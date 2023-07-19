TESSCO Technologies Incorporated(NasdaqGS:TESS) dropped from S&P TMI Index

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated is a technology distributor, manufacturer, and solutions provider serving customers in the wireless infrastructure market. Its segments include Carrier, which is comprised of customers that are responsible for building and maintaining the infrastructure system and provide airtime service to individual subscribers and Commercial, which includes value-added resellers, the government channel and private system operator markets. The Company offers products in three categories, namely base station infrastructure; network systems; and installation, test, and maintenance products. Its base station infrastructure products include base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, lightning protection devices, connectors, and mobile antennas. Its network systems products include wireless networking filtering systems, two-way radios, and security and surveillance products. Its installation, test and maintenance products include analysis equipment and hardware.