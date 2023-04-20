Advanced search
    TESS   US8723861071

TESSCO TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED

(TESS)
04/20/2023
8.770 USD   +0.11%
02:25pTessco Technologies Incorporated : T-Mobile Named Fastest Mobile Operator in 2023 Q1 Speedtest Ratings
04/15Tessco Technologies Investor Alert By The Former Attorney General Of Louisiana : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of TESSCO Technologies Incorporated - TESS
04/13William Blair Downgrades TESSCO Technologies to Market Perform From Outperform
TESSCO Technologies Incorporated : T-Mobile Named Fastest Mobile Operator in 2023 Q1 Speedtest Ratings

04/20/2023 | 02:25pm EDT
T-Mobile Named Fastest Mobile Operator in 2023 Q1 Speedtest Ratings

In Ookla's Speedtest® Global Index Market Analysis United States Q1 2023 report, T-Mobile earned high honors in multiple categories, including being named the fastest mobile operator in 46 states and the District of Columbia as well as the fastest in 88 of the 100 most populous cities in the U.S. T-Mobile earned wins in every category for overall network performance as it continues to prove why it is one of the nation's top overall network leader.

According to the report, T-Mobile's overall network performance had the most consistent network and the lowest multi-server latency. It also was named the fastest mobile operator in the U.S. and the best place to stream video. In terms of 5G performance, T-Mobile also earned wins in Q1 for 5G Performance and Availability, with average download speeds over twice as fast as AT&T and the most available 5G network ensuring customers were connected over 71 percent of the time.

"We've gone from being the leading 5G network to establishing ourselves as the overall network leader in an incredibly short amount of time," said Ulf Ewaldsson, President of Technology at T-Mobile. "We've taken our network to the top while also providing customers with unbeatable value, without making any compromises, and we still have more up our sleeve."

While Verizon holds a lead over T-Mobile for 5G latency specifically, Ookla CTO Luke Deryckx did explain how the difference in latency between the two is in fact small.

"Both operators are making network improvements to enhance their consumers' experience in regards to latency," said Deryckx. "I expect to see this trend of prioritizing latency and responsiveness in network design and optimization to continue."

Sources:

fiercewireless.com/wireless/t-mobile-wins-top-honors-q1-5g-speedtest

t-mobile.com/news/network/americas-leading-wireless-network-tops-competitors-in-new-report

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated published this content on 20 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2023 18:24:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
