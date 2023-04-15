Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  TESSCO Technologies Incorporated
  News
  Summary
    TESS   US8723861071

TESSCO TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED

(TESS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:59:37 2023-04-14 pm EDT
8.765 USD   -0.06%
04/15Tessco Technologies Investor Alert By The Former Attorney General Of Louisiana : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of TESSCO Technologies Incorporated - TESS
BU
04/13William Blair Downgrades TESSCO Technologies to Market Perform From Outperform
MT
04/12Top Midday Gainers
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TESSCO TECHNOLOGIES INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of TESSCO Technologies Incorporated - TESS

04/15/2023 | 09:04pm EDT
Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NasdaqGS: TESS) to entities affiliated with Lee Equity Partners and Twin Point Capital. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of TESSCO will receive $9.00 in cash for each share of TESSCO that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-tess/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 464 M - -
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -22,5x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 80,9 M 80,9 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,17x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,16x
Nbr of Employees 530
Free-Float 71,6%
Chart TESSCO TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
TESSCO Technologies Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESSCO TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 8,77
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sandip Mukerjee President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Aric M. Spitulnik CFO, Secretary, Chief Accounting Officer & SVP
J. Timothy Bryan Chairman
Thad Lowe Chief Technology Officer & SVP
Jesse B. Hillman Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESSCO TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED78.88%81
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.6.09%207 003
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.96.84%52 253
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.34.82%50 126
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.13.10%48 810
NOKIA OYJ4.50%27 722
