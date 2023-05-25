Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. TESSCO Technologies Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TESS   US8723861071

TESSCO TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED

(TESS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-05-24 pm EDT
8.790 USD   +0.80%
02:55aShareholder Investigation : Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates HSKA, TESS, NATI, STSA
PR
05/18Tessco Technologies Incorporated : NPPGov Announces New Partner Agreement with TESSCO Technologies, Inc.
PU
05/18Shareholder Investigation : Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates HSKA, NATI, TESS, DHC
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates HSKA, TESS, NATI, STSA

05/25/2023 | 02:55am EDT
NEW YORK, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

Heska Corporation (NASDAQ: HSKA)'s sale to Mars, Incorporated for $120.00 per share. If you are a Heska shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ: TESS)'s sale to affiliates of Lee Equity Partners and Twin Point Capital for $9.00 in cash per share. If you are a TESSCO shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ: NATI)'s sale to Emerson Electric Co. for $60.00 per share in cash. If you are a National Instruments shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: STSA)'s sale to Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories, Ltd. for $0.91 in cash per share at the closing of the transaction plus one non-tradeable contingent value right of up to $5.77 per share. If you are a Satsuma shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLC
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com 
https://www.halpersadeh.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-investigation-halper-sadeh-llc-investigates-hska-tess-nati-stsa-301834348.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP


© PRNewswire 2023
