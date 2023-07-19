TESSCO Technologies Incorporated(NasdaqGS:TESS) dropped from S&P TMI Index
Today at 12:00 am
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|8.990 USD
|+0.11%
|+0.33%
|+83.47%
|Jul. 17
|TESSCO Technologies Closes $160 Million Buyout by Lee Equity Partners, Twin Point Capital
|MT
|Jul. 17
|TESSCO Technologies Incorporated(NasdaqGS:TESS) dropped from NASDAQ Composite Index
|CI
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|8.990 USD
|+0.11%
|+0.33%
|83 M $
|TESSCO Technologies Stockholders Approve Merger With Lee Equity Partners, Twin Point Capital
|MT
|TESSCO TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED : Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting - M&A Vote
|FA
|TESSCO Technologies Incorporated(NasdaqGS:TESS) added to Russell 3000E Growth Index
|CI
|TESSCO Technologies Incorporated(NasdaqGS:TESS) added to Russell Microcap Growth Index
|CI
|TESSCO Technologies Incorporated Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 26, 2023
|CI
|Earnings Flash (TESS) TESSCO TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED Reports Q4 Revenue $104.2M
|MT
|TESSCO Technologies Incorporated Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended March 26, 2023
|CI
|TESSCO TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED : Q4 2023 Earnings Release
|FA
|Insider Sell: Tessco Technologies
|MT
|William Blair Downgrades TESSCO Technologies to Market Perform From Outperform
|MT
|Top Midday Gainers
|MT
|Sector Update: Tech Stocks Rally Premarket Wednesday
|MT
|Sector Update: Tech
|MT
|Tessco Technologies to Be Acquired by Lee Equity Partners, Twin Point Capital for $9 per Share; Stock Climbs Pre-Bell
|MT
|Entities affiliated with Lee Equity Partners, LLC and Twin Point Capital LLC entered into a definitive merger agreement to acquire TESSCO Technologies Incorporated from Lakeview Investment Group, LLC, Lakeview Investment Group & Trading Company LLC, Tieton Capital Management, LLC and others for $83.8 million.
|CI
|TESSCO Technologies Incorporated Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended December 25, 2022
|CI
|Transcript : TESSCO Technologies Incorporated, Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 08, 2023
|CI
|TESSCO TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED : Q3 2023 Earnings Call
|FA
|Earnings Flash (TESS) TESSCO TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED Reports Q3 Revenue $114.9M, vs. Street Est of $114.6M
|MT
|TESSCO Technologies Incorporated Reaffirms Earnings Guidance for the Full Year Fiscal 2023
|CI
|TESSCO TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED : Q3 2023 Earnings Release
|FA
|TESSCO Technologies Incorporated Provides Preliminary Earnings Guidance for the Third Quarter and Year to Date Ended December 25, 2022; Reaffirms Earnings Guidance for the Fiscal Year 2023
|CI
|Tessco Technologies Incorporated and Wells Fargo Bank, National Association Enter into Amendment No. 4 to Credit Agreement
|CI
