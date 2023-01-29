Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Sri Lanka
  Colombo Stock Exchange
  Tess Agro PLC
  News
  Summary
    TESS.N0000   LK0333N00001

TESS AGRO PLC

(TESS.N0000)
End-of-day quote Colombo Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-26
1.100 LKR    0.00%
01/29 Tess Agro : Interim Financial Statements as at 31.12.2022
PU
01/05 Tess Agro PLC Announces Board Changes
CI
01/02 Tess Limited acquired 20.83% stake in Tess Agro PLC (COSE:TESS.N0000) from Dilshan Fernando for approximately LKR 110 million.
CI
Tess Agro : Interim Financial Statements as at 31.12.2022

01/29/2023 | 11:14pm EST
INTERIM

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED

31ST DECEMBER 2022

TESS AGRO PLC

  • 87, New Nuge Road, Kelaniya

Balance Sheet

As At 31st December 2022

Un-Audited

Un-Audited

Audited

Period Ended

Period Ended

Period Ended

31st Dec. 2022

31st Dec. 2021

31st Mar. 2022

Rs.

Rs.

Rs.

ASSETS

NON CURRENT ASSETS

Property , Plant & Equipment Net

340,872,051

339,217,694

338,457,407

Intangible Assets

391,898

437,835

391,898

Right of Use Assets

133,842,337

138,403,531

133,842,337

Differed Tax Assets

17,892

17,892

Biological Assets

2,199,659

2,194,289

2,194,289

Other Non Current Financial Assets

9,402,715

9,373,081

9,402,715

486,726,552

489,626,430

484,306,538

CURRENT ASSETS

Trade and Other Receivables Net

519,154

12,555,306

13,154,256

Other Current Assets

17,609,906

17,643,726

17,609,906

Current Investments

29,659,740

Cash & Cash Equivalents

25,624,668

5,675,727

2,098,305

73,413,468

35,874,759

32,862,467

TOTAL ASSETS

560,140,020

525,501,189

517,169,003

EQUITY & LIABILITIES

Stated Capital

491,805,529

407,805,528

407,805,528

Other Components of Equity

(379,190,420)

(379,870,175)

(382,430,220)

Reserves

49,856,441

49,826,807

49,856,441

Total Equity

162,471,550

77,762,160

75,231,750

NON CURRENT LIABILITIES

Deferred Tax Liability

31,568,069

26,830,516

31,568,069

Interest Bearing Borrowings

67,414,562

Rent-Deposit

2,040,000

2,290,000

2,040,000

Retirement Benefit Obligations

63,000

74,550

33,608,069

96,598,078

33,682,619

CURRENT LIABILIITES

Trade and Other Payables

24,194,529

24,594,229

20,971,122

Interest Bearing Borrowings

268,476,548

222,259,842

293,746,549

Amount Due To Related Parties

17,890,322

23,234,446

24,670,949

Short Term Borrowings

32,883,044

20,206,249

32,883,044

Other Current Liabilities

3,254,698

3,254,698

3,254,698

Bank Overdrafts

17,361,260

71,831,002

32,728,273

364,060,400

365,380,467

408,254,634

TOTAL EQUITY & LIABILITIES

560,140,020

539,740,705

517,169,003

No of Ordinary Voting Shares

557,797,287

389,797,287

389,797,287

Net assets value per share

0.29

0.20

0.19

Market value per share Voting - Qtr.- Highest

1.80

0.80

1.00

- Lowest

1.00

0.50

0.50

- Closing

1.10

0.60

0.50

Market value per share Non Voting - Qtr.- Highest

1.30

0.70

0.90

- Lowest

0.80

0.40

0.40

- Closing

0.80

0.60

0.40

The above figures are provisional and subject to audit

S.F. Fernando

D.Fernando

Chairperson

Director / CEO

Date

26.01.2023

Figures in the brackets indicate deductions.

Income Statement

For the Period Ended 31st December 2022

Un-audited

Un-audited

Un-audited

Un-audited

Audited

Nine Months

Nine Months

Three Months

Three Months

Change

Period Ended

Period Ended

Period Ended

Period Ended

Period Ended

31st Dec. 2022

31st Dec. 2021

31st Dec. 2022

31st Dec. 2021

31st Mar. 2022

Rs.

Rs.

Rs.

Rs.

Rs.

%

Turnover

7,652,074

6,865,875

2,288,625

2,484,710

11

Cost of Sales

(3,569,432)

(1,456,416)

(484,808)

(2,506,553)

(145)

Gross Profit

4,082,643

5,409,459

-

1,803,817

(21,843)

(25)

Other Operating Income

9,200,219

1,721,070

3,720,693

460,610

50,730,812

-

Selling & Distribution Expenses

(218,334)

(285,832)

(99,406)

(357,000)

24

Administrative Expenses

(8,123,799)

(6,741,115)

(1,904,945)

(2,488,615)

(15,746,939)

(21)

Other Operating Expenses

(1,344,375)

(376,784)

(19,923,396)

(100)

Profit from Operations

4,940,730

(1,240,793)

1,716,342

(957,972)

15,038,634

(498)

Dividend Income

26,119

34,957

7,704

34,957

Profit before Interest

4,966,849

(1,205,836)

1,716,342

(950,268)

15,073,590

512

Finance Income

-

Finance Expenses

(3,342,674)

(2,602,479)

(1,036,588)

(903,992)

(3,524,004)

(28)

Profit /(Loss) before Tax

1,624,175

(3,808,315)

679,755

(1,854,260)

11,549,587

143

Provision for Taxation

-

-

-

-

(4,728,481)

-

Net Profit/(Loss) after Tax

1,624,175

(3,808,315)

679,755

(1,854,260)

6,821,106

143

Profit available for Appropriation

1,624,175

(3,808,315)

679,755

(1,854,260)

6,821,106

143

Earnings Per Share

0.01

(0.01)

0.00

(0.01)

0.02

(98)

Figures in the brackets indicate deductions.

Statement of Comprehensive Income

For the Period Ended 31st December 2022

Un-audited

Un-audited

Un-audited

Un-audited

Audited

Nine Months

Nine Months

Three Months

Three Months

Change

Period Ended

Period Ended

Period Ended

Period Ended

Period Ended

31st Dec.2022

31st Dec.2021

31st Dec.2022

31st Dec.2021

31st Mar. 2022

Rs.

Rs.

Rs.

Rs.

Rs.

%

Profit / Loss for the Peroid / Year

1,624,175

(3,808,315)

679,755

(1,854,260)

6,821,106

143

Other Comprehensive Income

-

-

-

-

-

-

1,624,175

(3,808,315)

679,755

(1,854,260)

6,821,106

143

Revaluation of property Plant & Equipment

Net change in fair value of available for sale financial assets

-

-

-

-

29,634

-

Net change in fair value of financial Assets in Tropic Fishery (Pvt) Ltd

Acturial gains (losses) on Employee benefit liabilities

Other Comprehensive Income for the Year, net of tax

-

-

-

-

6,850,740

Total Comprehensive Income for the Period /Year

1,624,175

(3,808,315)

679,755

(1,854,260)

6,850,740

143

Figures in the brackets indicate deductions.

Cash Flow Statement

For the Period Ended 31st December 2022

Company

Un-Audited

Un-Audited

Nine Months

Nine Months

Audited

Period Ended

Period Ended

Period Ended

31st Dec. 2022

31st Dec. 2021

31st Mar. 2022

Rs.

Rs.

Cash Flow from Operating Activities

Cash Receipts from Customers

7,652,074

1,721,070

2,484,710

Shares issued

84,000,000

Cash Paid to Suppliers & Employees

(18,113,225)

(15,927,548)

39,252,010

Prior Year Adjustments

(2,475,066)

Cash Generated from Operations

73,538,850

(14,206,478)

39,261,654

Gratuity Paid

(1,577,625)

-

Interest Paid

Income Tax Paid

ESC Paid

-

-

Net Cash flow from Operating Activities

71,961,225

(14,206,478)

39,261,654

Cash flow from Investing Activities

Purchase of Intangible assets

Acquisition of Biological Assets

Interest Received

2,079,365

Dividend Received

26,119

34,957

34,957

Acquisition of Property Plant and Equipment

(2,414,643)

(4,381,654)

Disposal of Property,Plant & Equipment

Rent Deposit Received

(250,000)

Rent Received

7,094,735

6,865,875

9,154,500

Short Term Investment

(29,659,740)

Exchange Gain / (Loss)

Investment in Fixed Deposits

Net Cash flow from Investing Activities

(22,874,164)

6,900,832

4,557,803

Cash flow from Financing Activities

Repayment of Interest Bearing Borrowings

(25,270,000)

Proceeds from Share Issue

Proceeds from Interest Bearing Borrowings

Interest Paid

(2,602,479)

(3,524,004)

Dividend Paid

-

-

Net Cash flow from Financing Activities

(25,270,000)

(2,602,479)

(3,524,004)

Net Increase/(Decrease) in Cash & Cash Equivalents

23,817,061

(9,908,125)

40,295,453

Cash & Cash Equivalents at the Beginning of the Year /Peroid

(15,553,652)

(56,247,151)

(55,849,106)

Cash & Cash Equivalents at the End of the Period

8,263,409

(66,155,276)

(15,553,652)

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Tess Agro plc published this content on 30 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 January 2023 04:13:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
