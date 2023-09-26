GetWireless Establishes T-Mobile VAD Relationship While Expanding Connectivity Services Offering

September 26, 2023

GetWireless, a leading Value-Added Distributor (VAD) of IoT solutions since 2001, recently announced they have joined the T-Mobile for Business Partner Program. GetWireless will deliver connectivity services offerings to their community of resale partners. This new addition to their services portfolio further defines the "value" GetWireless brings to its customers.

The "Activate Where You Buy" program empowers activation and connectivity services in addition to GetWireless' comprehensive line-up of embedded modules, pre-certified modems, programmable modems, enterprise routers, and industrial gateways.

"The evolution of the T-Mobile network, paired with the strong channel focus is an exciting new opportunity for us to enable our partner community to offer T-Mobile service as a part of our 'Activate Where You Buy' program," said Terra Bastolich, CMO of Marketing at GetWireless.

"We are thrilled to welcome GetWireless to the T-Mobile for Business Partner Program. Combining T-Mobile's fast, reliable, proven 5G network with GetWireless' cutting-edge portfolio of solutions, deep product expertise, and vast VAR community enables more of our business customers' visions to become reality," said George Fischer, SVP of Sales, T-Mobile Business Group.

