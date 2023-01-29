|
Tess Agro : Interim Financial Statements as at 31.12.2022
INTERIM
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED
31ST DECEMBER 2022
TESS AGRO PLC
-
87, New Nuge Road, Kelaniya
Balance Sheet
As At 31st December 2022
|
|
|
Un-Audited
|
Un-Audited
|
Audited
|
|
|
Period Ended
|
Period Ended
|
Period Ended
|
|
|
31st Dec. 2022
|
31st Dec. 2021
|
31st Mar. 2022
|
|
|
Rs.
|
Rs.
|
Rs.
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
NON CURRENT ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
Property , Plant & Equipment Net
|
340,872,051
|
339,217,694
|
338,457,407
|
|
Intangible Assets
|
391,898
|
437,835
|
391,898
|
|
Right of Use Assets
|
133,842,337
|
138,403,531
|
133,842,337
|
|
Differed Tax Assets
|
17,892
|
|
17,892
|
|
Biological Assets
|
2,199,659
|
2,194,289
|
2,194,289
|
|
Other Non Current Financial Assets
|
9,402,715
|
9,373,081
|
9,402,715
|
|
|
486,726,552
|
489,626,430
|
484,306,538
|
CURRENT ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
Trade and Other Receivables Net
|
519,154
|
12,555,306
|
13,154,256
|
|
Other Current Assets
|
17,609,906
|
17,643,726
|
17,609,906
|
|
Current Investments
|
29,659,740
|
|
|
|
Cash & Cash Equivalents
|
25,624,668
|
5,675,727
|
2,098,305
|
|
|
73,413,468
|
35,874,759
|
32,862,467
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
560,140,020
|
525,501,189
|
517,169,003
|
EQUITY & LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
|
Stated Capital
|
491,805,529
|
407,805,528
|
407,805,528
|
|
Other Components of Equity
|
(379,190,420)
|
(379,870,175)
|
(382,430,220)
|
|
Reserves
|
49,856,441
|
49,826,807
|
49,856,441
|
Total Equity
|
162,471,550
|
77,762,160
|
75,231,750
|
NON CURRENT LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
|
Deferred Tax Liability
|
31,568,069
|
26,830,516
|
31,568,069
|
|
Interest Bearing Borrowings
|
|
67,414,562
|
|
|
Rent-Deposit
|
2,040,000
|
2,290,000
|
2,040,000
|
|
Retirement Benefit Obligations
|
|
63,000
|
74,550
|
|
|
33,608,069
|
96,598,078
|
33,682,619
|
CURRENT LIABILIITES
|
|
|
|
|
Trade and Other Payables
|
24,194,529
|
24,594,229
|
20,971,122
|
|
Interest Bearing Borrowings
|
268,476,548
|
222,259,842
|
293,746,549
|
|
Amount Due To Related Parties
|
17,890,322
|
23,234,446
|
24,670,949
|
|
Short Term Borrowings
|
32,883,044
|
20,206,249
|
32,883,044
|
|
Other Current Liabilities
|
3,254,698
|
3,254,698
|
3,254,698
|
|
Bank Overdrafts
|
17,361,260
|
71,831,002
|
32,728,273
|
|
|
364,060,400
|
365,380,467
|
408,254,634
|
TOTAL EQUITY & LIABILITIES
|
560,140,020
|
539,740,705
|
517,169,003
|
No of Ordinary Voting Shares
|
557,797,287
|
389,797,287
|
389,797,287
|
Net assets value per share
|
0.29
|
0.20
|
0.19
|
Market value per share Voting - Qtr.- Highest
|
1.80
|
0.80
|
1.00
|
|
- Lowest
|
1.00
|
0.50
|
0.50
|
|
- Closing
|
1.10
|
0.60
|
0.50
|
Market value per share Non Voting - Qtr.- Highest
|
1.30
|
0.70
|
0.90
|
|
- Lowest
|
0.80
|
0.40
|
0.40
|
|
- Closing
|
0.80
|
0.60
|
0.40
|
The above figures are provisional and subject to audit
|
|
|
S.F. Fernando
|
D.Fernando
|
|
|
Chairperson
|
Director / CEO
|
|
|
Date
|
26.01.2023
|
|
|
Figures in the brackets indicate deductions.
Income Statement
For the Period Ended 31st December 2022
|
|
Un-audited
|
Un-audited
|
Un-audited
|
Un-audited
|
Audited
|
|
|
Nine Months
|
Nine Months
|
Three Months
|
Three Months
|
|
Change
|
|
Period Ended
|
Period Ended
|
Period Ended
|
Period Ended
|
Period Ended
|
|
|
|
31st Dec. 2022
|
31st Dec. 2021
|
31st Dec. 2022
|
31st Dec. 2021
|
31st Mar. 2022
|
|
|
Rs.
|
Rs.
|
Rs.
|
Rs.
|
Rs.
|
%
|
Turnover
|
7,652,074
|
6,865,875
|
|
2,288,625
|
2,484,710
|
11
|
Cost of Sales
|
(3,569,432)
|
(1,456,416)
|
|
(484,808)
|
(2,506,553)
|
(145)
|
Gross Profit
|
4,082,643
|
5,409,459
|
-
|
1,803,817
|
(21,843)
|
(25)
|
Other Operating Income
|
9,200,219
|
1,721,070
|
3,720,693
|
460,610
|
50,730,812
|
-
|
Selling & Distribution Expenses
|
(218,334)
|
(285,832)
|
(99,406)
|
(357,000)
|
|
24
|
Administrative Expenses
|
(8,123,799)
|
(6,741,115)
|
(1,904,945)
|
(2,488,615)
|
(15,746,939)
|
(21)
|
Other Operating Expenses
|
|
(1,344,375)
|
|
(376,784)
|
(19,923,396)
|
(100)
|
Profit from Operations
|
4,940,730
|
(1,240,793)
|
1,716,342
|
(957,972)
|
15,038,634
|
(498)
|
Dividend Income
|
26,119
|
34,957
|
|
7,704
|
34,957
|
|
Profit before Interest
|
4,966,849
|
(1,205,836)
|
1,716,342
|
(950,268)
|
15,073,590
|
512
|
Finance Income
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
Finance Expenses
|
(3,342,674)
|
(2,602,479)
|
(1,036,588)
|
(903,992)
|
(3,524,004)
|
(28)
|
Profit /(Loss) before Tax
|
1,624,175
|
(3,808,315)
|
679,755
|
(1,854,260)
|
11,549,587
|
143
|
Provision for Taxation
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(4,728,481)
|
-
|
Net Profit/(Loss) after Tax
|
1,624,175
|
(3,808,315)
|
679,755
|
(1,854,260)
|
6,821,106
|
143
|
Profit available for Appropriation
|
1,624,175
|
(3,808,315)
|
679,755
|
(1,854,260)
|
6,821,106
|
143
|
Earnings Per Share
|
0.01
|
(0.01)
|
0.00
|
(0.01)
|
0.02
|
(98)
|
Figures in the brackets indicate deductions.
|
|
|
|
|
|
Statement of Comprehensive Income
|
For the Period Ended 31st December 2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Un-audited
|
Un-audited
|
Un-audited
|
Un-audited
|
Audited
|
|
|
Nine Months
|
Nine Months
|
Three Months
|
Three Months
|
|
Change
|
|
Period Ended
|
Period Ended
|
Period Ended
|
Period Ended
|
Period Ended
|
|
|
|
31st Dec.2022
|
31st Dec.2021
|
31st Dec.2022
|
31st Dec.2021
|
31st Mar. 2022
|
|
|
Rs.
|
Rs.
|
Rs.
|
Rs.
|
Rs.
|
%
|
Profit / Loss for the Peroid / Year
|
1,624,175
|
(3,808,315)
|
679,755
|
(1,854,260)
|
6,821,106
|
143
|
Other Comprehensive Income
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
1,624,175
|
(3,808,315)
|
679,755
|
(1,854,260)
|
6,821,106
|
143
|
Revaluation of property Plant & Equipment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net change in fair value of available for sale financial assets
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
29,634
|
-
|
Net change in fair value of financial Assets in Tropic Fishery (Pvt) Ltd
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Acturial gains (losses) on Employee benefit liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other Comprehensive Income for the Year, net of tax
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
6,850,740
|
|
Total Comprehensive Income for the Period /Year
|
1,624,175
|
(3,808,315)
|
679,755
|
(1,854,260)
|
6,850,740
|
143
|
Figures in the brackets indicate deductions.
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash Flow Statement
For the Period Ended 31st December 2022
|
|
|
Company
|
|
|
Un-Audited
|
Un-Audited
|
|
|
Nine Months
|
Nine Months
|
Audited
|
|
Period Ended
|
Period Ended
|
Period Ended
|
|
31st Dec. 2022
|
31st Dec. 2021
|
31st Mar. 2022
|
|
Rs.
|
Rs.
|
|
Cash Flow from Operating Activities
|
|
|
|
Cash Receipts from Customers
|
7,652,074
|
1,721,070
|
2,484,710
|
Shares issued
|
84,000,000
|
|
|
Cash Paid to Suppliers & Employees
|
(18,113,225)
|
(15,927,548)
|
39,252,010
|
Prior Year Adjustments
|
|
|
(2,475,066)
|
Cash Generated from Operations
|
73,538,850
|
(14,206,478)
|
39,261,654
|
Gratuity Paid
|
(1,577,625)
|
-
|
|
Interest Paid
|
|
|
|
Income Tax Paid
|
|
|
|
ESC Paid
|
-
|
-
|
|
Net Cash flow from Operating Activities
|
71,961,225
|
(14,206,478)
|
39,261,654
|
Cash flow from Investing Activities
|
|
|
|
Purchase of Intangible assets
|
|
|
|
Acquisition of Biological Assets
|
|
|
|
Interest Received
|
2,079,365
|
|
|
Dividend Received
|
26,119
|
34,957
|
34,957
|
Acquisition of Property Plant and Equipment
|
(2,414,643)
|
|
(4,381,654)
|
Disposal of Property,Plant & Equipment
|
|
|
|
Rent Deposit Received
|
|
|
(250,000)
|
Rent Received
|
7,094,735
|
6,865,875
|
9,154,500
|
Short Term Investment
|
(29,659,740)
|
|
|
Exchange Gain / (Loss)
|
|
|
|
Investment in Fixed Deposits
|
|
|
|
Net Cash flow from Investing Activities
|
(22,874,164)
|
6,900,832
|
4,557,803
|
Cash flow from Financing Activities
|
|
|
|
Repayment of Interest Bearing Borrowings
|
(25,270,000)
|
|
|
Proceeds from Share Issue
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from Interest Bearing Borrowings
|
|
|
|
Interest Paid
|
|
(2,602,479)
|
(3,524,004)
|
Dividend Paid
|
|
-
|
-
|
Net Cash flow from Financing Activities
|
(25,270,000)
|
(2,602,479)
|
(3,524,004)
|
Net Increase/(Decrease) in Cash & Cash Equivalents
|
23,817,061
|
(9,908,125)
|
40,295,453
|
Cash & Cash Equivalents at the Beginning of the Year /Peroid
|
(15,553,652)
|
(56,247,151)
|
(55,849,106)
|
Cash & Cash Equivalents at the End of the Period
|
8,263,409
|
(66,155,276)
|
(15,553,652)
|
