st rocks.

NEXT STEPS

The Company currently is awaiting assays for 12 diamond drill holes from Ternera. Results are expected within the next two weeks, following which the Company intends to calculate an updated MRE for the Ternera Deposit. Tesoro has now completed 300 diamond drill holes at Ternera for 100,235m. The maiden MRE announced on 28 July 2021 utilised 148 holes for 45,503m's.

Tesoro's exploration continues, with district target generation work consisting of surface mapping

and sampling. Results will be announced as they come to hand.

4

+61 8 9322 1587 | info@tesororesources.com.au | Suite 5, 62 Ord Street, West Perth WA 6005 | www.tesororesources.com.au

ASX Announcement 22 March 2022

Hole_ID

From (m)

To (m)

Interval

Au (g/t) Comments

Hole_ID

From (m)

To (m)

Interval

Au (g/t) Comments

ZDDH0280

119.40

119.80

0.40

2.32

ZDDH0285

247.00

253.00

6.00

1.82

including

ZDDH0280

175.00

177.00

2.00

1.02

ZDDH0285

259.00

260.00

1.00

2.41

ZDDH0280

149.00

149.50

0.50

0.79

ZDDH0285

293.00

294.00

1.00

1.08

ZDDH0280

271.00

272.00

1.00

0.42

ZDDH0285

304.00

320.00

16.00

0.62

ZDDH0280

332.00

333.00

1.00

0.47

ZDDH0285

304.00

305.00

1.00

1.87

including

ZDDH0281

42.37

43.10

0.73

2.59

ZDDH0285

314.50

318.50

4.00

1.44

including

nlyo

ZDDH0281

59.05

94.00

34.95

0.68

ZDDH0285

378.00

379.00

1.00

0.56

ZDDH0281

59.05

60.00

0.95

2.63

including

ZDDH0285

421.00

426.06

5.06

1.17

ZDDH0281

72.00

85.50

13.50

1.21

including

ZDDH0285

451.00

458.00

7.00

0.56

ZDDH0281

106.50

110.00

3.50

0.69

ZDDH0285

456.00

458.00

2.00

1.40

including

ZDDH0281

106.50

107.25

0.75

1.32

ZDDH0286

28.00

32.07

4.07

0.76

ZDDH0281

109.00

110.00

1.00

1.26

ZDDH0286

28.00

29.00

1.00

1.47

ZDDH0281

121.65

122.00

0.35

5.14

ZDDH0286

73.00

96.00

23.00

0.53

ZDDH0281

136.00

137.00

1.00

0.50

ZDDH0286

77.15

86.00

8.85

1.09

including

ZDDH0281

155.00

156.00

1.00

0.45

ZDDH0286

79.00

80.00

1.00

3.64

including

seu

ZDDH0281

158.00

159.00

1.00

0.43

ZDDH0286

270.00

270.54

0.54

1.13

ZDDH0281

189.00

190.00

1.00

1.14

ZDDH0287

154.74

158.25

3.51

0.97

ZDDH0281

201.00

206.00

5.00

0.49

ZDDH0287

154.74

155.95

1.21

2.27

ZDDH0281

202.00

203.00

1.00

1.22

including

ZDDH0287

221.00

222.00

1.00

0.42

ZDDH0281

214.00

217.00

3.00

1.56

ZDDH0287

273.35

274.00

0.65

0.45

ZDDH0281

261.00

262.00

1.00

0.43

ZDDH0287

291.00

295.45

4.45

1.83

ZDDH0282

155.00

157.00

2.00

0.49

ZDDH0287

343.70

356.00

12.30

0.45

ZDDH0282

212.00

215.00

3.00

0.49

ZDDH0287

343.70

348.00

4.30

1.04

ZDDH0282

233.00

247.10

14.10

0.94

ZDDH0287

386.00

387.00

1.00

0.96

ersonalp

ZDDH0282

233.00

235.00

2.00

2.91

including

ZDDH0287

399.00

400.00

1.00

1.18

ZDDH0282

245.75

247.10

1.35

5.31

ZDDH0287

419.00

420.00

1.00

1.39

ZDDH0282

263.00

266.00

3.00

1.37

ZDDH0287

436.50

520.50

84.00

1.16

ZDDH0282

265.00

266.00

1.00

3.40

ZDDH0287

463.00

465.00

2.00

1.52

including

ZDDH0282

296.00

297.00

1.00

1.40

ZDDH0287

483.57

508.00

24.43

3.43

including

ZDDH0282

326.00

327.00

1.00

5.18

ZDDH0287

483.57

486.00

2.43

4.68

including

ZDDH0285

107.00

108.00

1.00

0.60

ZDDH0287

491.30

502.00

10.70

6.51

including

ZDDH0285

247.00

260.70

13.70

1.07

ZDDH0287

515.00

516.00

1.00

1.59

including

Table 1: Significant drill results for holes reported in this announcement, results are uncut, no top cut has been applied.

A table of significant intercepts for previously reported holes is presented in Appendix 2.

Authorised by the Board of Tesoro Resources Limited.

For more information:

Company:

Investors:

Zeff Reeves Managing Director

Peter Taylor

Tesoro Resources Limited

NWR Communications

For

+61 (0) 412 036 231

+61 8 9322 1587

peter@nwrcommunications.com.au

5

+61 8 9322 1587 | info@tesororesources.com.au | Suite 5, 62 Ord Street, West Perth WA 6005 | www.tesororesources.com.au

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Tesoro Resources Ltd. published this content on 21 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2022 22:49:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
