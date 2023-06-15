Advanced search
SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates SYNH, DM, TESS, ISEE

06/15/2023 | 12:40pm EDT
NEW YORK, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNH)'s sale to a consortium of affiliates of Elliott Investment Management, Patient Square Capital, and Veritas Capital for $43.00 per share in cash. If you are a Syneos shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE: DM)'s sale to Stratasys Ltd. for 0.123 ordinary shares of Stratasys for each share of Desktop Metal Class A common stock. Upon closing of the proposed transaction, Desktop Metal stockholders will own approximately 41% of the combined company. If you are a Desktop Metal shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ: TESS)'s sale to affiliates of Lee Equity Partners and Twin Point Capital for $9.00 in cash per share. If you are a TESSCO shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Iveric bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISEE)'s sale to Astellas Pharma Inc. for $40.00 per share in cash. If you are an Iveric shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLC
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com  
https://www.halpersadeh.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-investigation-halper-sadeh-llc-investigates-synh-dm-tess-isee-301852135.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP


© PRNewswire 2023
